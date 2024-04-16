The richest NBA players of all time – Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Magic Johnson, and more billion-dollar net worths compared

March Madness may be over, but the influence of the National Basketball Association, or the NBA, remains as powerful as ever, producing some of the richest athletes of all time.

After the Women's National Basketball Association draft picks for 2024 picked up considerable buzz earlier this week, interest has surged in the NBA 2024 drafts, due to begin in June, and which young stars can join the line-up of the sport's most affluent athletes.

Take a look below at the richest players in NBA history, thanks to their lucrative season salaries and some very hefty endorsement and entrepreneurial deals…

© Getty Images Shaquille O'Neal pictured here with the Los Angeles Lakers

Shaquille O'Neal

Shaquille O'Neal, now 52, is often regarded as one of the greatest basketball players and centers of all time, with good reason. Through his tenure on the court, from 1992-2011, he was a 4-time NBA champion, 15-time NBA All-Star, and won an Olympic gold in 1996.

© Getty Images He is now an actor, musician, entrepreneur, TV host, and more

However, his wealth doesn't just come from his hefty salary, but also his many endorsements and efforts off-court. His lucrative deals with the likes of Reebok, Pepsi, Icy Hot, and Buick, among others, netted him well over $200 million in endorsements during his playing career.

He has branched out into the entertainment industry as well, releasing four rap albums (including his platinum debut), working as a DJ, an actor, TV host, and the star of reality shows like Shaq's Big Challenge and Shaq Vs. Through his stint as a media personality (and even a pro wrestler), Shaq's net worth clocks in at an impressive $500 million, according to celebritynetworth.com.

Vinnie Johnson

© Getty Images Vinnie Johnson pictured here with the Detroit Pistons

One of the NBA's OGs, now 67-year-old Vinnie Johnson famously earned only a reported $6 million during his stint on the court from 1979-1992, playing for a decade with the Detroit Pistons.

However, after his retirement, he branched out into entrepreneurship, establishing The Piston Group, an automotive company that has found success as a supplier to major automobile companies like Ford and General Motors.

© Getty Images He [pictured left] is currently the CEO and Chairman of The Piston Group

Piston is one of the world's most successful minority-owned businesses and generates just under $3 billion in annual revenue. As the company's Chairman and CEO, Vinnie himself clocks in with a massive $500 million net worth per celebritynetworth.com.

Junior Bridgeman

© Getty Images Junior Bridgeman pictured here with the Milwaukee Bucks

Ulysses "Junior" Bridgeman, now 70, has remained the model for establishing one's legacy after the NBA, never making more than $350,000 per season during his pro career (1975-1987) with the Milwaukee Bucks and the Los Angeles Clippers.

However, while active on the court, he developed an interest in the business model for Wendy's fast food franchises, and invested in the franchise after his retirement, owning over 100 Wendy's and Chili's restaurants worldwide before selling in 2016.

© Getty Images He is now the President and CEO of Bridgeman Foods Inc., one of the primary bottlers for The Coca-Cola Company

The President and CEO of Bridgeman Foods Inc. branched out when they became a bottler for The Coca-Cola Company in 2017, a major draw. And in 2020, his company bought the magazines Ebony and Jet. Thanks to the massive success of his business empire, his net worth now stands at $600 million according to celebritynetworth.com.

LeBron James

© Getty Images LeBron James pictured here with the Los Angeles Lakers

The wealthiest active NBA player, 39-year-old LeBron James has had one of the most celebrated NBA careers in history through his multiple seasons with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat, and currently the Los Angeles Lakers since he started playing in 2003.

While his annual base salary of upwards of $40 million is a cool enough cushion, his off-court efforts as an entrepreneur and smart investor have made him a billionaire. LeBron's secret has always been to take equity in brands he's worked with, including Beats, Blaze Pizza, Fenway Sports Group (home of the Boston Red Sox), Liverpool F.C., and co-owner of A.C. Milan with Drake.

RELATED: What is Drake's net worth – and how does it compare to other rappers?

© Getty Images LeBron is the wealthiest active NBA player

His many endorsements have also helped, including his $30 million a year contract with Nike and other deals with PepsiCo, Coca-Cola, Audemars Piguet, McDonald's, and State Farm. He is the first billionaire on this list, with Forbes estimating his net worth at $1.2 billion.

Magic Johnson

© Getty Images Magic Johnson pictured here with the Los Angeles Lakers

Now 64, the legendary Earvin "Magic" Johnson spent his entire professional career with the Los Angeles Lakers between 1979 and 2000, becoming one of the sport's greatest of all time and creating a wave in the industry with his openness about his HIV diagnosis.

His investment and entrepreneurial deals have earned him his billions, though, thanks to Magic Johnson Enterprises, which is worth $700 million, thanks to its investments in the entertainment and movie theater spaces. One of his biggest successes came with his partnership with Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz to bring the coffee chain to hundreds of urban areas nationwide.

© Getty Images Magic has built an empire through his investments in entertainment, lifestyle, and equity

His majority ownership stake in EquiTrust Life Insurance Company, which he bought in 2015, significantly boosted his wealth, thanks to its growth to $26 billion in assets. As it stands, including his ownership of several sports teams, Magic is worth $1.2 billion as per Forbes.

Michael Jordan

© Getty Images Michael Jordan pictured here with the Chicago Bulls

The greatest basketball player of all time is also its richest! Michael Jordan, now 61, won six NBA championships with the Chicago Bulls between 1984-2003 and helped popularize the sport worldwide.

EXPLAINED: Michael Jordan's net worth: all about the Bulls legend's billion-dollar empire off the court amid new record

It was his marketing prowess that cemented his legacy, particularly his extremely successful partnership with Nike on the Air Jordan sneakers (now a brand of its own), which started in 1984 and remain coveted to this day.

© Getty Images The greatest basketball player of all time also has a net worth of over $3 billion!

His many other deals with Hanes and Gatorade certainly help, plus becoming a NASCAR team co-owner in 2020. In 2006, he became part owner of the Charlotte Hornets (then the Bobcats) and bought a controlling interest in 2010. However, when he sold his majority stake in 2023, it valued the NBA franchise at $3 billion and helped his own worth skyrocket to $3.2 billion, per Forbes.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features, and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.