7 overlooked winter city breaks - including one of the best-preserved medieval cities

When planning a wintry weekend city break, the obvious culprits are the likes of Paris, Barcelona or Rome. But as wonderful as those places are, they can, at times, be a little pricier and often overcrowded. Therefore, you might be on the hunt for a two-day trip to a European city that is often overlooked and perhaps more reasonably priced. Luckily for us, there is an abundance of places that are worth seeing for ourselves. But if you're feeling stuck on where to go, click through the gallery to see our selection of city breaks to add to your travel wish list.
Tallinn, Estonia
Estonia's largest and most populous city, Tallinn, is the epitome of history meets scenery. The Tallinn Old Town is a medieval northern European trading city on the coast of the Baltic Sea and is registered on the UNESCO World Heritage List, which means it's not only protected, but also drenched in beauty and culture.
It's a huge draw for visitors since it has pretty cobbled streets and old churches, but modernisation means there are plenty of nice bars and eateries to visit. There are also rooftop bars and underground clubs to let loose.
Rotterdam, the Netherlands
Amsterdam is, of course, a big draw to tourists visiting the Netherlands, but Rotterdam has a lot to offer. In addition to incredible architecture, there are must-visit attractions like the Maritime Museum and a buzzing night scene. I paid a visit to Rotterdam in 2021 and loved visiting the trendy brunch spots and strolling over the Erasmus Bridge.
Ljubljana, Slovenia
The capital of Slovenia is enjoying a boom in tourism right now, but it's still considered a 'hidden gem' among those in the know. The city is considered charming and fairytale-esque, and perfect for a swift city break as it's very walkable and full of riverside cafes, restaurants and bars to soak up local delicacies and the bustling atmosphere. A visit to Ljubljana Castle almost always features on 'to-do' lists for this city.
Gdansk, Poland
While Krakow gets a lot of credit, Gdansk is a great option for a weekend break. It's considered super affordable and its Old Town features plenty of historical sites like Neptune's Fountain, St Mary's Church (one of the largest brick churches in the world) and the Museum of the Second World War. If you pay a visit, you could even embark on a walking tour to soak in everything it has to offer.
Sofia, Bulgaria
Another city considered reasonably priced but not short on culture is Sofia, the capital of Bulgaria. Sampling local food and drink is a must, and there are even culinary scenes you can join to really indulge. Not only does the main city offer plenty of art galleries, museums and stunningly beautiful cathedrals, but it's also a great spot to get some scenery. Visitors can head out on a day trip to Vitosha Mountain, where they can get in some serious steps with plenty of hiking routes with incredible views.
Gothenburg, Sweden
While buzzy capital city Stockholm is always a good idea, fellow Swedish city, Gothenburg, might be the place to explore if you're not looking to follow the crowd. It's smaller and offers a more relaxed vibe. And while its city appeal is a big draw, it's also known for sprawling scenery, offering lake views, blooming woodlands and parks to wander through, too.
Trondheim, Norway
Oslo and Bergen are top choices, but consider Trondheim if you're looking for something a little different. Trondheim has lots to offer, including the Nidaros Cathedral, which is the northernmost Gothic cathedral in the world. With its Viking past and food and drink culture, you'll be kept occupied from morning till night.