Who is Chauncey Billups? Meet the NBA coach arrested in Mafia gambling case

The head coach for the Portland Trail Blazers was arrested on Thursday in connection to a probe into a gambling case tied to the Mafia

Chauncey Billups of the Portland Trail Blazers poses for a portrait during media day at Moda Center on September 29, 2025 in Portland, Oregon© Getty Images
Ahad Sanwari
Ahad SanwariSenior Writer - New York
2 minutes ago
A pair of arrests shook the NBA world on Thursday morning, with both Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups and Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier taken into custody in connection with cases related to illegal gambling, first reported by ESPN and then confirmed by CNBC. Per the publications, Chauncey was arrested in Oregon as part of an investigation into a gambling operation, and is scheduled to make initial court appearances on Thursday, although there has been no official word from his team itself.

For nearly three decades, the 49-year-old former athlete has been considered a stalwart of the NBA family, making waves all the way back in the '90s as a player before eventually taking the reins behind the scenes and now earning his keep as head coach. Read on for more you need to know about who Chauncey Billups is, his legacy in the sport, and what we know about his arrest so far…

Who is Chauncey Billups?

Chauncey's tenure with basketball began back in high school as a varsity player in Colorado, even being a four-time All-State first team pick. He played with the University of Colorado Boulder's Buffaloes as a guard, one of their top seeds throughout his college tenure. He was named to the All-Big 12 First Team and his jersey, No. 4, was eventually retired by the university in his honor.

In 1997, he was drafted third overall by the Boston Celtics, but only played with them for one season, before being traded to the Toronto Raptors. After another single season run, he yet again was traded to the Denver Nuggets for another season, and then spent two seasons with the Minnesota Timberwolves before finally finding a home by the 2002 season with the Detroit Pistons.

Chauncey Billups #1 of the Detroit Pistons handles the ball against the Washington Wizards on November 29, 2003 at the MCI Center in Washington, DC.© Getty Images
Chauncey Billups, formerly of the Detroit Pistons, was arrested in connection with an illegal poker operation tied to the Mafia

His tenure with the Pistons was the longest and most influential of his career, signing a 6-year $34 million contract with the team as their starting point guard. Chauncey was nicknamed "Mr. Big Shot" during his time with the team for his late-game shots. He was named NBA Champion in 2004, Finals MVP in 2004, a five-time NBA All-Star, and his jersey, No. 1, was eventually retired by the Pistons in his honor as well.

He won the FIBA Americas Championship gold medal in 2007, followed by the FIBA World Championship gold in 2011 in the team competitions as well. After wrapping with the Pistons in 2008, Chauncey returned to play with the Denver Nuggets for another three seasons, followed by a single season with the New York Knicks.

Guard Chauncey Billups of the Boston Celtics (right) in action against forward Jayson Williams of the New Jersey Nets during a game at the Fleet Center in Boston, Massachusetts. The Celtics won the game 101-93.© Getty Images
He was drafted by the Boston Celtics in 1997, kickstarting his pro NBA career

He played two seasons with the Los Angeles Clippers before returning to the Pistons in 2013, signing a two-year contract. However, injuries caused him to miss most of the season, and the Pistons then revealed they were not picking up his team option for the second year, and in 2014, Chauncey announced his retirement from the sport after 17 years, mainly citing his health.

Later career

After retiring from basketball, Chauncey began working as a studio analyst, working most notably with both SportsCenter and NBA Countdown, both on ESPN. In 2020, he took up an offer to work as assistant coach for the Clippers. The following year, he joined the Portland Trail Blazers as their head coach, a contract that was extended just earlier this year. In 2024, he was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Detroit Pistons guard Chauncey Billups, with his wife, Piper, arrives on the red carpet before the 140th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. © Getty Images
Since 2001, Chauncey has been married to Piper Billups, and they share three daughters

Personal life

Chauncey keeps his personal life primarily out of the spotlight. Since 2001, he has been married to wife Piper Billups, and they share daughters Cydney, Ciara and Cenaiya. His younger brother Rodney played point guard for the University of Denver as well, similarly also going on to become a coach. His first cousin is running back LenDale White.

FBI arrest and other legal troubles

Chauncey was arrested on Thursday in connection with an illegal poker operation tied to the Mafia. He was last seen coaching the Trail Blazers in their season opener on Wednesday night, where they unfortunately lost to one of his former teams, the Minnesota Timberwolves. FBI Director Kash Patel is expected to formally announce the charges in a press conference later today.

Head coach Chauncy Billups of the Portland Trail Blazers calls in a play during the first half of the preseason game against the Utah Jazz at the Delta Center on October 16, 2025 in Salt Lake City, Utah.© Getty Images
He has been head coach of the Portland Trail Blazers since 2021, last making a public appearance at their game on Wednesday, October 20

Previously, in 1997, Chauncey was involved in a sexual assault case, in which he and former Celtic Ron Mercer were accused of assaulting a woman (whose injuries confirmed her testimonies) alongwith teammate Antoine Walker's roommate in the latter's apartment. No criminal charges were filed, and the case was settled in a civil suit in 2000.

