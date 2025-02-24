HELLO!'s ski guide: The ultimate snow special from the Alps to Japan

Whether you're planning a far-flung adventure or a short-haul weekend getaway, our mountain special will have you hitting the heights of luxury, with the best resorts for every lover of the white stuff…

VAL D'ISÈRE

A favourite with celebrities, this luxury hotspot can be your perfect ski destination, too.

And the chalet voted France's best is waiting for you, reports Orion Scott...

Nestled in the French Alps and sharing a vast 300km ski area with neighbouring Tignes, Val d'Isère is known for its impeccable runs, idyllic town centre and luxury vibe. No wonder it’s the chosen place of winter escape for the likes of Margot Robbie, Hugh Grant and Ed Sheeran. As for where to stay, there's really only one choice – Chalet Machapuchare, voted France's Best Ski Chalet two years in a row. Operated by luxury chalet company Purple Ski, the chalet is kitted out with quite possibly everything you could dream of, including an on-site chef, a team of staff to cater to every need, a private driver, and – my favourite touch – an unlimited supply of Veuve Clicquot champagne. Every inch of the chalet, which was designed and built by Val local and ski instructor Yoann Marchand and his wife Charlotte, evokes utter luxury while still feeling homely. From the moment you first set a ski-boot-weary foot inside, it becomes clear just how much time, effort and thought has gone into every aspect. Natural materials such as wood, stone, wool, metal and leather warm the interior while charming vintage ice skates and skis nod to the alpine town’s rich history. I was lucky enough to reside in one of the en-suite bedrooms for the weekend. The chalet sleeps up to 15 in seven of these, plus an additional bunk room, with mountain views and access to all areas of the three-storey complex, including a hot tub under snowcapped trees, indoor lap pool with waterfall, cinema room, massage room, open-plan living room and well-equipped gym. I was treated like royalty, with no request impossible for the Purple Ski staff. The pistes, shops and nightlife are just a three-minute chauffeured drive away from the chalet. After a morning skiing, my chauffeur met me and my out-of-practice ski legs at the bottom of the mountain and transferred me back to my new home away from home in the exclusive and wonderfully private area of Le Crêt. After taking off my kit in the boot room – which comes with heated boot racks, mini bar and TV – I was welcomed back with a glass of champagne and an on-site massage. The evening proceeded with drinks and charcuterie in the main living room, followed by a five-course meal with accompanying wine pairings prepared by the chalet’s accomplished in-house chef, Hugo. Whether you want a ski holiday like no other or are simply after a touch of solace in possibly one of the dreamiest places on Earth, Chalet Machapuchare is like no other. To book, visitpurpleski.com.

WHITE WORLD

The French Alps, the Rockies and those Japanese resorts full of fabled powder are all famous for a reason.

They really are the best spots to ski, says travel writer Sean Newsom...

In 30 years of travel writing, I've skied in more than 200 mountain resorts. And nearly all have been in the Alps, the Rockies and Japan.

Why? Because if you’re looking for the sweet spot in skiing, where good snow, varied slopes and modern lift systems overlap, these three regions are the most reliable places to find them.

THE ROCKIES

For Brits, the Rockies are an expensive long-haul destination, but they're well worth the effort and expense for advanced skiers who want to push themselves into new terrain. Across this vast, snowy expanse, all slopes within a resort's boundaries are protected against avalanches, on-piste and off. So if Mother Nature lays on fresh snow, a delirious, ski-everywhere experience awaits, without the need for a guide or safety gear. Deepen your sense of adventure by knitting several resorts into a road trip – across two countries. Take in Big Sky, Grand Targhee and Jackson Hole in the US, for example, or Lake Louise, Kicking Horse and Fernie in Canada. Driving through the huge spaces between them is all part of the thrill. Meanwhile, if you prefer easy pistes to knee-deep powder, and a scattering of celebrity stardust over the slopes, hit Aspen, though you'll need your own private money mountain. At Christmas and New Year, prices go through the roof – just as A-listers such as Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez and Mariah Carey are checking in.

JAPAN

The snowy climate is the big draw in Japan. When frigid Siberian winds blow in off the Sea of Japan, they create a conveyor belt of the lightest, fluffiest snowflakes – by volume, they're as much as 95 per cent air. The island of Hokkaido in the north of the country is the most reliable place to find them, and thoroughly westernised Niseko is the most convenient and comfortable base.

THE FRENCH ALPS

America and Japan are big-budget destinations, so it's good to know that our own local Alps are magnificent and much cheaper to reach – perfect for a weekend get-away. They're home to the best-developed ski areas and widest range of resorts across several countries – and you'll find no clearer example of this scale and variety than in the Tarentaise and Maurienne valleys on the French side of this awe-inspiring range. The Tarentaise is home to the most famous resorts, including ego-boosting Courchevel and vertiginous Val d'Isère. The Maurienne, next door, is the opposite. Hardly anyone knows it's there, yet it's peppered with quiet and inexpensive ski areas, of which Bonneval-sur-Arc, a member of The Most Beautiful Villages of France, is the most charming, and Val Cenis the most fun, with its boarder-cross course, snowpark and turbo-sledging run. Both are worth remembering the next time you plan a trip, because there's one other key ingredient to a successful ski holiday: the people you ski with. This close to home, all your favourites can afford to come, too.

THE WHITE STUFF

From the lap of Alpine luxury to family-friendly resorts or environmentally conscious stays, our writers can help you plan your next adventure on or off the piste...

© Rudi Wyhlidal WEIN AM BERG If the idea of sipping fine wine at high altitude excites you, then Wein am Berg, a prestigious wine and gourmet festival in Sölden in the Austrian Alps, is the perfect getaway. Hosted by Das Central (above) – the region’s first and longest-running five-star hotel, whose sumptuous restaurant Ötztaler Stube has just been awarded its first Michelin star – this exclusive event brings together world-class chefs with top vintners for an unforgettable alpine experience. Over the course of a luxurious three-night stay, guests will indulge in gourmet meals prepared by internationally renowned chefs, each regionally focused dish perfectly paired with exceptional wines. A highlight is dining atop glaciers over 3,000m above sea level – experts say flavours are enhanced at this altitude – while esteemed winemakers present their finest selections and host masterclasses in the art and science of viticulture. From intimate tastings and extravagant gala dinners to skiing with expert guides, Wein am Berg is a true blend of gastronomy and adventure. Wein am Berg, from 24-27 April 2025. For more information, visit weinamberg.at/en. HOTEL FAMELI Tucked away in the heart of Italy’s breathtaking Dolomites, Hotel Fameli is a dream alpine escape for families. This four-star, superior spa resort perfectly balances adventure and relaxation, offering something special for kids and parents. Spend your days carving through pristine ski slopes – easily accessible from the hotel – and your evenings unwinding by a cosy fire. Little ones will love the kids’ clubs and playrooms, while parents can relax with indulgent spa treatments in the wellness centre. And there are three pools for the whole family to enjoy – including the heated panoramic sky pool (above), with its vista on to the surrounding mountains and forest. With its stunning location, top-tier amenities, and warm, welcoming atmosphere, Hotel Fameli is the perfect retreat for families looking to make magical memories in the snow. To book, visit fameli.it/en.

© Brett Wood COURCHEVEL A favourite among A-listers and royalty looking for world-class skiing, designer shops, fine dining and privacy, the slopes of Courchevel 1850 in France’s Three Valleys have played host to celebrity skiiers from David and Victoria Beckham and Beyoncé to the Prince and Princess of Wales. Courchevel’s Gucci-sponsored ski lifts and pretty village with Dior, Prada, Chanel, Hermès, Rolex and Chopard stores set the resort apart as a luxury destination. Les Airelles, the resort's oldest luxury property, is one of a handful of hotels in France to be awarded the coveted "palace" status. Built in the style of a 19th-century Austro-Hungarian castle, with fairytale turrets, stained glass windows and roaring fires, the five-star hotel has ski-in, ski-out access, four restaurants, kids’ club and spa, as well as a four-bedroom penthouse apartment with private butler. Its three private chalets come with their own swimming pool, gym, sauna, cinema, children’s playroom, private chef and sommelier – to please even the most discerning celebrity. To book, visit airelles.com. © CHRISTOPHE HASSELr@christophehas VIP SKI Lapping up the luxury of a VIP Ski chalet is a sure way to elevate your ski trip. Whether it's arriving via a horse-drawn carriage as the sun sets or taking a jacuzzi in your private underground spa, every moment in one of these carefully curated snowy homes from home feels like a scene from a glamorous winter movie. The chalets – in Avioraz, one of the French Alps’ most picturesque and pedestrian-friendly resorts – are exquisite (left). Everything else, from lift passes to equipment hire, outings and experiences, can be sorted for you, for a truly hassle-free ski. Chalets are all ski-in, ski-out, so you can effortlessly transition from freezing slopes to the cosy indoors after conquering Avoriaz’s 650km of interconnected pistes. One chalet features a basement pool – there really is nothing like unwinding in your private spa, glass of champagne in hand, to feel like you’re living the dream. To book, visit vip-chalets.com.

VERBIER

SWISS LUXE

Given Verbier in Switzerland is famed for its secluded, exclusive nature, do as the stars do and opt for a luxury private chalet stay. At Chalet Pierrepointe, part of the luxury Ski Armadillo portfolio, guests can opt for a fully hosted experience, with a private chef, dedicated host and an in-resort concierge all on hand. Accessed by private Ski Armadillo shuttle bus from the Medran cable car station, this opulent chalet can accommodate up to ten guests across five rooms. Fitted out beautifully, its plush sofas and large open living room (above) are a welcome spot for recharging. And don't miss the all-important sauna and hot tub – sheer bliss after a long day tackling some of the 400km of piste in the Four Valleys, one of Europe's biggest ski areas. Evenings are made for indulging in a delicious four-course meal whipped up by your own chef, together with carefully curated wines. To book, visit skiarmadillo.com.

ECO-FRIENDLY

Verbier is considered one of the best resorts in the world, regularly in the spotlight thanks to celebrities who love to hit its slopes. Beloved for its rich history, extensive skiing area and cosmopolitan bars, restaurants and shops, this skiing hotspot is also pioneering changes to help preserve the popular sport in the face of climate change.

