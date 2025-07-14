9 exclusive UK hotels where Zara Tindall, Prince William and more can secretly spend summer

Speaking of a pre-wedding staycation, Prince Harry and best man Prince William headed to Coworth Park in Berkshire before his 2018 wedding to Meghan Markle.

The luxury hotel is located just minutes from the sprawling Royal Ascot racecourse.

Not only that, but it's also just down the road from the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh's gorgeous estate, Bagshot Park, and just 20 minutes by car to William and Harry's old school in Wokingham, so it's safe to say the royals have become more than familiar with the area over the years.

The stunning hotel stretches across 240 acres of picturesque parks, and we suspect Harry was swayed by the hotel's impressive equestrian centre and polo fields.

