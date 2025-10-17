10 most beautiful mountains in the world – and the ones I recommend you climb

It was during a trip to Canada last year that I realised mountains were my favourite kind of backdrop. Although I, like many travel lovers, adore coastal views and marvel at impressive cityscapes, there is something about a mountainous landscape that is so moving and can really bring home how incredible our world truly is. I've been fortunate to see some good ones in my time, both up close and from afar. From the wondrous Alps while on a two-day road trip to Italy, to witnessing the coastal mountain regions in British Columbia, with the summit of Yr Wyddfa in between, they all took my breath away. However, I'm yet to see them all, so naturally my travel wish list will be growing forevermore…

Although I love a climbing challenge, this is certainly not a call to target extreme beasts like Everest or K2, for example, (let's leave that to the professionals, shall we?) as they're simply too dangerous for the vast majority of people to do, as beautiful and awe-inspiring as they are.

However, other mountains are more accessible and absolute must-sees, whether from a distance or from a safe hike. Click through the gallery to be inspired…

© Getty Images Yr Wyddfa, Wales I might be biased since I climbed Snowdon last year overnight (forgive my humble brag), but it was such a fantastic experience. Make no mistake, anyone who has gone on a hiking expedition will tell you that the professional guides drum it into you that mountains need to be respected for what they are. Although Snowdon has several routes with varying levels of difficulty, it is doable for lots of people, but it's crucial that hikers don't take it for granted. I exercise regularly, but I still trained for a few weeks before taking part. With a good level of fitness and the right gear, however, it's totally doable, and worth it.



© Getty Images Ben Nevis, Scotland As proud as I am of the Snowdon completion, I am keen to 'one-up' myself and take on the other two of the three peaks. One is Scafell Pike, and the other is Ben Nevis, the latter of which is the highest in the UK. Ben Nevis, located in the wondrous Scottish Highlands, stands proudly at 1,345 metres and is considered challenging to hike. However, even from afar, it's stunning and worth seeing with your own eyes.



© Getty Images Kirkjufell, Iceland Another mountain I've been fortunate to see in the distance is Kirkjufell in Iceland, which, unsurprisingly, is one of the country's most photographed areas. Surrounded by incredible and otherworldly waterfalls and beaches, it'll make you feel like you're in a fantasy film.



© Getty Images Canadian Rockies, Canada, BC The Canadian Rockies is a region that spans across BC and Alberta in southwest Canada, so there are numerous peaks and ranges to see and the photos alone look truly breathtaking. I was lucky enough to see the Coast Mountain range from afar during a trip to BC, but the Rockies remain firmly on my list. If you head to the popular area of Banff, you'll be able to marvel at the views of the Rockies from national parks, hiking trails and staggeringly beautiful lakes.



© Getty Images Matterhorn, Switzerland Like other ridiculously high mountains, it's best to observe the Matterhorn from afar, and it is not one to even think about climbing. But if you head to the village of Zermatt in Switzerland, you can pay for the Matterhorn Glacier Paradise experience, where a cable car will take you on a safe expedition with a 360-degree view of its beauty. Or, if you're a skier, you can go to nearby resorts and admire the view from the glittering, powdery slopes. This way, you'll get to see the Matterhorn's iconic shape, which used to be the logo of Toblerone chocolate.



© Getty Images Kilimanjaro, Tanzania Mount Kilimanjaro, the highest mountain in Africa, is a dormant volcano located in Tanzania. It's not as challenging as other mountain climbs, so if you're a thrill seeker and are willing to put in significant training and take it seriously, climbing 'Kili' is doable. Otherwise, it's still beautiful and impressive to observe from afar, whether on a guided tour or even on a safari.



© Getty Images Mount Fuji, Japan This one is firmly on my bucket list. If you're planning a trip to Japan, you're likely going to add a trip to see Mount Fuji to your itinerary. You can purchase day tours and trips where guides will take you to nearby gardens and lake regions, like Fuji Five Lakes, where you get the best views of the mountain from afar.



© Getty Images Huayna Picchu, Peru Another trip that's on my bucket list is visiting the iconic ruins of Machu Picchu, and Huayna Picchu is situated just behind, looming over the so-called Lost City of the Incas. It's little wonder that it's one of the most photographed places on earth.



© Getty Images Tre Cime di Lavaredo, Italy This trio of distinctive peaks is located in the Sexton Dolomites of South Tyrol, Italy. Consisting of Cima Piccola (little peak), Cima Grande (big peak), and Cima Ovest (western peak), they form part of the sprawling Alps, which are considered one of the most amazing mountain regions to see ever.

