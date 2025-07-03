5 mistakes that put you in danger when solo travelling

There is nothing more freeing than taking a trip alone. Whether by train, plane or car, embarking on a solo venture to a destination that's been on your travel list for months, or perhaps years, is something everyone should experience.

As a lifestyle writer, I'm fortunate to have travelled abroad a few times by myself in recent years. And while that liberating feeling is something I love and crave (a lot), I'd be lying if I said the idea of safety never crossed my mind at all, especially as a woman.

That being said, it's easy to become complacent and perhaps over-comfortable, to the extent where solo travellers could be taking risks without necessarily realising.

With the help of travel expert, Justin Chapman at Go2Africa, we've rounded up five mistakes you're probably making that could increase your risk of danger, plus ways to mitigate these risks as much as possible…

© Getty Images Oversharing online Social media is a fantastic way to keep your family, friends and online followers up to date with the amazing countries you've visited on your journey. It's also a great way to discover amazing places to eat and visit, so the transactional element of social media for discovering gems abroad is second to none. However, there is such a thing as oversharing. While I'm guilty as much as the next person of sharing multiple videos and photos on my Instagram Story, it's important to keep in mind that, unless your account is private, anyone can see exactly where in the world you are at all times, opening yourself up to potential danger. Justin has a good trick to bear in mind: "Tagging locations on apps like Instagram can pinpoint your precise location, which could be risky, especially if you're posting about being there on your own. "Save the photos and location-tagged Instagram Stories for when you've moved to your next location to avoid letting people (who you don't want to share your location with) know exactly where you are. "Even better, save the posts for when you're home so you can spend more time enjoying a new place, rather than checking on the socials!"

© Getty Images Oversharing in person Oversharing online is one thing, but just take a minute or two before sharing too much about your itinerary with strangers abroad. One of the best things about travelling is the new people you meet along the way, and while the majority of people have good intentions, it's always better to err on the side of caution. "Sometimes, it's best to lie," Justin says. "Have a back story prepared so if you're ever in a situation where a stranger is asking you questions about being on your own, and it's making you uncomfortable, you won't panic and accidentally tell them your hotel and room number." "Are you alone? No, my friends are just over there. Are you lost? No, I know exactly where I'm going. Where are you staying? With friends who live nearby. "Don't be afraid to be impolite to get yourself out of a situation that’s making you uncomfortable."

© Getty Images Not keeping in contact with loved ones Keeping off social media is a great way to have a digital detox, and the idea of "going off grid" is tempting. We all need some time away from the daily grind to really switch off, and travelling is a fantastic way to do that. However, it's always a good idea to just let your loved ones know your general movements. It might never be an issue, but it's always better to be safe.

© Getty Images Timings Timings are important for both safety and money savings. It's not always possible to do, but try and organise flights so that you arrive at your destination during the day and not at night. Justin adds: "Make sure you know exactly how you’re getting to your accommodation, whether that’s researching how to use the public transport system or booking a taxi in advance. If you’re going to be hostel-hopping, make sure you have at least the first night booked before you arrive, so you don’t have to try and find somewhere when you get there." Not only will it save you money, but it will also ensure you're not caught off guard and potentially in an uncomfortable situation.