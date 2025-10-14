7 overlooked winter city breaks - including one of the best-preserved medieval cities

Estonia's largest and most populous city, Tallinn, is the epitome of history meets scenery. The Tallinn Old Town is a medieval northern European trading city on the coast of the Baltic Sea and is registered on the UNESCO World Heritage List, which means it's not only protected, but also drenched in beauty and culture.

It's a huge draw for visitors since it has pretty cobbled streets and old churches, but modernisation means there are plenty of nice bars and eateries to visit. There are also rooftop bars and underground clubs to let loose.