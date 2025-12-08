My husband didn't want to travel anymore – here's what I did instead

In her 50s, Debbie Flynn found herself in a predicament. Her wanderlust was "skyrocketing" in midlife, but her husband's desire to travel widely was "fading."

"I was fed up with compromising on holidays, from persuading my partner to go at all, to sub-optimal experiences when I got there," Debbie, 61, tells HELLO! "I was talking to a good friend, and we realised that there must be so many women like us: independent, inspired to explore, in like-minded company with similar levels of energy and enthusiasm."

Indeed, this is a common theme among HELLO!'s Second Act community. Our columnist Rosie Green, 51, admitted that her ex-husband's lack of desire to travel stuck in her mind. "My ex said (in marriage counselling) he wasn't that fussed about holidays. His lack of vacation enthusiasm was an issue, as I believed they were about making memories and a chance to jump off the treadmill of everyday life once in a while."

Rosie Green's ex didn't want to travel - a red flag in their relationship

Fellow columnist, Glynis Barber, 70, is happily married to her husband, but admitted their holiday desires are now mismatched. "As he's got older, my husband is not that keen on all the hassle of travel. However, I still love to get away, so where does that leave me?" she asked.

© Instagram Glynis Barber doesn't want to travel less as she gets older

An alternative to solo travel

Solo travel is gaining popularity in midlife women, but this didn't pique Debbie's interest. "Travelling completely alone wasn't the dream," she says. "I love independence, but don't want to spend my holiday eating in my hotel room because a restaurant feels too romantic for one - not through a lack of confidence, but rather a lack of companionship of women like me; women who pick from the middle of the wine list and don't quibble over the bill, women that enhance an experience rather than dilute it."

Not content with moaning about her wanderlust woes, Debbie set about changing the narrative surrounding women in midlife and travel, which tells us that over 50, we're bound for cruises and 'fly and flop' holidays, rarely moving from our sun lounger.

"We poured ourselves another glass of wine and decided to create a community offering exclusive travel experiences to women who refuse to compromise. Women who crave the freedom of travelling the world stress-free, in style and solo without feeling lonely." And thus, Club Avandra, a boutique travel company creating bespoke, high-end trips for women, was born.

© Instagram Debbie at the launch of Club Avandra

Club Avandra's ethos

"We focus on destinations we know our members will love and we build in the true 'money can’t buy' elements that you simply won't find anywhere else - it's not just about incredible hotels, it's about exclusive backstage access to the world."

Club Avandra's trips are hosted by female experts or celebrities, with a connection to their particular destination. One such example is the "Sip n’ Quip" adventure in Galicia with bestselling author and broadcaster Kathy Lette (who recently appeared on HELLO!'s Second Act podcast). The jaunt sees members blend sections of the Camino de Santiago walk with market visits, meetings with pioneering women winemakers and the vibrant Noite da Queima festival.

Closing the glamour gap

If you've ever been less than impressed by the accommodation on holiday, you'll be pleased to know that one of Club Avandra's key missions was to close the 'glamour gap' you often find on holiday, instead providing a premium alternative to mass market tours, designed for women who want their solo travel experiences to meet their lifestyle expectations.

With research from over-50s dating site Ourtime showing that 68 per cent of romance-seeking midlifers say 'desire to travel' is a non-negotiable for a potential partner, it's clear that travel is still a huge priority for women in midlife - and Club Avanda is here to make it happen.

For more information on Club Avandra, its curated trips and founding membership visit: www.clubavandra.com