5 mistakes that put you in danger when solo travelling
Young woman in a sprinkled doughnut float at the beach© Getty Images

These common habits could put safety at risk when travelling alone

Francesca Shillcock
Digital Travel Editor
2 minutes ago
There is nothing more freeing than taking a trip alone. Whether by train, plane or car, embarking on a solo venture to a destination that's been on your travel list for months, or perhaps years, is something everyone should experience.

As a lifestyle writer, I'm fortunate to have travelled abroad a few times by myself in recent years. And while that liberating feeling is something I love and crave (a lot), I'd be lying if I said the idea of safety never crossed my mind at all, especially as a woman.

That being said, it's easy to become complacent and perhaps over-comfortable, to the extent where solo travellers could be taking risks without necessarily realising.

Oman, Muscat, one of the many mosques near Muscat, its particular feature is the golden portal© Alamy Stock Photo
Discovering beautiful destinations on a solo trip is one of life's greatest joys

With the help of travel expert, Justin Chapman at Go2Africa, we've rounded up five mistakes you're probably making that could increase your risk of danger, plus ways to mitigate these risks as much as possible…

Woman walking using mobile phone with Eiffel Tower in the background© Getty Images

Oversharing online

Social media is a fantastic way to keep your family, friends and online followers up to date with the amazing countries you've visited on your journey.

It's also a great way to discover amazing places to eat and visit, so the transactional element of social media for discovering gems abroad is second to none.

However, there is such a thing as oversharing. While I'm guilty as much as the next person of sharing multiple videos and photos on my Instagram Story, it's important to keep in mind that, unless your account is private, anyone can see exactly where in the world you are at all times, opening yourself up to potential danger.

Justin has a good trick to bear in mind: "Tagging locations on apps like Instagram can pinpoint your precise location, which could be risky, especially if you're posting about being there on your own.

"Save the photos and location-tagged Instagram Stories for when you've moved to your next location to avoid letting people (who you don't want to share your location with) know exactly where you are. 

"Even better, save the posts for when you're home so you can spend more time enjoying a new place, rather than checking on the socials!"

young friends standing in front of the table with bottles of beer in their hands looking up at the sky from the terrace© Getty Images

Oversharing in person

Oversharing online is one thing, but just take a minute or two before sharing too much about your itinerary with strangers abroad. 

One of the best things about travelling is the new people you meet along the way, and while the majority of people have good intentions, it's always better to err on the side of caution.

"Sometimes, it's best to lie," Justin says. "Have a back story prepared so if you're ever in a situation where a stranger is asking you questions about being on your own, and it's making you uncomfortable, you won't panic and accidentally tell them your hotel and room number."

"Are you alone? No, my friends are just over there. Are you lost? No, I know exactly where I'm going. Where are you staying? With friends who live nearby. 

"Don't be afraid to be impolite to get yourself out of a situation that’s making you uncomfortable."

Woman sitting on the meadow in Swiss Alps using smartphone during the hike© Getty Images

Not keeping in contact with loved ones

Keeping off social media is a great way to have a digital detox, and the idea of "going off grid" is tempting. 

We all need some time away from the daily grind to really switch off, and travelling is a fantastic way to do that.

However, it's always a good idea to just let your loved ones know your general movements. It might never be an issue, but it's always better to be safe.

Rear tourist woman at international airport© Getty Images

Timings

Timings are important for both safety and money savings. It's not always possible to do, but try and organise flights so that you arrive at your destination during the day and not at night.

Justin adds: "Make sure you know exactly how you’re getting to your accommodation, whether that’s researching how to use the public transport system or booking a taxi in advance. If you’re going to be hostel-hopping, make sure you have at least the first night booked before you arrive, so you don’t have to try and find somewhere when you get there."

Not only will it save you money, but it will also ensure you're not caught off guard and potentially in an uncomfortable situation.

Young woman travels in the mountains, a beautiful view around. Turquoise sea and islands on background. Rear view.© Getty Images

Isolation

Travelling abroad alone is great because you can follow your own itinerary without factoring in other people's plans. However, you can get great information about the best places to go and, crucially, where to avoid, if you get chatting to others.

Justin says: "Staying in a hostel is a great way to meet like-minded solo travellers to spend a few days with, or if you’re in a hotel or private accommodation, try booking a group tour to meet other people.

"People who have been in the area for longer will be able to share knowledge about the best places to go – and places to avoid, like the areas that aren't so safe. 

"Having a few connections and having people to go out with will make you feel a lot safer – and they might end up being people you want to travel with again in the future!"

