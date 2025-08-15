Planning a luxury Athens city break? Here’s what I did in 48 hours

On my first visit to Athens as a wide-eyed, early 20s ancient history nerd, I instantly fell in love with the city. Not only does its history date back thousands of years, its people are warm and welcoming, the weather is glorious and the gyros are *chef’s kiss*.

Fast forward years later and I jumped at the chance for a city break when I was invited to spend 48 hours in the Greek capital.

Whether you’re passing through on a trip to the islands or simply short on time, I have the ultimate cheat sheet for you on where to stay, eat and drink and shop. The only downside is, you’ll wish you had longer.

© Christos Drazos This is the perfect Athens guide for anyone short on time

Where to stay

Unlike my twenties when all I could afford was a hostel, I was ready to live it up in style. What’s more, with such a short amount of time, it’s imperative that you spend it slap bang in the centre of town.

Whilst the Athens Capital Hotel has been in action since 2020, its 19 new suites (not including the Presidential suite) are its latest and luxurious addition. Nestled away in a quiet pedestrian street, you’ll find the Athens Capital Suites - MGallery Collection just a stone’s throw away from the Hellenic Parliament and Syntagma Square. If you were to drop a pin in the centre of the city, this would be it.

As I unlocked the door to my suite, it felt like I’d won the lottery. Modern and spacious yet still capturing the 1930s style of the building, my home away from home boasted a dining, living and kitchen area along with two bathrooms and a bedroom, complete with a queen bed that I couldn’t resist jumping on.

The details made the room all the more special, from the green marble furnishings from the island of Tinos to the personal artwork from the owner adorning the walls. There was even a special aroma in the air as each M Gallery has its own iconic scent so in Athens, you can breathe in the floral and citrus scents of orange trees that the city is known for.

© Athens Capital Suites I couldn't resist jumping on the bed in my suite

What to do

It wouldn’t be a trip to Athens without soaking up its ancient history. Standing tall above the city is the Acropolis, which derives from the Greek words akron and polis, which mean 'highest point’ or ‘extremity' and ‘city’ respectively. If it’s your first time, you have to experience its majesty, especially the famed Parthenon, but be sure to get there early, especially in peak season, as the crowds tend to swarm.

If you miss out on tickets for the Acropolis or would simply prefer to ditch a hike in the heat, Monastiraki Square is a must-see. Its name is inspired by the monastery established on the square during the Greek Revolution against the Ottoman occupation which is no longer there. However, the ruins of the Ancient Agora and Hadrian Library are in this area, so be sure to walk through the streets like you’ve taken a step back in time.

We chose to live like locals and had a lot of fun scouring the different shops. Just off Monastiraki Square there’s a flea market selling everything from jewellery to records that encapsulates all the charm of the area. Alternatively, if you have a bigger budget, head to the designer shops on Voukourestiou Street, a former hub of creativity and culture where artists, journalists and actors, including opera legend Maria Callas, would meet.

A stone’s throw away from our hotel was Ermou Street; aptly named after Hermes, the god of commerce. This is where you can find every shop you can think of for a dose of retail therapy. And if all you want to do is relax on a 30+ degree day, there’s always the hotel’s rooftop infinity pool. Whether you’re swimming laps or lounging on the sunbeds, you can look out at the magnificent Acropolis on one side and the Olympic stadium on the other.

© Getty Images From the Acropolis to Monastiraki Square, there's so much to see in Athens

Where to eat

Greek food has to be up there for one of my top cuisines and since the city has been catering to tourists and locals for years, there are some excellent options around town.

Check out the al fresco dining at Cherchez La Femme, but don’t be put off by the French name. Known for its tasty small plates made with the freshest ingredients as well as authentic Greek coffee, you can spend hours stuffing your face and watching the world go by. A local favourite if you’re in need of a quick bite is Falafellas which unsurprisingly sells falafels. Even though it’s been open for 10 years, you’ll always find a huge queue snaking down the street at lunchtimes.

My standout meal, however, was at the Mappemonde Restaurant and Bar at the top of the Athens Capital Hotel. At each M Gallery hotel, no matter where you are in the world, you can experience an M Moment; a memorable and meaningful experience attached to the hotel’s destination.

While we took part in a komboloi workshop where we learnt the local-approved tips and tricks to these traditional worry beads, we were also spoiled with a tray of delicious mezze. My jaw dropped when we were presented with silky smooth hummus, taramas with sea bass and sea urchin, fresh eggplant salad, tender octopus, creamy fava beans topped with crispy pork and even two mini lamb kebabs, all washed down with an ice-cold ouzo or local wine, of course.

In fact, the food was so good we had to come back for dinner for a four-course feast. One particular highlight was the spanikopita, a traditional cheese and spinach pie, that was made and assembled at our table, putting a fine dining twist on an absolute classic.

From the eggplant salad to the fine dining twist on kebabs, you can't beat a mezze platter

Where to drink

Athens’ nightlife isn’t just for backpackers, there are so many bars and clubs lining the streets, but for an extra special cocktail, head to The Clumsies. This bar was voted one of the world’s top 50 bars so do as we did and trust the expert mixologists to whip up a creation just to your liking.

The Mappemonde Bar also has an array of cocktails on their menu, plus non-alcoholic mocktail alternatives for non-drinkers. I sampled the Honey - a local twist on a French 75 that was made with Citadelle Original fatwashed with olive oil but there are all the classics on offer too.

Yamas! Nothing beats a cold ouzo on a hot day in Athens

Visit booking.com to book your stay at the Athens Capital Hotel (starting from €320) or the Athens Capital Suites: (starting from €400) today for the ultimate European getaway.