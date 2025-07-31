I stayed at an 'opulent' luxury resort on A-list approved Marbella Beach

Ever since Hollywood stars Audrey Hepburn, Cary Grant and Grace Kelly flocked to Marbella throughout the 50s and 60s, this chic resort on the Costa del Sol has become one of the most popular holiday destinations in Spain.

With its stunning sandy beaches, breathtaking scenery, vibrant nightlife, rich history and culture, and mouthwatering cuisine, it remains a magnet to A-listers such as Eva Longoria, Antonio Banderas and Kim Kardashian.

The glamorous marina of Puerto Banus, which boasts luxury yachts, exclusive beach clubs and high-end designer boutiques, is an opulent playground for the rich and famous, the 'in' place to see and be seen.

© Photo Â© Chasan/www.chasan.com Hotel Fuerte Miramar, Amare Club, Marbella Spain

But if it's a more laid back, relaxing experience you seek, a sophisticated haven near Marbella's charming old town just a few miles down the coast provides everything you could possibly wish for.

From luxurious comfort and style to impeccable service and friendly staff who all go out of their way to make your stay special, the modern Amare Beach Hotel ticks every box. Indeed, the word 'Amare' in translation means 'I will love' and you certainly will fall head over heels for this Spanish gem of a hotel.

Set in a prime location overlooking the sparkling blue Mediterranean, the adults-only retreat offers an exclusive beachfront area with wooden decking, sunbeds with waiter service at the touch of a button, and an open-air massage area.

© Jorge Morales Alfresco dining with breathtaking views

Pool lovers can take a cooling dip in the stunning deep blue and azure mosaic swimming pool, sip champagne in the jacuzzi while gazing out to sea, and recline on the Balinese sunbeds fringed by tall palm trees.

Inside, the hotel is thoughtfully designed with a harmonious blend of ingredients in mind. Its minimalist style is calming, supremely comfortable and imaginative, with contemporary artwork filling the white walls with pops of colour while a charming, small-scale mirrored elephant sculpture provides a point of interest.

Spacious air-conditioned guest rooms, with playful names such as 'Make It Happen', 'I Was Here', 'Oh La La', 'Keep The Secret' and 'Dolce Vita' are the ultimate in comfort and style. While a bright, light theme runs throughout them all - and amenities include super-soft white bedding, fluffy white bathrobes and slippers, a Nespresso coffee making station, flat screen TV and Molton Brown toiletries – each room contains subtly unique features.

A sumptuous guest room exudes comfort and luxury

All boast balconies or terraces that take in spectacular vistas, but for unrivalled views of the Mediterranean and Andalucian coastline, head to the Belvue Rooftop bar on the ninth floor and marvel at the panoramic 360 degree outlook by day or watch the sky turn orange as the sun seems to sink into the sea, over a romantic cocktail at sunset.

The dining options at the Amare are equally inspiring. A delicious buffet breakfast in the Mare Nostrum restaurant includes options to suit every possible palate, while the alfresco Amare Beach Restaurant – one of the best places to dine in Marbella - offers a gastronomical feast. Don’t forget to book a table for lunch or dinner, to sample its comprehensive menu featuring dishes such as fresh fish and steak, vegan and vegetarian options, all teamed with healthy Mediterranean ingredients, and some of the chef’s own creations.

© Jorge Morales Panoramic views at the roof top bar

No holiday would be complete without a spot of pampering, and the Amare spa can fulfil exactly that. The indoor hydrotherapy centre features a pool, sauna, and steam room, and a range of beauty treatments using the prestigious Spanish skincare brand, Germaine de Capuccini. Relaxing massages include Asian Journey - based on the ancient technique of Shiatsu - and the Amazonia Journey – an aromatic treatment inspired by indigenous rituals.

For those wishing to explore, Marbella's historic old town is just a short stroll away. Brimming with authentic Andalusian charm, it is a maze of winding cobbled streets, whitewashed buildings and balconies trailing with scented flowers, and abounds with pretty boutiques, artisan shops and cosy little tapas restaurants to while away an afternoon. At the heart of the old town is Plaza de los Naranjos, an historic square filled with orange trees and surrounded by traditional Andalusian buildings.

Although a world away from the heady buzz of Puerto Banus, this coastal enclave is soothing to the soul and you’ll want to come back again and again, por favor.

A charming winding street in Marbella's Old Town

To book, see deals at Jet2Holidays, booking.com and check out more photos at amarehotels.com.

Rooms at Amare Beach Hotel Marbella start from €200 per room, per night on a bed and breakfast basis and €260 per room, per night on a half board basis, based on two people sharing a “I Was Here” room.