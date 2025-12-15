Discover bucket list destinations with HELLO!'s trips of a lifetime special

A once-in-a-lifetime trip is exactly that. Once. In. A. Lifetime. Which means you’ve got only one chance to get it right. Let us bring you the world’s greatest voyages, adventures, safaris and stays – and the inside track on how to do them...
THE TRAIN
Switzerland
From snow-capped peaks to turquoise lakes, this offers the inside track to a stunning getaway
Why Switzerland? It could be a photo or a TikTok or a song that inspires your travels. For us, it was a moment. We knew we wanted to “take a glass-dome train through snowy mountains”, but didn’t know where to start.
One famous option is the Rocky Mountaineer, a life-changing, snow-dusted trip through the Canadian Rockies, but it involves long-haul flights and seats quickly sell out. Then there’s the Santa Claus Express to Lapland, but we wanted a sophisticated, child-free escapade .
You need look no further than Switzerland. Doable in a long weekend and less than two hours away by plane, it offers three of the world’s greatest train journeys – including Jungfraujoch, the highest railway station in Europe – that link together, enabling you to see the whole country, from lakes to mountains.
How do I do it? Good news: Swiss trains always run on time. You may have even seen the comedy film short starring Roger Federer and Trevor Noah that’s based around this fact.
Your starting point is Lucerne and your end point is Geneva, but it’s just as easy to switch directions if you prefer. And, since you’ll be climbing so high in altitude, you’re guaranteed to see snow all year round. The first leg is the scenic Lucerne-Interlaken Express, where snowy treetops fill your window view until suddenly the pines part, distant mountains appear and everybody on the train gasps (even locals).
The lovely lake at Brienz is a highlight, as the train track hugs the shoreline, and you’ll see all the Swiss icons, from ruddy-cheeked climbers to Alpine cows peeping out from red-timbered barns.
At Interlaken, take a combination of train, cable car and funicular to climb to Jungfraujoch. Europe’s highest rail station is breathtaking, with views to the majestic Schilthorn (which has a famous revolving restaurant that appeared in the 1969 James Bond film On Her Majesty’s Secret Service) and ingenious glass viewing points carved into the rock so that you can enjoy views from the warmth.
At the top, Restaurant Crystal serves typical Swiss dishes at 3,454m to diners sitting at picture windows. The Swiss cheese fondue is a must-try, with bread, pickles and mini potatoes for dipping. Stay the night at Interlaken, the historic Royal St. Georges hotel being an ideal choice, with a panorama of the Eiger, Mönch and Jungfrau mountains .
The final leg whisks you from chilly Interlaken to sunny Montreux, a chic lakeside town with palm trees and cafe terraces open even in winter. It’s astounding how many landscapes you can witness in one day as the glass-domed GoldenPass Express passes through the green meadows of Zweisimmen, where hot-air balloons fill the sky, via the postcard-perfect ski resort of Gstaad and on to the lakeside chateaus on Lake Geneva (or Lac Léman).
You can visit switzerland.com for inspiration, then build your perfect journey at travelswitzerland.com, where you can buy the Swiss Travel Pass, too.
THE ISLAND FANTASY
The Maldives
Experiencing paradise in an ocean setting that cannot be matched
Why the Maldives? It might sound like a silly question, but this is something you should ask yourself before you invest in a trip to paradise. The Maldives, Mauritius and the Seychelles often get lumped together in honeymoon brochures and are all Indian Ocean idylls, but they are very different and suit different people.
Mauritius is a single, big island with a working community at its heart; it’s not merely a fly-and-flop holiday spot. It’s also the most affordable of the three destinations.
The Seychelles is made up of many islands – like the Maldives – but each is substantial, with more to the place than tourism: there’s local food, local people and music.
On the other hand, the Maldives is also an archipelago, but the “one island, one resort” concept means that many islands are occupied by just one hotel. It’s pure, unadulterated escapism, with clear seas, white sand and swim-up bars. Because life revolves around the resorts, you need to choose one with a spa, a mix of restaurants and extensive grounds for exploring. Otherwise, a fortnight’s trip could get very repetitive. For honeymooners and stressed-out couples, the Maldives is bliss.
Which resort is for me? Every scroll of Instagram will show you a new, more amazing resort that’s just opened in the Maldives – you’ll see thatched, over-lagoon villas, water slides into the sea, underwater spas and floating water parks. If there’s something you’ve seen that you’ve always wanted to experience yourself – such as a sunset dinner on a private beach – then jot down the name of the place and seek it out because, beyond the gimmicks, Maldives hotels are actually very similar to each other in concept.
The more you pay, the more amazing your suite and the activities, but essentially you’re still sleeping in paradise!
For all-inclusive fans, we’d recommend Kudadoo or Siyam World, with free-flowing champagne and excursions included. For luxury, choose from two different Joali resorts, while Cheval Blanc Randheli and Velaa Private Island always rate highly. For families, nowhere beats Soneva Jani, with its jungly Den, said to be the biggest kids’ club in South Asia.
Is there one resort that does it all? We’re lucky enough to have tried and tested many Indian Ocean resorts and love the Four Seasons Landaa Giraavaru. It involves a seaplane transfer from Malé to the outer islands (a bucket list experience in itself), but isn’t so remote that you need to take an exhausting extra domestic flight.
And, once you’re there, it’s paradise. The gorgeous leafy island is big enough to justify free bicycles for every villa, plus there are varied restaurants with international chefs at the top of their game (curry night is unforgettable, when the team bursts into a Bollywood routine).
Landaa Giraavaru has a respected Marine Discovery Centre, inviting guests to participate as much or as little as they wish, from feeding turtles in the sanctuary to building coral trees or scuba diving with the unique local population of manta rays.
Children will love the kids’ club with aqua park, but honeymooners will love Landaa Giraavaru, too, thanks to its separate couple-conducive, over-water pavilions with private pools.
THE WORLD WONDER
Turkey
Everything you could wish for in one unique location
Tell me about Turkey:Nowhere packs more screensaver sights within its borders than Turkey. And the best thing about this gorgeous winter-sun destination (it was 27°C on one November visit) is that you get a beach holiday thrown in, too. Of course, there are other world wonders we all want to see one day – the Pyramids, Taj Mahal and Niagara Falls – but in many cases they can be remote. In Turkey, you can tick off ancient temples in the morning and be poolside by the afternoon.
What should I see? Turkey is home to not one but two of the original Seven Wonders of the Ancient World, the Temple of Artemis at Ephesus and the Mausoleum at Halicarnassus. The Roman city of Ephesus, with its Library of Celsus and grand theatre, is spectacular and will give you goose pimples.
However, social media can’t get enough of two more ancient sites, Pamukkale and Cappadocia. The first is also nicknamed the "Cotton Castle", thanks to its spectacular white stone terraces, each filled with seemingly turquoise water. It looks almost like a tower of champagne glasses, each tier overflowing to the level below. And there’s a bonus: the mineral-rich thermal waters will do wonders for your skin. You’ll have seen pictures, too, of Cappadocia, a beautiful, bizarre set of “fairy chimneys” and cone-like rock formations. In photos, the sky above is always filled with hot air balloons. It truly has to be seen to be believed.
Where should I stay? On Turkey’s south coast, which retains its warmth longer than elsewhere in Turkey. Many beach hotels in Antalya stay open year-round. From Antalya, all the aforementioned sights are doable in a day, although you should give two days to Cappadocia to do it justice. Antalya also has Aspendos, an atmospheric Roman amphitheatre, where you can watch outdoor opera and ballet.
For all-out luxury and with the only rooftop pool in Turkey, try Regnum the Crown, a brand-new hotel with beach club, golf courses, aqua park and gourmet dining (Jennifer Lopez has stayed the night already). Moët champagne, personal butlers, padel courts and Bulgari toiletries are all yours. Yet, while this hotel may look like a palace, it’s actually all-inclusive. See the social media of Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury for the full wow factor.
Alternatively, Bayou Villas is perfectly suited to families or big groups, with modern one-bedroom to four-bedroom villas, each with their own private pool. The difference with this type of villa is that you don’t need to cook or clean, as the houses sit within a leafy hotel resort – the Lara Barut Collection – and all its restaurants and facilities are included. Bayou Villas is also on a peaceful stretch of coast, with one of the prettiest beaches in the Antalya region, mountain views and an exclusive-use Beach Pavilion for every villa (complete with a free stocked minibar).
THE CRUISE
Alaska
Life on the ocean wave was never so spectacular or rewarding
Will I like a cruise? It’s impossible not to love this cruise. If you’ve never been on a cruise and aren’t sure if you’ll enjoy one, then Alaska, a land best seen by sea, is the ideal first-time destination; and if you already know that you love cruises, then Alaska should top your wish list. It offers an extraordinary itinerary, unlike any other voyage you’ll sail, with glacier views from the ship and close encounters with orca and humpback whales.
What will I see? Sailing from either Seattle or Vancouver, a week-long itinerary makes its first stop in Ketchikan, claimed to be the "salmon capital of the world", and the ancestral home of the Tlingit, the Indigenous Alaskans who have carved the world’s largest collection of standing totem poles.
Here you might spy bears from a zip line through the tree canopy, or go salmon fishing, or hike the Tongass Rainforest. Next up is Endicott Arm, where the ship really shows off its abilities, sailing through this narrow granite fjord, past icy waterfalls before making a “pirouette” so that every passenger enjoys an excellent view of the Dawes Glacier (something that you can only experience from the water).
At Juneau, you can go dog sledding or take a whale-watching trip out to spot humpbacks and seals. Then, in the historic former goldrush town of Skagway, it’s essential you ride the atmospheric White Pass Summit Excursion, a railway that climbs into the mountains, following the route travelled by gold miners centuries before.
Your last stop on this circular route will be Victoria on Vancouver Island, a Canadian forest haven that attracted Meghan and Harry during the Covid lockdown.
At each port, the food is unforgettable, with king crab, wild salmon and halibut on the menu. Buzzing fish restaurants can be found in former wharf buildings with waterfront terraces for outdoor dining (an Alaska cruise ship is a summer trip, with voyages available May to October).
Which cruise line is best? If this is your first Alaska trip, perhaps even your first cruise, then Celebrity Cruises is a great option. The high-tech ships have been designed with Alaska in mind – Celebrity Edge is all "outward facing", so that sun loungers, restaurants and bars face the epic view – but aren’t so small or specialist that you are ever bored on board.
Outdoor pools, hot tubs and a sweeping alfresco walkway mean that you are constantly enveloped by the panorama. And, when the weather is bad, there’s entertainment including a theatre, kids clubs, spa and the Magic Carpet, which is a sky-high bar that travels up and down the ship.
Because design is so important to Celebrity Cruises (its suites and spaces have been created by Kelly Hoppen and Patricia Urquiola, among others), the experience feels really luxurious. We loved the on-board boutiques, including What Goes Around Comes Around for vintage finds. But cruises are still good value, starting at well under £1,000pp.
THE SAFARI
South Africa
Going in search of the Big Five and a matchless bucket list
How do I choose where to go? Of all these trips of a lifetime, perhaps a safari demands the greatest amount of research and the biggest financial outlay. However, don’t worry: an expensive safari doesn’t guarantee sightings and a budget trip can still be astonishing. That’s the beauty of wildlife travel. The animals are in control.
First, decide what is most important to you. If it’s a specific species, then educate yourself. For mountain gorillas, you must look to Rwanda or Uganda; for tigers, your attention will be on India; and for orangutangs, it’s Borneo.
However, if you want the archetypal safari experience, with Big Five sightings, tented camps and classic game drives, then it has to be Africa. We suggest South Africa, as it’s malaria-free (so it’s ideal for first-timers and for families with children).
How does a safari work? If you’re travelling as far as South Africa (it’s a 12-hour flight from the UK), you won’t want to go for less than ten days or a fortnight. That doesn’t mean you’re on safari for the whole time, though, so South Africa’s cities, wineries and gorgeous beaches make for brilliant rest and relaxation.
We suggest you do three or four days on safari. Each day will start very early (pre-sunrise) with a dawn game drive. Once you’re over the rude awakening, it’s magical to see the animals as they start their endeavours.
The Big Five is comprised of lions, leopards, rhinoceros, elephants and African buffaloes, but you’ll see so much more besides.
For us, spotting giraffes and zebras was most memorable and gave us our Lion King moment. As the morning sun rises and animals escape the heat, you’ll drive back to the camp for lunch and a nap.
The second drive sets off in late afternoon as animals get back in action, often visiting watering holes. This is a very special time to be out and your camp may set up a picnic or perhaps serve G&Ts at cocktail hour. For some travellers, this is as crucial to the safari experience as the animals themselves. In contrast, other travellers dodge such extravagance and choose more specialist companies that pack every hour of the day with wildlife experiences, such as a walking safari, expert talks, conservation work or photography masterclasses. It’s up to you.
Can you map out my dream trip? One matchless itinerary for us was to the KwaZulu-Natal region of South Africa, not as well-known as Kruger National Park but with exceptional wildlife. In KwaZulu-Natal, Jumeirah Thanda Safari is a luxurious private reserve that has very serious credentials. It also offers a range of accommodation, so you can stay in a more affordable tented camp,stylish safari lodge rooms or rent its exclusive-use Villa iZulu.
To reach KwaZulu-Natal, fly to Durban on South Africa’s Indian Ocean coastline. This means lovely warm-water sea swimming and tropical vibes. Try the Oyster Box waterfront hotel. Here, you’re also within easy distance of the iSimangaliso Wetland Park for hippopotamus sightings and the moving Nelson Mandela Capture Site and Museum.
Visit southafrica.net, where you can put together the perfect holiday and find the right level of safari tour operator for you.