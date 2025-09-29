Bask in an endless summer with HELLO!'s latest travel special

The kids are back at school, the hordes have cleared off the beaches, and flights are suddenly half the price. That's right, folks, it's shoulder season – that sweet spot when the sun's still warm but the crowds have vanished.

September and October are the perfect months to jet off and soak up some vitamin D before the big freeze sets in: hotels have got their breath back after the summer season, staff are friendlier, and the pace is slower. Many roll out thoughtful off-season perks such as artist residencies, wellness programmes and local experiences that will stay with you long after you're home. You know what they say… Better late than never.

By Leo Bear

Tenerife

Tropical Tenerife immediately springs to mind for late-summer escapism, with daytime highs of 26-28 degrees and reliable blue skies and, as far as we’re concerned, there's only one address worth knowing: the Ritz-Carlton Abama on the south coast. Princess Stephanie of Monaco, Mariah Carey, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have all previously checked in, and it’s easy to see why. Clinging to a lunar landscape of cliffs that plunge almost indecently into the Atlantic, this famous terracotta hotel is the essence of eternal summer. With ten restaurants and bars ranging from laidback to Michelin-starred, there's no risk of holiday ennui, and right on the doorstep, Tenerife's wild volcanic beauty awaits. Where to stay: Last year, the Ritz-Carlton Abama unveiled The Retreat – a VIP-type resort within a resort (rooms from €900). ritzcarlton.com

Sardinia

Costa Smeralda (translation: the Emerald Coast) combines pristine beaches and quaint fishing villages with an absurdly glamorous scene, with Porto Cervo – a chic port enclave developed in the 1960s by the Aga Khan – at its heart. In terms of designer boutiques and people-watching, few places compare. The in-crowd (including Beyoncé and Jay-Z, Elton John, and George and Amal Clooney) flock here and, the good news is, in shoulder season, there are actually rooms available. Nikki Beach in Cala Petra Ruja Bay (accessible by boat) is fun for fizz-fuelled lounging or, for something more active, the Monti Zoppu hiking trail delivers a glimpse of the more untamed side of "Italy's Caribbean". Where to stay:Hotel Pitrizza has its own gold-sand beach and is ten minutes from Porto Cervo (rooms from £868). Alternatively, Belmond's Hotel Romazzino oozes old-school glamour (rooms from £848).

Morocco

September and October are the very best months to visit Morocco – it's scorchio during the day, but cool at night. There's no shortage of fabulous five-star hotels in and around Marrakech but higher up, in the foothills of the Atlas Mountains, you'll find something altogether more wholesome: wildflowers, lush valleys and rivers flowing with snowmelt. Kasbah du Toubkal, a long-time favourite of Daniel Craig, Dominic West, Paul McCartney, Will Smith and Martin Scorsese, might be a bit of a schlep from the Red City (40 miles), but it's worth it for the panoramic views and rustic vibes. Activities include guided hikes to Berber villages, making bread with the locals and helping out with harvest season (figs, walnuts and apples). Alternatively, kick back with massages, hammams and hours lost by the pool. Where to stay:Kasbah du Toubkal (rooms from £160) for peace and quiet. For Marrakech, book snazzy new kid on the block, Park Hyatt Marrakech (rooms from £600) or for all-out splendour, Oberoi Marrakech (rooms from £735).

Mykonos

Out with the peak-season partiers, in with the creatives. Late summer attracts a more discerning crowd to Mykonos's shores. The Aegean Sea is at its warmest, having soaked up the summer heat, and the beaches, restaurants and clubs pulse at a quieter tempo approved by the likes of Jean Paul Gaultier, Heidi Klum and Kendall Jenner. Make your base Kalesma Mykonos, and you'll want to bring an extra suitcase. The hotel has invited the local weaver and textile artist Faye Chatzi to set up a working studio on site. Known for her authentic eco-friendly creations (shawls, kaftans, bags, hats, etc) spun on a traditional loom using lambswool, cotton and silk, Faye's pieces make the ultimate chic souvenir. Where to stay:Kalesma Mykonos (rooms from £450) blends Cycladic whitewashed romance with breezy ocean views. All 46 rooms come with private terraces and heated plunge pools. kalesmamykonos.com

Kefalonia

Brimming with raw beauty, Kefalonia has a type of undiscovered energy that attracts off-duty Windsors (Kate and William), the Kardashians and, according to our spies, Jeff Bezos (his yacht bobbing on the horizon). Come late summer, the island slides into a slower, more mindful rhythm that invites long taverna lunches, lung-expanding hikes and boat trips to hidden caves. Eliamos, an impeccably designed family-run hotel, stands out from the crowd thanks to its deep connection with the surrounding landscape. With an outdoor gym, saltwater pool and impressive wellness initiatives (couples massage, reformer pilates and sunset meditation), it's a great choice for a post-summer reset. Where to stay: Small and perfectly formed, Eliamos has 12 spacious villas. Expect thoughtful design details, manicured gardens and uninterrupted sea views from every vantage point (rooms from £650). eliamos.com

Further afield...

Grenada

By Melanie Macleod

The Caribbean is synonymous with rest, relaxation and rum (plus that essential year-round sun), but if you like your paradise island with a side serving of adventure, Grenada is the destination for you. With a distinctly more local feel than other Caribbean holiday hotspots, Grenada offers an unspoilt window into island life. Waterfall hikes, breathtaking views and mouthwatering traditional cuisine abound. By day, Grenada's crystal-clear azure waters and golden sand on Grand Anse beach steal the show but, come sunset, the island is a riot of colour, with orange and pink skies creating the perfect backdrop for the tropical plants and rainbow-hued flowers. No picture does the majesty of the island justice – you simply have to see it for yourself. Known as the Isle of Spice, Grenada is as popular for its thriving culinary scene as it is for its world-class beaches, and nowhere is the foodie reputation more apparent than at the locally owned hotel Mount Cinnamon Beach and Wellness Resort, which has a red carpet-worthy list of former guests including Jerry Hall, Steven Spielberg, Morgan Freeman and Robert Downey Jr. The quietly elegant hotel offers both Caribbean cooking classes (you'll never forget learning to make the island's traditional callaloo soup under the watchful eye of chef Janice) and a Chef's Table experience, which sees course after course of mouth-watering Grenadian cuisine served by the head chef Jason Joseph. Order the freshly caught mahi-mahi, if it's available – you won't regret it. mountcinnamon.com

Turkey

By Laura Sutcliffe

The Cullinan Belek is situated in southern Turkey, just 40 minutes from Antalya Airport. Although it can reach up to a scorching 45 degrees in the high summer months, it is pleasantly cooler throughout September and October, where the prolific golden sunlight is still apparent but toned down a notch. The ultra-stylish resort really does redefine all-inclusive, with its huge array of luxury à la carte restaurants, from sumptuous Italian Pascarella to Nori, an Asian-inspired grill, which has a distinctly Hakkasan feel. There's even a spectacular chocolatier you can indulge in each day. With a stunning backdrop of the Taurus mountains, the picturesque scenery makes you never want to leave. The indoor decor is comparable to a swish Dubai shopping mall, with high ceilings, airy spaces and decadent chandeliers. The grounds give rustic beach club vibes; elegant, yet laid-back. A variety of outstanding rooms, with a sleek contemporary finish and swim-up pools, are a highlight, complete with double bathrooms, stocked with Bvlgari toiletries and soft robes. As well as a private, white-sand beach with Maldives-style water cabanas and private service waiters, a 36-hole golf club awaits, as does an impressive span of 13 swimming pools and an epic waterpark for children. The ultimate in switching off from the world, nothing is too much trouble for the accommodating staff. The coveted WhatsApp concierge service ensures all daily enquiries and restaurant bookings are taken care of in a flash, leaving guests to enjoy their stay, stress-free. Prices start from £557.20 per night for a Superior Duplex Swim Up Room, atCullinanhotels.com

Tanna Island, Vanuatu

By Faye James

Tanna Island might not be the first destination that springs to mind when you think of luxury travel, but that's exactly what makes it so special. Known for its untouched landscapes, warm-hearted locals and one of the world's most active volcanoes, Mount Yasur, this unique island offers an immersive slice of South Pacific life. From snorkelling in coral-filled lagoons to swimming inside the otherworldly Blue Cave and visiting traditional kastom villages, Tanna is a raw, soulful escape that is unlike anywhere else. Nestled on the island's western coast, White Grass Ocean Resort & Spa captures the very essence of barefoot elegance. Overlooking a marine sanctuary teeming with turtles and tropical fish, the resort is a haven of calm. Think airy bungalows, coconut oil massages and daily chef's specials starring freshly caught fish such as mahi-mahi or tuna. You'll also find unforgettable tours run by local guides, including the unmissable volcano safari. The resort's intimate, welcoming vibe has made it a go-to for those in the know, including Will Smith, who once rented out the entire resort for himself and his family. whitegrasstanna.com.vu

Da Nang, Vietnam

By Faye James

Vietnam's central coast is no longer Asia's best-kept secret, and for good reason. With its white-sand beaches, dramatic jungle-backed cliffs and a rich cultural heritage that stretches from the imperial city of Hue to the lantern-lit streets of Hoi An, Da Nang is a destination that ticks every box. Add in balmy evenings, world-class cuisine and centuries-old temples tucked into the hills and you've got a getaway that blends beachside bliss with cultural interest. The pinnacle of luxury in this region has to be the InterContinental Danang Sun Peninsula Resort. Tucked into the lush Son Tra Peninsula nature reserve, this Bill Bensley-designed marvel is nothing short of theatrical. Guests arrive via funicular, gliding from mountaintop to oceanfront, and dine at Michelin-starred La Maison 1888, a fine dining experience helmed by the chef Pierre Gagnaire. The hotel's opulent spa, vast infinity pools and outdoor cinema all deliver the wow factor, but it's the attention to detail that makes it unforgettable. Bill Gates and other high-profile guests have stayed here under the radar, soaking in views of the East Vietnam Sea from their private pools. danang.intercontinental.com

Sidemen Valley, Bali

By Faye James

If Seminyak is Bali's socialite sister, then Sidemen is the soulful cousin quietly stealing the spotlight. Tucked deep in Bali's lush eastern highlands, the Sidemen Valley is a tranquil world of emerald rice paddies, bamboo forests and winding river paths, a place where time slows down and authenticity reigns supreme. It's the Bali of decades past, before the crowds arrived, where local artisans still weave songket by hand and the scent of frangipani lingers in the air. In the heart of this paradise is Samanvaya Luxury Resort & Spa, a haven for serenity seekers. With just 12 villas crafted from local stone and wood, the resort blends seamlessly into the valley's natural beauty. Guests can rise with the sun for yoga on the deck, indulge in traditional Balinese massage at the Ananda Spa or take guided treks to hidden waterfalls and local villages. Dining is world class too, with Indonesian-inspired dishes made from garden-fresh produce. The views are simply picture-perfect, especially at golden hour, when the mist rolls through the terraces.

