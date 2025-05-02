Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Why I'm finally embracing solo travel at 69
Subscribe
Why I'm finally embracing solo travel at 69
HELLO! Second Act logo
Woman on the beach in a sun hat smiling

Why I'm finally embracing solo travel  

 Glynis Barber is changing her approach to travel – and implores you to do the same

By: Glynis Barber
2 minutes ago
Share this:

I've always loved to travel; from immersing myself in unfamiliar cultures, to visiting the great historical sites of the world, to chilling on a white powdery beach and swimming in azure seas. 

To my mind, travel is one of the great adventures of life. My husband and I bonded over a shared joy of travelling and have had numerous adventures together.

Our honeymoon was an exciting five-week trip to India, travelling the length and breadth of the country, staying in the desert, a palace and even an ashram. But travel has changed hugely in recent years, just as life has changed somewhat, and my husband is no longer as keen to take trips.

As he's got older, my husband is not that keen on all the hassle of travel. And let's be honest, there is a LOT of hassle. Having to remove items from bags to go through security and remove shoes and belts is tedious. 

Young Asian woman carrying suitcase, walking by the window at airport terminal. Young Asian female traveller waiting for boarding at airport. Business travel. Travel and vacation concept© Getty Images
Travelling can be a hassle

Plus, there are the constant delays and cancellations that seem to be more and more common these days. Flying is definitely not as fun as it used to be.

However, I still love to get away, so where does that leave me? Do I go away on my own? I have to confess, I've never done a solo trip where I haven't met up with someone at the destination.

As our life circumstances change through divorce, illness or bereavement, there are now many women living a single life as they get older. It's important that life continues to be full of adventure and joy as we age, and that's what travel provides.

Say HELLO! to your Second Act

Three smiling women

HELLO!'s Second Act is a newsletter for women in midlife and beyond. It's completely free to sign up and is a one-stop-shop for advice and inspiration on the issues our Second Act community have told us matter most: health, relationships, travel, menopause, divorce, careers, finance and more.

I'm always happy to travel with girlfriends but often they find it difficult because of family commitments. Sometimes I visit friends who live abroad, but what if you just need a break and have no one to go with?

I've got several single friends who travel alone frequently and are fine with it.

I have a friend who's been single for many years, and she travels independently several times a year. She's been successful in her career and is quite recognisable but that doesn't stop her. She loves coach trips in Italy. Sometimes it might be an art tour, sometimes Italian cooking classes, whatever takes her fancy. She just gets on with it and is living her life to the full. I love that and I long for the same independent mindset.

Woman smiling in a printed dress with a sun hat on
Glynis is embracing solo travel

It's a question of finding a way of doing it that works for you. I would add, however, that going out of our comfort zone is good for us. Challenging ourselves makes us grow and become stronger.

Starting solo travel

1. Look into retreats

So where to start? It seems to me that retreats are the perfect answer. A yoga retreat in Italy? Yes please. A walking, nature retreat in Spain? Definitely. Retreats have the benefit of giving you the company of like-minded people, whom you can hang out with or keep to yourself. The choice is yours.

2. Destination decisions

Choosing the right destination and type of holiday is key. If there's a place you've always yearned to go to, then do it. If you're on your own and it entails visiting sights, join a coach trip or tour.

If it's adventure, the same applies. And if you want a relaxing break then there are all kinds of retreats, and most of them are in beautiful locations, either by the sea or the mountains. I feel this will be a great option for me – I always travel out of school holidays to avoid crowds after bad experiences with overcrowding in Santorini and even in the remote parts of my home country of South Africa.

Young Asian woman with backpack finding direction while traveling. Travel and vacation. Lifestyle and technology.© Getty Images
Travelling alone is intimidating for some people

3. Short breaks

I'm a big believer in short breaks. In an ideal world, I'd go off for a long weekend every two months. Even a few days away can be savoured and give us a happiness boost. It is also an easier option for the solo traveller and a great way to test the waters for solo travel. 

Happy beautiful woman of pre-retirement age in sunglasses and a yellow T-shirt sitting on board a wooden boat. Enjoying nature, the sea, the Phuket islands, Krabi province. Retirement age in pleasure and unity with nature, sustainability© Getty Images
Travelling alone keeps the world open to us

Continuing to travel

This year, after a period of hard work and some stressful situations, I've decided to take it easier on myself and do more of what makes me happy and relaxed.

As travel is something that I love, it'll be featuring as much as possible – even if it means on my own.

I want to reconnect with some close friends who are scattered around the globe. Some of them I haven't seen in many years, and I'm determined to make the effort to change that.

This year, after my trip to South Africa, I've already booked my next two trips. One with my husband and one solo. I see travelling on one's own as the final frontier of being truly independent. It helps us to be freer of spirit. Travel, to me, is one of life's most exciting adventures and nothing is going to stop me. If I must go it alone, so be it.

 

Sign up to Second Act for invaluable midlife advice and inspirational tales

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics

More Travel

See more

Read More