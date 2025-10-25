Late-season skiing - is it risky? I visited La Plagne in April and this is my honest review

I'll admit, when I booked a ski holiday to La Plagne in the French Alps for 10th - 15th April, I thought I was pushing my luck. By mid-April I imagined patchy pistes and muddy-puddled après-ski. But I couldn't have been more wrong. Not only did I enjoy bluebird mornings and perfectly skiable runs all week, on our final day a huge storm moved in, dumping metres of snow ensuring the very last week of the season had some of the best skiing imaginable. If only I'd been brave enough to book that week!

Why La Plagne?

La Plagne, as I discovered, isn't just a safe bet for end-of-season skiing, it’s also a bit of a hidden gem, with wide open bowls, tree-lined runs, a glacier that takes all the risk out of late-season skiing, and a lift pass that links you into the vast Les Arcs ski area too. It's not as well known as some of its neighbouring resorts like Tignes and Val d'Isere, but you find quieter pistes, better value, and - end of season - the charm of springtime villages.

Skiing late season: what's it really like

Every morning we woke to fresh corduroy pistes glinting in the sunshine. By early afternoon, yes, things got a little slushier, something that can become part of the rhythm of skiing this late in the season. It suits many families perfectly: more challenging before 10, slushy after 3, leaving a blissful “sweet spot” in between for relaxed skiing and a great excuse to head home or for apres before the kids get too tired.

The skies couldn’t have been clearer in April

We're not like that, though. My husband and I don't ski often enough, and when we do, we want to make the most of it. What we discovered is it was still possible to ski all day even though the sun does start melting the snow as the day progresses. You just learn which slopes are best at different times: start in Plagne Centre in the morning, play around on the peaks, and then head up to the glacier later in the day, where the snow is consistently superb.

The glacier itself was a revelation. Even in April, the snow was powdery and perfect, and the runs were gloriously uncrowded. We had wide, sweeping pistes virtually to ourselves, carving down with views that seemed to stretch across the entire Alps.

The weather had one final surprise in store for us. On the day we were due to leave, the skies opened and the snow fell thick and fast. Meters of it, enough to close every piste for 24 hours. For a moment we wondered if we'd ever get home, but fortunately we made it down the mountain to the airport before the roads became undrivable! I had friends flying out for that very last week, and this for me was proof that late season skiing (in La Plagne in particular) is always worth the gamble.

Quieter pistes - one perk of late-season ski escapes

One of the standout advantages of skiing in April is simply the lack of people. We never queued for a lift, rarely shared a piste, and could actually hear the silence of the mountains.

Heading down the slopes like a pro

La Plagne's pistes themselves were a joy. We fell in love with the layout: lots of wide bowls and open slopes that all funnel back to the same point, making navigation simple. Yet there are also plenty of runs through the forests, which are not only beautiful but provide shelter when the weather turns.

And with the Paradiski lift pass connecting La Plagne to Les Arcs (from £288 per adult for six days), the ski area feels endless. The variety was fab.

Slope-side coffee breaks with beautiful blue skies

Of course, skiing this late in the season does come with quirks. A handful of pistes were already closed for the year, which lulled us into thinking we had plenty of time to get home from the farthest corner of Les Arcs one afternoon. We dawdled, took in the views, and then suddenly realised we were about to miss the last connection. Cue a breathless race through the mountains, chasing the mountain shuttle. We made it (just!) and our panic turned into one of our most-told ski stories, but maybe avoid the experience if you can!

Short break ski tips

Our quick hop to the Alps was only 4 days. Actually it's plenty to feel like you've had a really good ski adventure but one tip I'd pass on is to start day one with some guiding. We began our holiday with a ski instructor, and it turned out to be the best decision of the trip. In a single morning he gave us the lay of the land, showed us hidden pistes we'd never have found alone, and even led us to the best mountain restaurants.

He introduced us to the Aerolive experience; a windowless gondola where you're strapped in and can lean right out over the valley, ropes keeping you secure. Terrifying, exhilarating, but very Instagrammable. Definitely worth a go.

Hanging out of the aerolive as I headed up the slopes towards the glacier

If you're visiting for a short trip, I can't recommend a professional tour enough. In just a few hours, you get a confidence boost, a few technique tips to focus on while you're on the slopes, a feel for the whole resort, and some experiences that might otherwise slip past.

Where we stayed: Alpine luxury in Montchavin

We were lucky enough to stay in not one but two glorious chalets owned by Alpine365: Chalet Husky and Chalet Bluebird. Both were everything you want from an Alpine retreat at the end of a long ski day: steaming hot tubs, high-end décor with a cosy alpine twist, and truly delicious food cooked by professional chalet chefs.

Incredible chalet dining, giving me all the energy I needed for skiing

One of the joys of Montchavin, the pretty village where our chalets were based, is the atmosphere in April. Unlike in mid-winter, there was no snow in the village itself, which meant we could wander around by foot, exploring its quiet lanes, traditional architecture and a spot of spring sunshine. Getting up the mountain was easy - just a two-minute stroll to the bubble lift and 5 minutes up to the top. But back at the chalet we could enjoy the stress-free rhythms of spring village life, in trainers!

Ski rental was simple too, with Intersport just down the road. And on the chalet staff's night off, we strolled into town for dinner at a local restaurant, discovering local delicacies. Montchavin was clearly a different place at the height of the season - you could just tell it would be much more bustling and buzzing. But in April it was peaceful and beautiful, with blossoms beginning to bloom.

Beautiful moments in Montchavin village at sunset

Why April might be the best time to ski

Skiing in April turns the traditional idea of a winter holiday on its head. The days are longer and sunnier, the crowds have thinned and there's a gentle mix of winter and spring in the air. Yes, you have to plan around slushy afternoons and the occasional piste closure, but the rewards (cheaper prices, quieter mountains, and still excellent snow if you choose wisely) more than make up for it.

La Plagne in particular ticks every box: altitude, a glacier, varied terrain, easy links to Les Arcs. Add in luxurious chalet living and you've got everything you need for a stress-free ski break.

For more information about La Plagne, visit the region's tourism page.