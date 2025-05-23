I fell back in love with my hometown after a luxurious sleepover at the Royal Lancaster Hotel

How often do you get to masquerade as a tourist in your own home city? With many of us trying to find the right work-life balance, it's sometimes easy to forget that a staycation could simply mean right on your doorstep... or a tube ride.

Many of us dream of a night away where everything's taken care of and you're not scrabbling to cook dinner, wash-up or fit all your life admin into a two-hour window after the bedtime routine.

When I was given a chance to stay at one of London’s most luxurious hotels, in the Park Suite, with spectacular panoramic views over Kensington Gardens and Hyde Park, I thought it would give me a chance to fall in love with my home city all over again. And it certainly did not disappoint.

As a busy working mum, a chance to recharge my batteries and spend quality time with my family was the perfect, family-friendly overnight stay.

© Royal Lancaster Hotel The Royal Lancaster Hotel is incredibly family-friendly

With my partner and our excited toddler in tow, we were warmly welcomed by the friendly staff, who were more than happy to chat with our inquisitive son throughout our stay.

While our nights out on the town might be behind us now, the Sleepover in the City package is a way to experience a cosy mini-break, with everything you need for a little retreat from home.

A separate lounge and bedroom is perfect for family stays

It was the thoughtful little touches that really made our stay. From the exquisite pastries to the matching silk Their Nibs pyjamas, which were placed in our room upon arrival, it really made us feel at home.

And the jam-packed pick 'n' mix jar was an excellent after-dinner snack, as we settled down to watch a film in the suite's separate lounge area. And once our toddler had dozed off peacefully, we ordered cocktails up to the room as a treat.

© Royal Lancaster Hotel The Sleepover in the City package includes luxurious pyjamas from Their Nibs

We brought our own buggy with us, but you can hire pushchairs, bottle warmers and changing mats for little ones, if you don't want to pack the kitchen sink.

Typically, evenings at home are spent catching up on a never-ending to-do list, so it felt particularly indulgent to take a long soak in the tub with an incredible view that allows you to watch the sunset over London.

© Royal Lancaster Hotel Take a soak in the tub and watch the sun go down

Dining

The package includes a £25 voucher per person to spend on in-room dining or at one of the hotel's restaurants.

We ate at the Park Lounge Bar, which offers a varied menu, including steaks, burgers, fresh pasta and fish dishes, and lighter bites.

© Royal Lancaster Hotel You won't go hungry at breakfast

Guests can also dine at the Royal Lancaster's Nipa Thai restaurant, which holds two AA rosettes. And if you really want to make the most of your suite, there's also the option for in-room dining.

After enjoying a peaceful night's sleep (for all!), we headed down for breakfast at the Park Restaurant, with stunning floor-to-ceiling views of Hyde Park and the Italian Gardens.

Guests can choose from à la carte options or an extensive buffet, which is replenished frequently. Build your own full English or tuck into a selection of delicious mini pastries alongside fresh Greek yoghurt with a drizzle of delectable honey from the hotel's very own beehive.

Explore nearby

With our stay coinciding with one of the first warm weekends of the year and with our bellies content from breakfast, we walked straight over to Kensington Gardens after breakfast to make the most of the park before the crowds descended.

Marvel at the beauty of the Italian Gardens, which are believed to have been a gift from Prince Albert to his beloved wife, Queen Victoria, or join the throngs of runners getting in an early-morning jog.

© Royal Lancaster Hotel What a view to wake up to!

We headed to the Diana Memorial Playground for our little one to let off some steam. With its wooden pirate ship, treehouses, swings and sensory garden, and a café, kids will play here happily for hours.

If you're making a day of it, some of London's best museums are located a 25-minute walk through Kensington Gardens from the hotel, including the Natural History Museum and the Science Museum.

The Royal Lancaster Hotel is conveniently located next to Lancaster Gate tube station and is less than a ten-minute walk from London Paddington.

Book your Sleepover in the City at the Royal Lancaster Hotel from £489 until 31 August 2025.