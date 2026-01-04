Corfu's freshest hotel is a masterclass in quiet luxury and jaw-dropping views

While gracefully gliding over the Ionian Sea in the final moments of a surprisingly swift flight, it was difficult not to be immediately enamoured by Corfu even from some thousand feet above. With a lush green landscape surrounded by blindingly blue waves, sparkling like an abundance of sapphires, this island was, frankly, showing off. Deservedly so, of course, since its beauty has long cemented it as a top contender among its Ionian neighbours as a destination of choice for those venturing to southeastern Europe in search of a luxurious holiday.

Corfu is widely considered Greece's greenest island, and if it wasn't evident from a glance out of the window, it was within minutes of an interaction with a local, who told me how a higher rate of precipitation during its cool season is a worthy trade for a blooming paradise. In fact, it's a badge they wear with pride.

Shaking off the flight was easy thanks to a seamless transfer from the airport to my accommodation. It was also an opportunity to marvel at that backdrop, which makes it so famous. But soon enough, the hotel took centre stage.

© Heinz Troll Photography

The hotel at first glance

The Alkyna Lifestyle Beach Resort, part of the Ella Resorts collection, was to be my home for a short and sweet stay. The adults-only property, nestled on the west side of the island in Agios Gordios, is shiny and new having opened its repurposed doors in the summer. It's arguable that this can go one of two ways in the hotel industry; needless to say, they were more than on top of their game.

The entrance to the hotel alone was attractive, with wooden panels, an infinity water feature and greenery creating a photo opportunity that would make an Instagram influencer's eyes light up. Upon walking through the lobby, a minimalist interior theme - continued throughout each zone of the hotel - led me to a terrace boasting an impressive panoramic sea view, reuniting me with the glittering sapphires of the Ionian. I could tell this was to be the most idyllic stay I've had the pleasure of having in Greece.

© Ella Resorts, Heinz Troll Photography © Heinz Troll Photography

The rooms

When it comes to the rooms, Alkyna blends modernity with classic. Large clay pots standing proudly in the corner and earthy, pared back colours form the basis of the decor, pulled together by a generously-sized and beautifully comfy bed. The spa-like stone bathroom was wonderfully spacious and calming.

I was fortunate to be put up in a Junior Suite, which meant my room led out straight to a swim-up pool, perfect for a solitary morning swim, or, as in my case, a late afternoon dip in my very own private suntrap. Naturally, this became a daily ritual. The suite rooms share the pool with five or so other neighbours, but I often had the length of it to myself. Although I wouldn't have minded sharing it with my fellow like-minded guests, the exclusivity felt like high glamour indeed.

© HEINZ TROLL © HEINZ TROLL

The food

I am, much to my frustration, one of these insufferable people who has more than one dietary requirement, but I was truly touched that Alkyna went above and beyond to ensure that I didn't miss out on what is a fantastic menu.

The main restaurant for breakfast, buffet lunches and hearty dinners is COCŪRA. While I have, in the past, had a slight aversion to hotel buffets, the food was genuinely brilliant. The restaurant buffet is beautifully kept, laid out well, and staff are constantly walking around with the guests ensuring that every bowl or plate of food is of the highest standard. Every single dish looked appealing and I didn't eat a single bad meal. An extensive selection of epicurean delights would leave even someone as fussy as I am spoiled for choice on what to go for from one day to the next.

© Heinz Troll Photography

I also tried their two other restaurants, Nafs and Lucάta, the latter of which is a sublime Italian restaurant where I had the most sensational linguine with prawns, and a fillet of succulent fish (I couldn't decide, so both it was to be) plus a crisp rose, accompanied with a breathtakingly orange sunset as my entertainment.

Nafs was equally delightful. I enjoyed a frozen margherita the size of my head and a risotto dish which might just have been one of the best I've ever had. And what would a trip to Corfu be without indulging in multiple Greek salads? The feta was unspeakably good, as was the authentic extra virgin olive oil.

© Francesca Shillcock

Speaking of which, a trip to The Governor Olive Oil tasting experience is a must should you be heading to the island. There you'll learn about Corfu's history with olive oil creation (the island has more than four million olive trees, many of which date back to Venetian rule, holding significant cultural importance) and how it serves as not only a must when it comes to enhancing the flavour of our food, but also our health: olive oil is full of polyphenols that are said to reduce inflammation and stave off chronic disease such as diabetes, certain cancers and heart disease.

© Heinz Troll Photography

Wellness at Alkyna

On the topic of health, the theme was continued thanks to a wonderful pitstop at Alkyna's Roee Spa and Wellness Centre. The whole area is kitted out to the maximum. A fitness centre awaits, chock-full of equipment including treadmills, steppers, a mat for weights/pilates/yoga, all the while with floor-to-ceiling windows offering an impeccable view of the ocean.

The spa was where I found myself. A glorious massage had me feeling brand new, and there is also an abundance of facilities for guests to enjoy should they purchase a day pass, including an indoor pool, a Finnish sauna, aromatherapy steam and cold rooms, plus ‘experience' showers that will up your wellness game to new heights.

© HEINZ TROLL

Alkyna Lifestyle Beach Resort is Corfu's gem that is worth the hype

This charming property tucked away on the hills of Corfu's west coast is a top choice for those hoping for a delightful and relaxing stay. Nightly sunset displays, great service and delicious food are just some of the many reasons why you won't go wrong with a visit to Alkyna.

Drawing inspiration from its lush vegetation, earthy tones and important cultural history of the island, Alkyna is the very essence of Corfu. And with warm temperatures beginning to creep in from spring onwards, guests have ample opportunity to visit sooner rather than later. Especially if you're anything like me and waiting for the height of summer is just too much to bear…