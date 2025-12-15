Discover bucket list destinations with HELLO!'s trips of a lifetime special

Switzerland

From snow-capped peaks to turquoise lakes, this offers the inside track to a stunning getaway

Why Switzerland? It could be a photo or a TikTok or a song that inspires your travels. For us, it was a moment. We knew we wanted to “take a glass-dome train through snowy mountains”, but didn’t know where to start.

One famous option is the Rocky Mountaineer, a life-changing, snow-dusted trip through the Canadian Rockies, but it involves long-haul flights and seats quickly sell out. Then there’s the Santa Claus Express to Lapland, but we wanted a sophisticated, child-free escapade .

You need look no further than Switzerland. Doable in a long weekend and less than two hours away by plane, it offers three of the world’s greatest train journeys – including Jungfraujoch, the highest railway station in Europe – that link together, enabling you to see the whole country, from lakes to mountains.

How do I do it? Good news: Swiss trains always run on time. You may have even seen the comedy film short starring Roger Federer and Trevor Noah that’s based around this fact.

Your starting point is Lucerne and your end point is Geneva, but it’s just as easy to switch directions if you prefer. And, since you’ll be climbing so high in altitude, you’re guaranteed to see snow all year round. The first leg is the scenic Lucerne-Interlaken Express, where snowy treetops fill your window view until suddenly the pines part, distant mountains appear and everybody on the train gasps (even locals).