Luštica Bay is one of Montenegro's best-kept secrets - and here's why

Montenegro might well be one of Europe's best-kept secrets. After spending a few days exploring Luštica Bay and the stunning Boka Bay with my 10-year-old son, I can see why the area is growing in popularity with families. Nestled beautifully on the Luštica Peninsula, Luštica Bay offers the ideal mix of luxury, adventure, and family-friendly fun.

Luštica Bay at Glance Location : Luštica Peninsula, Montenegro

: Luštica Peninsula, Montenegro Best for : Family holidays, nature enthusiasts, luxury travelers, active adventurers

: Family holidays, nature enthusiasts, luxury travelers, active adventurers Top activities : Golf, kayaking, paddleboarding, hiking, cycling, boating, diving

: Golf, kayaking, paddleboarding, hiking, cycling, boating, diving Cultural highlights : Mamula Island, Our Lady of the Rocks, UNESCO Old Town of Kotor

: Mamula Island, Our Lady of the Rocks, UNESCO Old Town of Kotor Ideal for: Families, couples, solo travelers, property buyers

We stayed at The Chedi Luštica Bay, a five-star hotel which is all about understated luxury and comfort. Our spacious, airy room had beautiful views of the sparkling Adriatic Sea, creating a relaxed and welcoming atmosphere from the moment we arrived. Unlike typical resorts, this place feels like a charming seaside town. Marina Village buzzes with vibrant cafés, boutique shops, and restaurants. Families, couples, and solo travelers alike can enjoy their stay in comfortable apartments or villas, available to rent or buy. - It's easy to see why more and more families are buying holiday homes here.

© katarina_mandarina Soaking in the serene beauty of Lustica Bay, where the stunning architecture harmonizes perfectly with the tranquil Adriatic.

Montenegro’s first golf course

One of the standout developments at Luštica Bay is the upcoming 18-hole golf course, designed by the legendary golfer Gary Player. Set to become Montenegro’s first-ever golf course, it will offer stunning sea views from every hole, placing it among an elite group of courses worldwide. Currently, there's a driving range where even beginners and families can enjoy practicing their swing together under the sunny skies. My son and I had a brilliant golf lesson here, making it a memorable experience for both of us.

© katarina_mandarina The Peaks at Lustica Bay represents the modern, championship-level golf course development in Montenegro.

Exploring Boka Bay by boat

A highlight of our stay was our boat tour of Boka Bay, often compared to a Norwegian fjord due to its dramatic, mountainous landscape. Mamula Island was our first stop, steeped in history, this was a real one-of-a-kind experience. Next, we visited Our Lady of the Rocks, a captivating man-made island believed to have been formed by local seamen who, after finding an icon of the Madonna and Child, vowed to add a rock to the spot after each successful voyage. This tradition continues with the annual 'fašinada' event where locals throw rocks into the sea to expand the island. My son was fascinated by the legends and art within the charming chapel. Finally, we enjoyed lunch in Perast, a picturesque coastal town, at Conte restaurant, renowned for its fresh seafood and relaxed atmosphere.

The charming coastal town of Perast, Montenegro, with its iconic bell tower dominating the skyline against the stunning backdrop of the Bay of Kotor and towering mountains

Wander through historic Kotor

Kotor, a UNESCO World Heritage site, was another incredible experience. Wandering through the historic Old Town felt like stepping into a storybook and the climb to San Giovanni Fortress was worth the effort, thanks to the stunning panoramic views of the bay.

Take in the views from Kotor cable car

The recently opened Kotor Cable Car offers spectacular views from sea level to mountain peak in just 11 minutes. At the top, you’re greeted with panoramic views of the entire bay, making it perfect for cute family photographs

Year-Round outdoor activities

Luštica Bay provides endless activities for nature and adventure lovers. Families can enjoy kayaking or paddleboarding, discovering hidden beaches and marine life along the coastline. Diving enthusiasts can explore historic shipwrecks beneath the Adriatic Sea.

© katarina_mandarina Sun-drenched bliss at Lustica Bay!

Dining was another highlight of our stay. Luštica Bay's restaurants focus on fresh, local ingredients combined with international flavours. The Spot at The Chedi Hotel offered excellent seafood dishes, while Kiki’s restaurant provided casual dining ideal for families. You can also take part in culinary tours, tasting experiences at local vineyards, and even go off exploring olive farms.

Luštica Bay boasts several beaches catering to different preferences. The exclusive Chedi Beach is all about luxury relaxation, Marina Beach offers family fun with dare devil water sports, and Almara Beach is good for some good old fashioned peace and quiet. Each beach has its unique charm, making it easy to find your perfect spot by the sea.

Montenegro at a Glance Montenegro, located in South-Eastern Europe along the Adriatic Sea, is one of Europe's youngest countries, regaining independence in 2006. It’s currently in the process of joining the European Union and has already become a NATO member. Interestingly, despite not yet being in the EU, Montenegro uses the Euro (€) as its official currency, making travel and spending straightforward for European visitors. Known for stunning coastlines, UNESCO heritage sites, and remarkable natural beauty, Montenegro is quickly becoming a popular destination for travelers seeking authentic experiences away from crowded tourist spots.

© katarina_mandarina Tucked away in a sea cave at Lustica Bay, this hidden beach offers a unique and secluded spot to enjoy the pristine turquoise waters and dramatic coastal cliffs.

Practical tips for visiting Luštica Bay

Luštica Bay is conveniently located near three international airports: Tivat, Podgorica, and Dubrovnik, making it accessible for short visits. The best months to visit are between May and September, when you can fully enjoy outdoor activities and beaches. I would recommend packing your most comfortable shoes if you're planning to explore the island and you might want to throw a windbreaker into your suitcase for the boat trips.

Our time in Luštica Bay was very special for a much-needed father and son getaway. The trip had it all - the perfect mix of luxury, history, fun activities, natural beauty, and of course, great food. I also loved that it was away from the crowded tourist spots. Whether you're looking to book a trip for a long weekend, a fortnight away, or even considering buying a property here, Luštica Bay and Boka Bay offer everything needed for an unforgettable getaway.

For more information, visit lusticabay.com