I'm trading my NYC apartment for a Paris flat — here's the biggest difference I'm anticipating

For a few weeks in August, I'm trading my New York City bedroom for a flat in Paris. While I'm a New York lifer, it's nice to get away from the city during the sweltering summer heat. And there's nothing better than a trip on a budget.

When a friend of mine offered up her apartment in the third arrondissement, I jumped at the chance. I can never say no to free lodgings in one of my favorite cities in the world.

Like New York, Paris is alive. Each neighborhood is distinct and connected by trains. Locals sit outside with friends, drinking wine with no agenda. Paris is New York's older sister. She knows herself better, has worked on herself a bit more, but is inspired by the chaotic goodness of her younger sibling.

© Instagram Paris is full of beautiful sceneries

And as a regular visitor to the City of Love, these are the biggest differences I'm anticipating during my upcoming trip.

The pace of daily life

New York is a fast moving town, which means it can be extremely exhausting. During the workweek, I eat lunch at my desk. I am always in a rush even if I have nowhere to go. But in Paris, things move a bit slower.

When I'm in Paris, I carry baguettes in my tote bag, spend time slowly walking through art museums, and reading on the Seine. I look forward to the reprieve from the city that never sleeps. And many Parisians will be away on their summer holidays, so I'll meander to my favorite spots on my own time.

© Instagram The Eiffel Tower at night

A peaceful quietness

New York is a loud town. With sirens and construction and music exploding from the Dominican barbershops and dancing guys on the subways, there is always something noisy happening outside. While I love the noise, I sometimes need a break. In Paris, there's a peaceful hush.

Parisians are quieter, the announcements on the trains are a bit less abrasive, and there's a cultural preference for softer tones. I don't think I could do it forever – I am a loud American – but it's nice for a few weeks.

Leisurely afternoons

© Instagram I traveled to Paris last fall

Americans often look at rest as a reward for their hard work. We earn our time off, our rot day staring at our phone. But in Paris, leisure is just a part of life. In a few weeks when I stroll through the Jardin des Tuileries, I know I'll see Parisians lounging in chairs in the middle of the afternoon or sitting outside Chez Janou with a glass of wine just because they wanted it.

Formality and manners

America is a very casual place. When someone says thank you to me, I respond with "no problem!" But in Paris, there's an expectation to be formal. Every time you enter any store, boulangerie, patisserie, or restaurant, you should say "bonjour." When leaving those stores, say "merci" even if you didn't buy anything.

While those manners may feel performative for New Yorkers, that's just how things are done in Paris.

Air conditioning

© Instagram A fresh baguette that I made at the Eiffel

I'm not heading to Paris in the breeziest of times. In recent years as heatwaves have increased in frequency, summer can be a bit unbearable in the French capital. And my American love of air conditioning is a bit nervous for the heat I'll experience.

Some Parisians swim in the recently cleaned Seine to cool off, others head to the many museums for a burst of cold air. And while everywhere in New York has air conditioning, Paris relies on their slower pace, cool wine, and longer evenings to be cooled down.