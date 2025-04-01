7 money-saving travel hacks airlines don't want you to know  

We've made it. The winter is behind us, and spring has sprung so naturally, many are itching to book their holidays.

Everyone needs an escape from the humdrum of the day-to-day, but times are hard, so we could all do with some clever hacks and tips to save precious money (and effort) when it comes to travelling.

Whether you're heading on a long-haul escape or staying closer to home on a short-haul jaunt, these hacks are ones you need to make note of.

© Orbon Alija, Getty There are many hacks to saving money on flights

Make full use of the duty-free bag

If you're flying long-haul, then chances are you'll have booked a bag. But airlines differ on their rules regarding what weight allowance you have, especially when it comes to carry-on luggage.

If you only have one carry-on bag allowance, then head to duty-free and get yourself a bag to put extra belongings in. Most airlines will allow you onto the aircraft with a full duty-free bag at no extra cost, so use it to its full potential!

Even if you've only bought yourself a bar of Toblerone at the World Duty Free store (guilty), you can fill the bag with extra bits if your hand luggage is overflowing.

Most importantly, it's essential to thoroughly check the regulations of the airline you're flying with before you go, something that a lot of travellers forget to do.

There's nothing worse than being caught out by a fee because of a restriction you weren't aware existed – you'll thank yourself later.

© Getty Images Baggage can be costly so make sure you check restrictions to avoid unwanted fees

Share the load

Speaking of baggage, if you're travelling with multiple people, then sharing luggage will undoubtedly help. And if you're feeling brave, consider flying with carry-on luggage only.

Paul Stewart, Managing Director of My Baggage, says it's easier than you might think.

"Especially with budget airlines, size allowances for carry-on luggage can be very small, which is why it's important to get creative when packing. You can make the most out of your carry-on allowance without packing anything less than you need."

There are so many clever bags on the market these days that make packing light a breeze (Google packing cubes and thank us later). You'll not only save money, but it also helps you avoid the hassle of waiting at baggage claim. Bonus.

© Daniel Garrido, Getty Booking in advance and being flexible with days could save you money on flights

Pick your days

According to Experian, flights on a Tuesday or Wednesday tend to be cheaper, so if you're flexible on when you can travel, then opting for a weekday over a weekend flight could save you money.

The same can be said for the time of day. An early wakeup call might not be ideal, and a late night flight might sound like the opposite of relaxing, but both can often get you cheaper fare since they're less popular times.

Additionally, make sure you book in advance. Yes, last-minute deals do exist, but booking way ahead of time will help make sure you get the best price.

Consider your departure location

The majority of us generally prefer to fly from the closest and most convenient airport. Travelling can be stressful at the best of times, so you might not want to add an extra load on top.

However, if you are feeling flexible, then choosing a different airport could save you money. According to TripIt, choosing an alternative airport that isn't considered an international 'hub' like the ones in the big cities might mean you find yourself a deal.

What's more, the airport itself might be quieter and less chaotic.

© Getty Images Considering flying from a less busy airport could save you money

Clear your browser cookies

Admittedly, this isn't something we'd paid much attention to before, but it makes sense. Airline websites, travel companies and more will be tracking your site searches via cookies.

Ultimately, this means they can see where you're interested in going and push information into your algorithm. According to Surfshark, this could mean that prices can vary depending on the data they're presented with. Clearing your search history and data via browser cookies means you're more likely to get an authentic price.

Think ahead

It sounds obvious. Allow us to elaborate…

Much as spontaneity can be romantic and thrilling, it could cost you. Whether it's planning where you're travelling from, what days you go, or what you take with you, putting the work in, using all of the above tips, will help.

© Constantinis, Getty Planning ahead is key to having a cost-effective and smoothing sailing trip

It's not just flight hacks that are important to consider. You can save money and effort by simply doing your research and thinking carefully about the type of holiday you want to have.

Booking a package is a convenience, but if you're not planning on spending much time at the hotel itself, then half-board options are your friend. Not only that, but picking smaller accommodation options away from popular towns and instead hiring a car might be more budget-friendly and better suited to your itinerary than opting for an expensive hotel.

Alternatively, for those travelling with families, a package-style holiday at an all-inclusive resort with flights included can be an ideal and cost-effective route. Happy holidaying!