Discover a home away from home with HELLO!'s villa rental special

THE BEACH VILLA - Menorca

Want a memorable Mediterranean villa holiday? With so many beaches and so many houses, we pinpoint the perfect stay…

Ibiza may be more glitzy, Formentera less busy, Mallorca more famous, but Menorca is the Balearic island with the perfect balance of stylish stays and beautiful beaches. I discovered the island with my family five years ago, when Covid had cleared it of crowds (we travelled during a lucky window), and we’ve returned every summer since. That first year, we discovered a spectacular farm estate that had been converted into a foodie hotel – Torralbenc (torralbenc.com) – but it couldn’t have been called child-friendly. On another visit, we checked into a historic rural home, now a hip hotel – Experimental Menorca (menorcaexperimental.com) – but it felt criminal not to stay on the coast. We came to realise that the best way to get to know this Balearic island was through its local villas. With no restrictive hotel timetable to cramp our family fun, and no fold-out sofas squeezing us all into one room, a villa would treat us to space, privacy and independence. For my daughter, a private pool clinched the deal, and for us grown-ups, the chance to fill the fridge with farm produce and crisp Menorcan white wine made it an easy decision.

Previous trips meant we knew our favourite beach by now: Son Bou. It's an unabashed family-friendly resort town, with bustling restaurants and souvenir shops, but the beach is so long that you need only walk for 15 minutes to find an empty stretch. And when you do – wow. Be prepared for crystal-clear waters backed by wild grassy dunes. Son Bou's marine flats are protected, so the cafes and apartments sit well back from the shoreline, giving everyone a perfect panorama that hasn’t changed in centuries. Our house was the aptly named Villa Privilege, sitting among the Mediterranean pines and two palm trees that framed the sea view. Son Bou sits on a hill, so its casitas and villas all have a sea vista from their cliffside spots. I love privacy but hate remoteness – two very different things when you're talking about villa rentals – and Villa Privilege gave the right mix. Its frothing tropical gardens gave us shade, and its quiet neighbourhood location offered tranquillity, but we could still walk to the beach for the day or go out for dinner on foot (we loved clams at Es Corb Mari waterfront restaurant). Designed with the view in mind, my family loved the "upside down" architectural style of the villa, with our dining area and sitting rooms on the top floor, and bedrooms built below. Had we been generous enough to invite friends along for the week (we weren't), there was a self-contained annexe on the lower ground floor – perfect for grandparents in your group or privacy-craving teens.

And whatever your age, it's impossible not to fall in love with the hotel-worthy swimming pool, with sleek loungers, designer daybed and sun-dappled terrace. Must-do day trips include Mahón and Ciutadella – Menorca's two cities – which both sit on the water, their lovely ports lined with café parasols and boutiques (be sure to buy a pair of iconic Avarca sandals). The award for the most dramatic cocktail bar in Europe goes to Cova d'en Xoroi, built into the cliff face, its tables jutting out over the waves; families can go for sundowners, or night owls can party late into the night (it's open until 5 am on the weekend!). Another great excursion is Binibeca, a fishing town where the tiny, whitewashed cabins house artists’ studios and eccentric shops perfect for curious children. But our favourite days? The ones that simply involved a morning on the beach, followed by a long lunch on the terrace at Villa Privilege. Hotels along the same coast charge sky-high rates for such a spot, but we had it all to ourselves, each and every afternoon. The affordable Menorcan sauvignon blanc we found at the supermarket meant I could have another glass too. Salut. DETAILS Solmar Villas has villas across Menorca, with a three-bed cottage starting from £427 per week; Villa Privilege in Son Bou sleeps 10 and starts from £1,326 per weeksolmarvillas.com

More beach villas around the world

Oliver's Travels

What they do and where: Founded by college friends Oliver Bell and Ravi Sabharwal in 2003, after they discovered a great-value French chateau one summer, Oliver's Travels is a specialist in extraordinary holiday rentals. The focus is on quirky, lavish, one-of-a-kind places to stay worldwide (and in the UK too), including seafront villas, châteaux, castles, stately homes, beach huts, hobbit houses, ski chalets and cottages. A concierge team is on hand to cater to all guests' needs, while chef services, food delivery, fridge stocking, spa treatments, airport transfers, maid service, local excursions and much more can all be arranged. Best of the bunch: Villa Luxana in Croatia, which looks like a location from the billion-dollar television drama Succession, was made for big blowout holidays. It's a sleek, architect-designed new build right on the water's edge, all glass and angles, that sleeps up to 12 people. Every room has a sea view, as does the pool, plus you have use of SUP boards and bicycles for your stay. As if you're ever going to leave… Details:oliverstravels.com

Posarelli Villas

What they do and where: As you might guess from the romantic name (which sounds like a beach read to us), Posarelli Villas deliver more than 700 properties across the Mediterranean, with a focus on Italy and Greece. Each home is personally inspected and carefully selected by a team with more than 35 years of experience. Plus, the Posarelli team is always on hand; as one guest recently put it: "What truly elevated our experience was the support from the Posarelli Villas team — always available, professional and ready to assist." Best of the bunch:Villa Serenissima is a beachfront haven on the northern coast of Corfu,just 100 metres from the unspoilt sands of Almyros Beach. It's a newly built five-bedroom retreat thoughtfully designed for families and groups, with not one but two private pools — including a heated indoor pool — a gym, outdoor kitchen and a dedicated children's play area. Details:posarellivillas.co.uk

CV Villas

What they do and where: From its origins in Corfu half a century ago – CV originally stood for 'Corfu Villas' – the 800 houses on CV's books are now as far-flung as Italy, France, Spain, Portugal, Croatia, Turkey, Morocco, the Caribbean, Florida and Sri Lanka. If you want the full package, CV Villas can organise flights and car hire (or train/ferry arrangements if preferred). Every budget is catered for, from smaller villas for couples, to large properties with sprawling grounds for big family gatherings. If you're splurging, look at its Above Collection: the world's finest, fully-staffed villas in movie star settings. Best of the bunch:With its toes right on Kalamaki Beach, Corfu, Nero Beach House's views reach across the sea and towards the mountains of Albania. It's been designed with families and groups in mind, and is roomy enough that everyone has their own space to relax, inside or out. There's a 12m infinity pool, and you are walking distance from a beach café and local restaurants when you want to eat out. Details:cvvillas.com

Casago

What they do and where: The US, Mexico and the Caribbean are Casago's areas of expertise – great news for families travelling to America who want to save money by living like a local. They have the whole country covered – from ranches in Montana to beach condos in Texas – but for Brits, it's the unique homes in Florida that will be of most interest. It's not just theme-park territory either, but arty coastal neighbourhoods with colourful clapboard houses that reveal the 'real' side of the Disney state. Best of the bunch:In New Smyrna Beach, a bohemian enclave on the Floridian east coast, Peninsula is a house with its own boat dock, giving guests the chance to get under the skin of the area. Rent a boat and go out looking for dolphins, manatee and pelicans, or just sit on your private pontoon and watch the world go by. There's also a private heated pool and four vast bedrooms that sleep up to 10. Details:casagonsb.com

THE GREAT COUNTRY COTTAGE - Sussex

Our love of the Great British staycation is stronger than ever. One writer heads to the South Downs and finds a clutch of houses that suit every age, interest and budget...

Two anniversaries, a big birthday, three generations, and hundreds of miles separating us. Where and how were we going to celebrate together to suit every family member? A party was too quick, an overseas holiday too long (and expensive). So, this spring, my family congregated in a Sussex cottage for a weekend to remember. If you're doing the same, the success is in the planning. Incredibly, the most popular British cottages can be booked up to two years in advance, so if your heart is set on a certain date – Christmas, New Year, a summer wedding, Easter – then think ahead. Once you've chosen your preferred time of year, consider location before choosing the house itself. Where is equidistant, but also picturesque? And if some guests are travelling with small children, or have the freedom of retirement, should they be expected to travel less or further than those who can't set off from work till 6pm? My family set our hearts on West Sussex. For the older generation, it represented the gateway to the South Downs, where idyllic weekend walks and villages lined with antiques stores awaited. For Gen Z, Sussex was social media utopia – the cobblestones, the thatched cottages, the hollyhocks – and for us Gen X-ers, this county was the backdrop to every period drama we'd swooned over thanks to its high count of gorgeous National Trust houses. Luckily for us, Sussex has endless country cottages to rent. But rather than scour the web for weeks, emailing owners and asking nitpicky questions, we looked at cottages on a private estate, where we'd have access to eateries, activities and perhaps a central hotel or historic house. Cowdray fit the bill thanks to its ancient ruins for easy sightseeing, farm shop and café, and location in Midhurst village. Beware of the remote, rural country cottage – it may look stunning in the photo gallery, but if you're 30 minutes' drive from a grocery store or off-grid with no wifi, there will soon be angry mutiny from every generation. With different budgets to bear in mind, Cowdray Estate gave us options, too. Had we been looking for a birthday splurge, there was a manor house with 22 bedrooms and a swimming pool. Or, if my parents had wanted to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary, just the two of them, the estate has a cute B&B. There are also luxury treehouses for couples, small cottages and rambling lodges.

We fell in love with Challens Yarde, a grade-II listed four-bedroom cottage that was formerly a wheelwright's shop. Overlooking Cowdray's famous polo fields, the old stone house was on a beautiful private plot for garden games and long alfresco lunches, and had a hot tub and patio. With countless lounges and snugs and dining areas, we had space to celebrate together, but also space to be apart. Had we booked such beautiful bedrooms in a country house hotel for the same number of nights, the weekend would have cost quadruple the price. For those who wanted R&R at Cowdray, there was no timetable to keep, but for those of us who were restless, the estate organises amazing experiences within easy reach of the cottages: stargazing, foraging, polo academy, fly fishing, game shooting and mountain biking. And if we wanted to cook up a feast, the farm shop was full of ingredients, though there is also an option to hire a chef. The whole weekend can take on whatever shape you want it to, all on your terms, and not someone else's. There are other similar historic estates in the UK with cottages on site: Penn Estate in Dorset, with everything from caravans to a castle for rent (thepennestate.co.uk); Avington in Hampshire, with shepherds' huts and lakefront homes (avington.com); or Torridon in the Scottish Highlands, with a B&B, main house and four small cottages (torridonestate.com). Would we do it again? If we could, we would. But when we jumped online to check Challens Yarde's Christmas availability, we realised we'd have to wait till 2026. Lesson learned: when it comes to Britain's best cottages, the early bird catches the worm. Details: Cowdray has one-bed cottages from £550 for a three-night weekend; Challens Yarde sleeps eight and costs from £1,250 for a long weekend and accepts dogs.

SELF-CATERING SURVIVAL

Almost a million people follow @LauraCleanaholic, whose mantra is 'cleaning is self-care'. She's also a Superhost on Airbnb, so there's nobody with savvier holiday home hacks...

"There's nothing worse than coming home with a suitcase full of dirty washing, so I do my laundry while away. It's easy if there's a machine in the house and you're lazing on the terrace anyway. My mum used to do ours on the last day of any French campsite trip and I'd wonder why, but it makes sense, especially if you've got three kids and don't want the burden on your return. "If you can't do laundry while away, pack a pop-up zipped laundry bag, which will keep your clean clothes separate from any smelly stuff. I also pack a tumble dryer sheet inside my case for the lovely smell. "Travelling with your dogs? Be respectful of the property, even if it's pet-friendly, by taking your own dog's blanket and bed. My Italian greyhounds Enzo and Luther can cosy up with me on the sofa and I'll know that any hairs or odours are on their blanket, not the furniture. "If you've a dust allergy – I do – collect up all the scatter cushions and throws as soon as you check in and place them inside a cupboard. These items can't be washed every time like bed linen, so they really collect dust over time. "It's always worth asking the homeowner if you can check in early or late, especially since rentals have more restricted hours than hotels (check in 4pm, check out 10am). "If that's impossible and the house is being cleaned, ask if you can use the pool or garden while you wait, and be sure to pack a smaller, separate bag with sun cream and cossie."

MORE COTTAGE RENTALS

Luxury Lodges

What they do and where: A boutique selection of luxe self-catering stays in Cornwall, South Wales, Northumberland and the Lake District. Expect hot tubs, pet-friendly properties, access to communal health clubs, treehouse designs and outdoor dining set-ups – these hideaways are all about living the high life. A bar and restaurant is usually on hand if you don't fancy self-catering every night, alongside some resort-style facilities. The Lake District property Whitbarrow has crazy golf and a giant chess board, while Bude Coastal Resort in Cornwall has a gym, putting green and indoor pool. Best of the bunch:At Cornwall property Clowance, the Treehouse on the Lake sleeps up to four, offering your group a wraparound timber terrace, outdoor copper bathtub and gorgeous views across the forest canopy. A fully equipped kitchen is on hand to self-cater in, and the resort's indoor heated pool and play area will keep kids busy. Details:luxurylodges.com

Sykes Cottages

What they do and where:With more than 30 years of experience, Sykes covers much of the UK and Ireland, with 22,500 cottages listed. Their properties come in many styles: a converted chapel in Dartmoor National Park, say, or a log cabin in the Scottish Highlands, with classic farmhouses and seafront captain's cottages in between. Many of the smaller finds are highly affordable, with the huge geographical spread yielding some real bargains, but there's also the odd mega-farmhouse sleeping 22. Not convinced? Sykes has scooped the “Best Large UK Holiday Cottage Booking Company” title at the British Travel Awards for ten years in a row. Best of the bunch: The Tri-Pod cabin in Ceredigion, West Wales is a wow-factor A-frame cabin with a spiral staircase at its heart. A glass front reveals views of the apple-green countryside beyond, while a generous deck with hot tub and fire pit is a great spot for nightcaps and s'mores. Details: sykescottages.co.uk

Holidaycottages.co.uk

What they do and where: Family-run and originally focused on the South West, holidaycottages.co.uk now covers the UK and Ireland. It specialises in famous areas of natural beauty – think the Cotswolds, Peak District or New Forest – but you're just as likely to find a cosy stay along the Suffolk coast or in under-the-radar Northumberland. Rates are affordable – from £500 or £600 for a week's stay for four in the likes of Pembrokeshire or Yorkshire – and properties range from snug seaside flats for two to grand Cotswolds piles sleeping 12. Best of the bunch:Ray and Dandy cottages sit within the Dorset coast's Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, with gardens, high-spec kitchens and peaked ceilings that give it a modern feel. A great jumping-off point for Dorset's coastline, from Lyme Regis to golden-cliffed Bridport or even the South West Coast Path, they each sleep four but can be booked as a duo for family reunions. Website:holidaycottages.co.uk

Kate and Tom's

What they do and where:This luxury-led bookings site has special occasion written all over it, from giant country piles sleeping 32 to coastal pads with seaview swimming pools. K&T, which also arranges wedding venues and corporate away-weekends, know glamorous facilities are the key to a spectacular break – so you can narrow down listings by swimming pool, tennis court, cinema room and more. While many rental companies ban stags and hens, Kate and Tom's clearly mark out properties suitable for them; its cottages, mansions, lodges and apartments are all over the UK. Best of the bunch:Severals House in Hampshire has the manicured lawn and languid pool terrace of summer dreams, and there is a huge farmhouse-style kitchen to enjoy when you're not in the many great pubs recommended by your hosts in the area. It sleeps up to 20 (including children) across six bedrooms, and has a games room to keep all ages happy. Details:kateandtoms.com

THE CITY STAY

Who to call when you want to live like a local...

Plum Guide

What they do and where: A Bauhaus loft in New York's trendy SoHo, a palatial Baroque pad in Rome's historic centre… The Plum Guide is all about strong interior style in sought-after locations. Its listings are worldwide – not just Paris, LA and Sydney, but Puglia and the French Riviera – with some gaps (Tokyo, for instance). There's a surprising range of price points, too: most city searches will offer up celeb-level digs for ten people, yes, but also chic studios for an affordable weekend à deux. Best of the bunch:The Modern Times (sleeping ten) packs so much classic NYC style into its 1,000 square feet: monochrome glamour, period features, those iconic 'Brownstone' steps and even a little redbrick terrace for a retreat from the city that never sleeps. At the foot of the exclusive Upper East Side but walking distance to Fifth Avenue, Central Park and theatres, it's the ultimate Manhattan fantasy. Details:plumguide.com

One Fine Stay

What they do and where: Cliffside villas, millionaire chalets and Italian lake palazzos are onefinestay's bread and butter, so expect their city pads to be nothing less than extraordinary. Its opulent city apartments – across London, Paris, New York, Rome, Florence and Los Angeles – come in different sizes, but all are laden with style. Think vintage-feel pads on Paris's left bank, on a street where Nancy Mitford and Cole Porter once lived, or a Hollywood Hills retreat with a leafy garden, swimming pool and projector room. Every hideaway has a story. Best of the bunch: For a right royal Roman holiday, the Palazzo Borghese apartment – close to the Spanish Steps and other top sights – has original frescoes on the walls and antique furniture and chandeliers; it sleeps two. As with all OFS's hands-on rentals, the apartment comes with a concierge service that can sort restaurant reservations, chauffeurs, groceries or bike rental. Details: onefinestay.com

Locke Living

What they do and where:Design-led, European aparthotels are Locke's specialty, in cities from London and Lisbon to Edinburgh and Paris (ten cities in total) – several, such as Dublin and Zurich, have two or more Locke properties. Rather than renting individual, privately owned pads, Locke offers modern serviced apartments somewhere between a hotel room and a home, with quirky interiors alongside fully kitted-out kitchens, workspaces and living areas. They're perfect for longer stays, but also promise a great neighbourhood: Berlin's Locke property is between the River Spree and hip Friedrichshain, while Zurich's is in the leafy, culture-packed Enge area. Best of the bunch:The Terrace Apartment at Locke Santa Joana, Lisbon comes with lashings of smooth pine, creams and zesty pops of citrus, making you feel right at home in this laid-back city. A 13sq m terrace overlooking Lisbon's signature russet rooftops is the ultimate spot for a sunset G&T. Details:lockeliving.com

VRBO

What they do and where:First founded in 1995 by a Colorado chalet-owner keen to rent out his home, VRBO connects homeowners with holiday renters – and has more than two million listings at present. In terms of cities, you'll find them in Miami, Hong Kong, Marrakech and Istanbul, as well as dozens of coastal and countryside areas, and many smaller cities you won't see listed elsewhere (Alicante, Chania).

Similar to Airbnb, its top-rated home owners get Premier Host status, great for gauging reliability, but you'll never see a shared space listed on its site – these are for exclusive hire only. Best of the bunch:Paris weekend coming up? Try the prestigious designer apartment along the Canal St Martin (that'sAmélie country to you and me). It's decked out with art, has a canal-view balcony for meditative morning coffees, three bedrooms sleeping six, and a location in a handsome Haussmann building. Details:vrbo.com

ADDITIONAL REPORTING BY LUCY THACKRAY