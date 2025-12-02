7 prettiest UK villages to visit in winter - including one perched on an 800-foot hill

There's truly nothing better than hibernating in a cosy pub next to a roaring fire, surrounded by the quaintest and prettiest countryside the UK has to offer.

The only thing that tops that scene is snow on the ground and a crisp bite in the air that's glowing with the rays of winter sunshine.

From ancient, historic cobbled streets to adorable independent shops and cafes decorated with tinsel and seaside views cloaked in early morning frost, the UK's villages are unrivalled when it comes to picture-perfect winter escapes.

Recreate The Holiday and discover your own hearty hideaway with HELLO!'s list of the prettiest villages and towns to visit in the UK when the temperature drops to freezing.

1/ 7 © Getty Images Stow-on-the-Wold - The Cotswolds Nestled in the hills of Gloucestershire, Stow-on-the-Wold is the highest of the Cotswold towns and villages. Like something straight from the pages of a fairytale, the town is located on the Roman Fosse Way and at the meeting point for several roads. Sitting on top of an 800-foot hill, the market town features all the elements of a quintessential countryside escape - rambling hills, stone houses and woodland walking retreats. Melanie Macleod, HELLO!'s Deputy Beauty and Lifestyle Editor and a native of the Cotswolds area, said: "The beauty of these towns and villages is that they're not massively far from each other, so you can hit several in one day. "Stow-on-the-Wold and Bourton-on-the-Water, I'd visit on a joint trip. No need for a full day - a couple of hours in each will see your desire for countryside quaintness sated."

2/ 7 © Getty Images Portmeirion - Wales Best known for its colourful, Italian-inspired architecture, in the wintertime, Portmeirion is a must-see for its fantastical ambience. The village's bold pastel facades pop against greying skies, and are often decorated with understated lanterns, wreaths, and seasonal floral displays. A stroll through the subtropical gardens and along the Dwyryd Estuary is a non-negotiable if you are visiting this village. Finish off a day of outdoor exploring with a cosy afternoon tea in the warmth of the area’s historic hotels while you look out over the sea.

3/ 7 © Getty Images Culross - Scotland One of Scotland’s best-preserved 17th-century villages, Culross truly feels like stepping onto a historical film set. Featuring cobbled lanes, an ochre-hued palace, and atmospheric narrow alleyways, the village has been used regularly as a set for the period drama Outlander, starring Catriona Balfe and Sam Heughan. Famed for its remarkable preservation of the village's 17th-century features, Culross is well known by locals and visitors for its rich history as a coal and salt trading port and its importance during the Scottish witch trials, where women were tried for witchcraft in what is now the square's Town House.

4/ 7 © Getty Images Hampstead - London Hampstead is one of the best villages to visit in winter thanks to its cosy atmosphere and timeless charm that is only enhanced by the frosty, colder months. As the quaint streets quieten and the Georgian terraces glow in the darker evenings, Hampstead’s boutiques, bookshops, and independent cafes offer the perfect hideaway for warming up with a hot drink. Winter walks on Hampstead Heath are a real must-do. Watch brave swimmers take a dip in the freezing ponds and wander up to take in the sweeping views from Parliament Hill. The woodlands themselves are like something out of a storybook as they glisten with frost and winter sunshine. Peppered with traditional pubs such as The Holly Bush, this is the perfect neighbourhood to explore if you are in the market for roaring fires, elegant historic lanes and a winter escape from the chaos of Christmas shoppers in the centre of the city.

5/ 7 © Getty Images Castleton - Peak District In the heart of the Hope Valley, Castleton sits against the stunning backdrop of Mam Tor and is considered by many as the crown jewel of the northern Peak District. Famed for its glittering Christmas lights and festive decorations that appear like clockwork each year, this is the perfect village to soak up the season. From sweet stone pubs boasting endless cups of mulled wine, spiced warmers and minced pies to the Castleton caves that undergo a festive makeover as soon as November strikes, there's so much to do in this little haven near Manchester. Nichola Murphy, HELLO!'s Lifestyle Editor, who lived in the Peak District for six years, said: "The Peak District in itself is a sight to behold, with its endless rolling hills peppered with cosy pubs and limestone houses. But Castleton is a particularly beautiful area, especially if you're looking for a 6.5-mile, circular hike that includes the iconic Mam Tor (or the 'Shivering Mountain'), or you're up for tackling the 200+ steps in the caves to see the Blue John stones, which are unique to the area. Get your camera ready!"



6/ 7 © Universal Images Group via Getty Mousehole - Cornwall As well as sweeping seaside views and an adorable harbour front lined with whitewashed and stone houses, Mousehole offers a unique take on Christmas traditions. The historic fishing village in West Cornwall hosts an annual Christmas lights show that features floating displays in the harbour. Running since 1963, the spectacle attracts people each year for its brilliance and is held from mid-December until early January. Elsewhere, the village is buzzing with festive cheer inside its many warm pubs and restaurants as locals and visitors alike hunker down for the season.