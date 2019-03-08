Think a cruise holiday isn't for you? Here's 9 things that might change your mind In partnership with MSC Cruises

There's a reason veteran cruise-goers are hooked on cruise holidays and whether you've never fancied going on one or simply dismissed it, then you might want to rethink your holiday plans. Because there's a lot more to a cruise than dinner with the captain and pina coladas by the pool (although you can definitely indulge in that if you want to!) From the world-class on-board entertainment to the breath taking cities and sites you get to see – all while travelling the world on your first-class hotel on the sea – here's 9 reasons a cruise holiday just might be the perfect vacation for you:

Family-friendly

Holidaying with the family? A cruise holiday is absolutely spot on for a multi-generational family holiday. Whether the kids are tiny or teenagers, there’s plenty to keep them entertained while the older kids (yes, that’s you) will be spoilt for choice too – one ship, the new MSC Bellissima, even has bowling alleys, a Grand Canyon themed aqua park, sports centre and seven different kids clubs for those aged 0-17. The family-owned cruise company know just what the whole of your clan wants and needs for their ideal vacation.

Destination-hopping

There’s not many holidays where you can hop from destination to destination without having to pack up your worldly belongings and move from hotel to hotel. Cruises provide the perfect base for intrepid explorers wanting to visit multiple destinations in one holiday without the hassle – from exploring the culture of the Mediterranean to hopping from beach to beach in the Caribbean, you can see a different city every day as you explore the world.

Loading the player...

Watch for a behind the scenes look at the launch of MSC Bellissima

Sumptuous spas

If a holiday isn’t a holiday for you without a trip to the spa, step into the serene world of cruise spas; they’re seriously sumptuous. Many boast state of the art equipment, signature therapies plus those little extras you sometimes need on holiday – a manicure here or a hair appointment there. Treat yourself!

World-class entertainment

Gone are the days of cruise ship entertainment being the kids club disco or a below par production of Grease…on repeat. Forget the West End people, because one of the most breath taking shows from Cirque de Soleil at Sea. Guests lucky enough to be booked onto MSC Bellissima or MSC Meraviglia can choose from original shows by the world-famous troupe. AMAZING!

Foodie heaven

A big cruise myth is that there are two types of dining on board – either a sequin-fuelled soiree with the captain or an all you can eat buffet. While it’s true you can dine a la carte with the captain on many cruises or eat family style at the buffet, there’s a whole world of food waiting for you. Some cruises even partner up with world-class chefs, or create their own mouth-watering dining options – there’s usually quite a few restaurants to choose from, from tapas to French bistros to sushi bars and Teppanyaki.

Relax to the max

A common misconception with cruises is that you’re always on the go; the ship might be, but you don’t have to be. There’s plenty of time for reading a book by the pool or just relaxing and sunbathing; if you don’t want to go on an excursion then you don’t have to. You can tailor your cruise holiday to the pace you want; it’s your holiday after all.

Room choice

Push any worries of claustrophobia to the side – cruise ships are super spacious with rooms to match. There’s always a good choice of accommodation depending on your price range, but even the smallest cabins are usually a decent size, and if you really want to splash out you can indulge in the 'suite' life. Most cabins have balconies and others interconnecting doors (ideal if you’re holidaying with family…!)

Awe-inspiring architecture

Bog standard cruise ships don’t – and won’t – cut it; you’ll be surprised to see how absolutely astounding the architecture on board some of the biggest cruise ships, including those by MSC Cruises. The international style cruise line is outstanding, with impressive decor, imaginative glass structures and plenty of Insta-worthy backdrops – resulting in a thoroughly modern cruise aesthetic. Talk about sailing in style.

Seasickness is kept at bay

Finally, before you’re put off a cruise because of possible seasickness, remember this: the vast size of most cruise liners, coupled with their built-in stabilisers, means seasickness is actually quite rare on a cruise. Of course, you can’t control the weather but these vessels are equipped to be as stable as can be. And you can always buy anti-seasickness tablets and bands on-board in the shopping area – and if it was really bad, there’s even a doctor on-board.

Visit MSC Cruises to discover more about their luxurious range of ships and worldwide itineraries.