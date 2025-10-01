First time travelling solo? A guide to safe, inspiring destinations and practical planning tips

Travelling abroad with family, friends and loved ones is an opportunity to make incredible, long-lasting memories, but there's a feeling you get with travelling solo that's hard to replicate. I'm fortunate that as a travel writer, I've been to a fair few places by myself, so I can attest to how liberating it can be. While the first time I went abroad by myself did initially drum up some nerves, it wasn't long before I realised it was my ideal way to travel. I love a group trip with my gal pals, but the freedom to explore my destination of choice without being tied to other people's itinerary needs and food preferences is a win in my eyes.

But for some who are not au fait with heading abroad without being accompanied, the idea can seem intimidating, nerve-wracking and even impossible. And, let's be honest, it likely crosses the minds of women more so when it comes to our safety when travelling abroad alone. On top of that, there's also the risk of scams, higher prices (when travelling as a couple or in a group, you can split the cost of a room), loneliness and the all-round fear of the unknown.

These concerns are all valid, but, in my view, they shouldn't deter keen travellers entirely; you just need some tips and tricks under your belt. If you're tempted by the liberating feeling of flying solo, allow our travel bible to answer all your questions on the best places to go for solo travellers, how to prepare, staying safe and more.

Why solo travel?

Last month, I wrote a feature about what travelling solo in recent years has taught me (just before I, fittingly, embarked on an indulgent, solitary trip to Corfu), and I'll repeat the message I was keen to get across: being alone does not equal lonely. A feeling of loneliness derives from a concoction of isolation and sadness, but simply being alone from time to time, I would argue, is actually good for you. I enjoy social settings and thrive when surrounded by my friends and family, but I find I recharge my batteries better when I take some time out by myself, and embracing a change of scenery is one part of that.

Forgive the clichés, but travelling alone is a real opportunity to learn more about yourself. Laura Cannon, a seasoned traveller and founder of travel company Decades Gap Years for Retirees, told HELLO!: "The people who live their dreams aren't necessarily luckier or braver; they just take the leap. People always say to me, 'You're so brave, I could never do that.' But honestly, nowhere feels that brave once you're there. Solo travel taught me that the world isn't as scary as it looks from the outside. It makes me wonder what I find scary that others think is totally fine. That's when your world really opens up."

© Getty Images Travelling solo can be a real confidence booster as well as a journey of discovery

Preparing for your first solo trip

As with any trip, thinking about where you want to go is step number one. Dreaming of a beach getaway in total solitude, nothing but a book and a cocktail to accompany you? Or perhaps a solo stomp around an exciting city, taking in views, is more your bag? Either way, start by figuring out what you truly want from the trip and ask yourself how you want to feel at the end of it: rested and recharged or inspired by cultural excursions?

When it comes to bookings, there are things to keep in mind regarding safety and getting a good price (we'll go into more detail later). Always use a reputable, ATOL-protected site and, if you can, book in advance so you can get the best deals and rates – no one likes to be stung by a high price, and solo travellers bear the brunt of this a lot, unfortunately.

You could also consider booking a stopover flight as a way to incorporate more than one country into your journey while bagging yourself a good deal. When it comes to more practical hints and tips, always ensure you have technology with you so you can reach out for help if needed, particularly in places where there could be a language barrier.

© Getty Images "There's a 'why wait' mindset. If you want to go, you go. And once you've tried it, you realise how freeing it is, and there's no stopping you."

Best places to travel solo

It's tempting, at this point, to say: wherever you want to go, you must go. And that is true, there isn't a hard and fast rule on where you should go as a solo traveller. That said, some places are perhaps easier, or arguably better set up, for those who are travelling alone, especially if they're not experienced in doing so.

It's largely driven by the fact that, generally, a lot of solo travellers tend to go to the same "hotspots". While it might sound counterintuitive to go abroad alone with the intention of being around other people, just knowing there is a community there to reach out to, particularly for solo travel newbies, is wise and might settle some nerves.

Thailand is a popular choice for solo travellers

For Laura, Thailand always tops her list. "The beaches, food, culture, and the big solo travel scene mean you're never really alone unless you want to be. It balances low crime rates, welcoming cultures, good infrastructure, and a strong solo-travel community."

Dee Momi, the founder of luxury travel company Seven Access, also spoke to HELLO! about the best spots to target, particularly for female solo travellers. "Costa Rica is a fantastic place for solo female travellers. Although it's adventurous, the eco-tourism scene is very well established with guides, tours and hotels used to welcoming solo travellers. It's incredibly easy to travel here alone and connect with like-minded individuals."

Laura also explained why the desire for solo female travel is growing: "There's a 'why wait' mindset. If you want to go, you go. And once you've tried it, you realise how freeing it is, and there's no stopping you."

© Getty Images More women than ever are embracing solo travel, according to industry experts

Staying safe

This leads nicely to the next point. As Laura previously summarised, with the right technology, some common sense and thorough planning, most destinations are fine to visit solo. "Phones keep us connected, advice is everywhere, and there's gear that makes it easier to feel secure," she said.

However, things often happen unpredictably, so it's important to make sure you're as equipped and prepared as possible. It's easy to become complacent and perhaps over-comfortable, to the extent where solo travellers could be taking risks without necessarily realising.

© Getty Images With the right technology, some common sense and thorough planning, most destinations are fine to visit solo, advises seasoned traveller, Laura Cannon

One of the main things to remember in the increasingly online world is not oversharing on social media. I adore snapping away on my camera phone and uploading photos to social media as much as the next person, but keep in mind that, unless your accounts are private, anyone can see exactly where in the world you are at all times, opening yourself up to potential danger.

Justin Chapman, travel expert at Go2Africa, explains: "Tagging locations on apps like Instagram can pinpoint your precise location, which could be risky, especially if you're posting about being there on your own. Save the photos and location-tagged Instagram Stories for when you've moved to your next location to avoid letting people (who you don't want to share your location with) know exactly where you are."

While it's tempting to fully commit and cut off from the world (we could all do with a digital detox if you ask me), it's actually quite important to tell people you know what you're up to, by checking in with loved ones frequently and letting them know your movements. It might never be an issue, but it's always better to be safe.

© Getty Images Travelling abroad with loved ones is an opportunity to make long-lasting memories, but there's a feeling you get with travelling solo that's hard to replicate

Avoiding scams

No one is immune to scams. Even the most seasoned globetrotters have been fooled by online tricksters. With the rise of artificial intelligence (AI), chatbots and sophisticated fake rental companies are just a few of the culprits; the chances of coming across a travel scam are increasing.

Travel company eShores stated that a staggering £12.3 million was stolen by fraudsters from unsuspecting holidaymakers in 2024 alone. The company's director, Gavin Lapidus, explains: "Scammers are becoming increasingly clever, using tactics that can fool even the savviest of travellers. It's crucial to stay vigilant and know the warning signs."

One of the first points of call is to check that the company is ATOL protected. As eShores explains it, it's a "government-backed scheme that ensures you won't lose money or become stranded abroad if your travel company ceases trading." Above all, it's always good practice to use a credit card when making a booking as this comes with an added layer of protection. And remember, if the price looks too good to be true, it probably isn't.

© Getty Images No one is immune to scams; even the most seasoned globetrotters have been fooled by online tricksters

Inspiration and confidence boosters

Back to the more positive aspects of solo travel, as already mentioned, it can be a real confidence booster as well as a journey of discovery. When travelling alone, you can figure out what you really enjoy and cement your view of the world we live in. As Laura explained, "Travel has also challenged a lot of my assumptions. Europe isn't the centre of the story. Efficiency in Japan, creativity in Vietnam, resilience across Asia, every country has its genius and its blind spots. Once you see that first-hand, you stop underestimating other places, and you stop underestimating yourself too."

Glynis Barber, who previously wrote about her experience solo travelling in a feature for HELLO!, said: "It's a question of finding a way of doing it that works for you. I would add, however, that going out of our comfort zone is good for us. Challenging ourselves makes us grow and become stronger."

There's no question that taking a trip independently can do wonders for our mental well-being and overall life experience. My overall lesson? Don't wait for a friend or partner so you can go on that trip you've been dreaming about. Life is short. The world is big. We must go and see it.