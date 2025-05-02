Why I'm finally embracing solo travel  

I've always loved to travel; from immersing myself in unfamiliar cultures, to visiting the great historical sites of the world, to chilling on a white powdery beach and swimming in azure seas.

To my mind, travel is one of the great adventures of life. My husband and I bonded over a shared joy of travelling and have had numerous adventures together.

Our honeymoon was an exciting five-week trip to India, travelling the length and breadth of the country, staying in the desert, a palace and even an ashram. But travel has changed hugely in recent years, just as life has changed somewhat, and my husband is no longer as keen to take trips.

As he's got older, my husband is not that keen on all the hassle of travel. And let's be honest, there is a LOT of hassle. Having to remove items from bags to go through security and remove shoes and belts is tedious.

© Getty Images Travelling can be a hassle

Plus, there are the constant delays and cancellations that seem to be more and more common these days. Flying is definitely not as fun as it used to be.

However, I still love to get away, so where does that leave me? Do I go away on my own? I have to confess, I've never done a solo trip where I haven't met up with someone at the destination.

As our life circumstances change through divorce, illness or bereavement, there are now many women living a single life as they get older. It's important that life continues to be full of adventure and joy as we age, and that's what travel provides.

I'm always happy to travel with girlfriends but often they find it difficult because of family commitments. Sometimes I visit friends who live abroad, but what if you just need a break and have no one to go with?

I've got several single friends who travel alone frequently and are fine with it.

I have a friend who's been single for many years, and she travels independently several times a year. She's been successful in her career and is quite recognisable but that doesn't stop her. She loves coach trips in Italy. Sometimes it might be an art tour, sometimes Italian cooking classes, whatever takes her fancy. She just gets on with it and is living her life to the full. I love that and I long for the same independent mindset.

Glynis is embracing solo travel

It's a question of finding a way of doing it that works for you. I would add, however, that going out of our comfort zone is good for us. Challenging ourselves makes us grow and become stronger.

Starting solo travel

1. Look into retreats

So where to start? It seems to me that retreats are the perfect answer. A yoga retreat in Italy? Yes please. A walking, nature retreat in Spain? Definitely. Retreats have the benefit of giving you the company of like-minded people, whom you can hang out with or keep to yourself. The choice is yours.

2. Destination decisions

Choosing the right destination and type of holiday is key. If there's a place you've always yearned to go to, then do it. If you're on your own and it entails visiting sights, join a coach trip or tour.

If it's adventure, the same applies. And if you want a relaxing break then there are all kinds of retreats, and most of them are in beautiful locations, either by the sea or the mountains. I feel this will be a great option for me – I always travel out of school holidays to avoid crowds after bad experiences with overcrowding in Santorini and even in the remote parts of my home country of South Africa.

© Getty Images Travelling alone is intimidating for some people

3. Short breaks

I'm a big believer in short breaks. In an ideal world, I'd go off for a long weekend every two months. Even a few days away can be savoured and give us a happiness boost. It is also an easier option for the solo traveller and a great way to test the waters for solo travel.

© Getty Images Travelling alone keeps the world open to us

Continuing to travel

This year, after a period of hard work and some stressful situations, I've decided to take it easier on myself and do more of what makes me happy and relaxed.

As travel is something that I love, it'll be featuring as much as possible – even if it means on my own.

I want to reconnect with some close friends who are scattered around the globe. Some of them I haven't seen in many years, and I'm determined to make the effort to change that.

This year, after my trip to South Africa, I've already booked my next two trips. One with my husband and one solo. I see travelling on one's own as the final frontier of being truly independent. It helps us to be freer of spirit. Travel, to me, is one of life's most exciting adventures and nothing is going to stop me. If I must go it alone, so be it.