Think Ibiza is all about clubbing? Here’s what you're missing

As someone who has never been to the 'party' island, I had many preconceptions about what Ibiza was going to offer me as a holiday destination. Known for its iconic clubs, famous DJs and overall party atmosphere, I was expecting that to be my biggest takeaway. However, there's another side to the island that makes Ibiza a place for everyone, not just those looking for the more bustling nightlife.

Total relaxation

Having spent the best part of a year working on a house reno, while balancing work and family life, it's safe to say that I was in serious need of some R&R. Thankfully, staying at Ocean Drive Talamanca, Ibiza, was the perfect respite. Set 50 meters away from Talamanca beach, with 4 swimming pools, a spa and a breakfast buffet of dreams - this was the perfect place to unwind.

The hotel has everything you need for a truly restful and restorative stay

Ocean Drive really impressed me with their attention to detail — from the incredibly helpful staff and the glass of cold bubbles on arrival to their dreamy rooftop restaurant, I felt completely at ease.

Family-friendly

Located on the north side of Ibiza Town, Talamanca Beach is the closest beach to the area, which makes Ocean Drive's location even more ideal. As you leave the hotel and walk down a short slope, you're met with a beautiful stretch out to sea. What struck me most was the sense of safety and how welcoming the area felt. It's a destination that caters to families, groups of friends, couples, and even solo travellers in search of quiet exploration.

Unwind with stunning sea views at the Ocean Drive Talamanca Sky Bar

Cliff-top hikes, boutique shopping & culinary delights

If you'd told 18-year-old me that my first trip to Ibiza would involve hiking instead of clubbing, I wouldn't have believed you. But one experience I'd now recommend to anyone visiting is a guided hike with Ibiza Hike Station.

Our guide - and the founder - Manuel Ehrensperger drove us along a rocky trail to a starting point perched high on the cliffs in the island's north. As someone new to hiking, I won't lie - I felt a bit out of my comfort zone. But Manuel leads the experience with such calm, care, and encouragement that it feels like growth, not punishment.

Experience Ibiza’s natural beauty on foot

After years of repeating similar holiday activities, this one felt truly special - life-changing, in fact. I came away with a new sense of adventure and confidence.

Ibiza also offers a charming mix of outdoor markets, water sports, and beach hopping. One highlight for me was the Marina shopping district. Just a 20-minute walk from Ocean Drive Talamanca, it's home to beautiful boutiques like BLondon, which offers a stunning range of beach cover-ups and swimwear - be prepared to feel flattered by their gorgeous selections.

Rewarding the hike with a refreshing swim

Of course, no visit to Ibiza is complete without indulging in the delicious Spanish cuisine. Everywhere you go, you’ll find beautiful culinary options to choose from. Ocean Drive Talamanca itself has two wonderful restaurants to pick from, including their rooftop terrace. Another one of our favourites was La Cava in Ibiza Town, where we enjoyed a tasty mix of tapas dishes.

© Nico Fernandez Mari Tapas bar La Cava is a highlight of Ibiza’s dining options

A must-visit spot is also The Fish Shack, located right by the water in Talamanca Bay. Imagine fresh seafood, chilled rosé wine, and picture-perfect views - followed by a refreshing dip in the sea - does it get any better than that?