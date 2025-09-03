This winter resort attracts royalty and A Listers – and you can stay there for £600 cheaper

When it comes to winter breaks, nobody holidays quite as glamorously as the British Royal Family, with their voyage of choice in the colder months being a ski trip. Royal children are taught how to hit the slopes from a young age, which cements it as a tradition that every generation of the monarchy continues. It’s even widely suggested that British royal brides-to-be are whisked away to ski resorts as part of the official process of bringing them into the family.

It’s not often that us normal folk get to live like princes and princesses, but one way we can is by holidaying in the same winter retreats as the royals. You’d be forgiven for assuming that such places are out of budget, but we’re here to tell you otherwise.

© Getty Images Ski resort Val d'Isère is becoming increasingly popular among celebs, including Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt

We’ve unearthed a winter holiday sale that means you can stay in the dreamy ski resort of Val d’Isère for up to 15% off – which works out at a £600 discount per person. This village, nestled in the French Alps near the Italian border, is reportedly loved by Zara Tindall. It was also visited by the Prince of Wales, William, and the Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, in their younger years.

Among the other A List fans are actress Margot Robbie, actor Brad Pitt and British elite, such as Harry Styles, Hugh Grant and Ed Sheeran. Sitting as one of the highest peaks of Europe, it offers star appeal complemented by some of the best slopes in France’s most popular mountainous region.

© Getty Multiple members of the Royal Family, including Zara Tindall, are said to have visited Val d'Isère for a ski holiay

How to stay in Val d’Isère for less

When it comes to affordably staying in Val d’Isère, Club Med is the name to know. The brand's resort offers everything that lovers of skiing and luxury seekers could want, including fine dining, a spa, a pool and a charming terrace for elegant evenings amid the mountains.

© Club Med You currently book a holiday at Club Med de Val d’Isère, pictured, with a discount up to £600 per person

Thanks to the current winter sale, Club Med de Val d’Isère (the only Club Med Exclusive Collection Resort to be located in the mountains) is up to 15% off for holidays taken between 6 September 2025 and 29th May 2026. The deal, which could see you save £600 per person, is available on holidays between three and 28 nights.

© Club Med Traditional stone and wood architecture at Club Med de Val d’Isère make for chic après drinking and dining

What's more, Club Med de Val d’Isère offers room interiors that exude a chic and authentic mountain spirit, featuring soft lighting, marron glacé wood and warm tones that feel straight out of a film. There's 11 styles to choose from, including cosy spaces that have mountain-view balconies and suites with separate living rooms.

© Club Med Club Med de Val d’Isère rooms fuse contemporary furniture with warm tones and wood accents

Why celebs and royals love Val d’Isère

Val d'Isère's village strikes a perfect balance between Alpine charm and vibrant, sporty energy. So, it's easy to see why A Listers and royalty visit for luxurious escapes. Fun is on the table too, with the traditional stone architecture in the village making it the chicest location for après (a French term meaning "after ski") where you can sip on bubbles or beer with some of the most elegant views in the world.

What to expect in Val d’Isère, according to someone who has visited the star-studded slopes

I visited Val d’Isère as a rookie who had never even seen skis in the flesh, let alone wore them. My attempts on the slopes were far from graceful, but it didn't matter at all. Whilst Val d’Isère is a haven for seasoned skiers, it also offers a generous share of charm for those more interested in rest and relaxation than black runs.

The atmosphere is laid-back, which is complemented by the fairytale-esque vibe of the village's architecture. I spent afternoons floating in-and-out of quaint restaurants and bars, and one day even hopped on a gondola up to the iconic La Folie Douce mountain bar for après drinks.

What other Club Med deals are there right now?

Club Med's £600 per person (or up to 15%) discount isn’t just available for Club Med de Val d’Isère. As part of the Club Med winter sale, it can be redeemed on other ski resorts in France and Italy, as well as the warmer climates of Bali, Cancun and Seychelles.

We hope you love the products we recommend. We may receive compensation via a service called Linkby when you click on the links in this article. We only collaborate with brands on Linkby that align with our values and develop products that our team approves of. Prices accurate and items in stock at time of publication.