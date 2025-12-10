The ultimate guide to 2026 travel trends - including where AI falls short with your holiday needs

Travel trends are constantly evolving year on year, and what was cool one minute is old news the next when it comes to the world of jetsetting and adventure seeking across international waters.

Last year, we saw a rise in group trips as social media pages facilitated travel for individuals who don't want to holiday alone. On the flip side of that, the solo escape skyrocketed as a way to re-centre yourself and find some peace in the era of career-induced burnout.

With the likes of the Oasis' comeback, we have also seen a rise in fans voyaging to stages far and wide to catch glimpses of their favourite artists, echoing the tradition that exists in the sporting world, with fans jetting off to foreign finals in support of their teams.

Wondering what's on the cards for 2026? HELLO! has consulted the experts to learn what the new year will bring in terms of travel trends and up-and-coming destinations so you can nab your tickets first, before everyone else catches on.

© Getty Images Trailblazing destinations The new year will see a diversion from the norm and a delve into more obscure locations as people strive to find destinations with a quirky edge and a little je ne sais quoi. Online travel agency Expedia shared their findings with HELLO! and revealed the top 10 destinations of the year for 2026. These include: Big Sky, Montana, US Okinawa, Japan Sardinia, Italy Phu Quoc, Vietnam Savoie, France Fort Walton Beach, Florida, US Ucluelet, Canada Cotswolds, UK San Miguel de Allende, Mexico Hobart, Australia Nicky Kelvin, award-winning photographer and principal spokesperson for The Points Guy, told HELLO!: "In 2026, many travellers will continue to look for alternative destinations beyond (or in addition to) top tourist draws to avoid crowds and seek lower prices. "Regenerative tourism - the idea of leaving a place better than you found it - is gaining traction, giving rise to new tours and activities. Visiting smaller, less-visited destinations is one way to get closer to the local culture; another is booking guided tours by locals."

© Getty Images AI-generated trips As we enter a new year, in every aspect of life, the focus on artificial intelligence is only growing stronger - and that is no different when it comes to the travel industry. Prepare to hear a lot more about how AI has devised travel itineraries and helped people decide where to go on holiday. Nicky explained: "40 per cent of consumers used AI for trip planning in 2024, according to Statista, and the younger generation is also more likely to utilise it for trips away, using it to help plan trips, give recommendations and advice. "While AI tools are applauded for their ability to optimise tasks, there are some key things an AI model cannot accomplish, such as building relationships with hotels, organising upgrades, and navigating complex, last-minute changes with empathy and insight." The expert continued: "Many travel advisors are embracing it to handle time-consuming tasks while focusing on those elements of the travel experience that do require the human touch to meet traveller needs."

© Getty Images Fan voyages - concerts and movie magic Not that we ever really need an excuse to book a holiday, tickets to a sold-out gig or a visit to the year's biggest movie location are the perfect reason to hop on a plane, as we'll see in 2026. Fan voyages are steadily on the rise following the success of things like Oasis' comeback tour and Taylor Swift's Eras spectacle, as people travel to destinations in the hopes of securing tickets they may have missed out on in their hometowns. With a stellar line-up of 2026 concerts that include Ed Sheeran, U2, Lady Gaga and Charli XCX, we're sure to see an influx of plane tickets purchased as fans flock to cities across the world to party with their favourite pop stars. Equally, what has been dubbed as "set-jetting" by Gretchen Kelly in a New York Post article, visits to movie sets across the globe have risen, and 2026 is due to see a massive influx in film tourism. Timothy Hughes, founder of CineMapper, the "Google maps for movies", revealed: "Over the last year we’ve tracked millions of map interactions, destination searches and on-the-ground submissions, giving us a clear view of where travel behaviour is heading in 2026. "One trend stands out above everything else: set-jetting. Screen-inspired travel isn’t niche anymore; it’s becoming a core driver of trip decisions. Fans are building entire itineraries around filming locations and not just the usual blockbusters, but prestige TV, K-dramas, documentaries and streaming originals. We’re now seeing: "Major surges to destinations featured in hit shows within days of release

Travellers prioritising 'emotionally familiar' places they’ve already connected with on screen

Users planning micro-trips centred around one iconic spot, from European palaces to small-town cafés

A growing appetite for lesser-known regions that get a breakout moment on TV." He added: "2026 will also see travellers demanding what AI can’t yet replace: context, culture and story. People don’t just want 'where to go'; they want the meaning behind a place, the scenes filmed there, and the feeling of stepping into a world they’ve already lived in through cinema."

© NurPhoto via Getty Images Marathon madness Unless you have been hiding under a rock, you will be aware of the sudden surge in people deciding to enter a marathon and run 26.2 miles. But what you might not have noticed is the number of people taking to the skies and jetting all over the world to run on foreign soil. Marathon-themed trips are on the rise and will be extremely popular in 2026, with companies being set up all over the globe to accommodate this emerging travel trend. "Runcations" are taking off, fuelled by the growing online running trend and the explosion of city run clubs. Another attraction to the runcation is the goal-setting element as people strive to complete major marathons in major cities and complete a mission to run on all seven continents.