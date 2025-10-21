Meet NBA players’ gorgeous wives and girlfriends: From LeBron James to Luka Dončić

As the most-anticipated season in basketball starts up again this week, fans are not only excited for the on-court action, but also eager to catch a glimpse of the stylish and influential partners of the sport’s biggest stars. Whether you’re a die-hard Lakers fan who never misses a game or an avid watcher who secretly prefers celeb-watching courtside, there’s something undeniably captivating about the power couples who shine both on and off the court.
As big-name veterans like Steph Curry and LeBron James return to the court, as well as newer stars like Cooper Flagg, we’re looking at the wives and girlfriends of these NBA legends who’ll be supporting them throughout the season.
Savannah manages a family full of basketball pros
LeBron James and Savannah James
Amidst rumours of his potential retirement, one thing is certain about this Los Angeles Lakers star: him and his long-term wife, Savannah James, are still the ultimate couple goals. The high school sweethearts married in September 2013; by then, they were already parents to sons Bronny and Bryce, and welcomed their daughter, Zhuri, the following year.
Savannah will be cheering on both LeBron and son Bronny this season, as the couple’s son also plays for the Lakers – despite an ankle injury, it’s believed Bronny will be back on the court ready for the team’s opener. The couple’s youngest, Bryce, is also a basketball player.
Savannah herself is also a force to be reckoned with – in addition to managing the busy household, she’s also a dedicated philanthropist. She’s the leader of the Women of Our Future, a mentorship program in her hometown of Akron, Ohio, that provides counselling to young girls, and she’s also the co-founder of the LeBron James Family Foundation.
Ayesha is one of the most popular NBA wives of all time
Stephen Curry and Ayesha Curry
The 7th overall pick in the 2009 NBA draft, Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry is undoubtedly a basketball legend, and his glamorous wife Ayesha has been by his side for every moment. The couple first met at church in North Carolina in 2003, but didn’t start dating until 2008 after reconnecting in Los Angeles. A show-stopping wedding followed three years later, and the pair have been one of the most iconic NBA couples since.
As well as parenting four kids – Riley (born 2012), Ryan (born 2015), Canon (born 2018), and Caius (born 2024) – the couple are also co-founders of Eat. Learn. Play, an initiative that provides children in Oakland, California, with access to nutritious food, reading material, and playtime. Having previously hosted Ayesha’s Homemade on the Food Network and authoring two cookbooks, Ayesha has brought that same passion for nourishment to her new skincare line, Sweet July, which is powered by Caribbean superfoods.
Anamaria is a popular model and influencer
Luka Dončić and Anamaria Goltes
The Slovenian-born Lakers player is often considered the future face of the franchise, and no doubt this will propel him and his long-time partner Anamaria Goltes further into sports stardom.
The couple first began dating in 2016 and got engaged in 2023, the same year their daughter Gabriela was born.
Anamaria is a graduate of the University of Ljubljana, having continued studying virtually after Luka signed with the Dallas Mavericks in 2018, and has since worked as a model, gracing the cover of Cosmopolitan Slovenia and other ad campaigns. The 27-year-old is steadily building her influencing career, often sharing the sweetest snaps with Gabriela at Luka’s games. As Luka’s popularity continues to soar, we’ll no doubt be seeing more of Anamaria in the coming years.
Natalija was previously a professional volleyball player
Nikola Jokić and Natalija Jokić
Nicknamed “Joker”, Serbian-born Nikola Jokić plays for the Denver Nuggets and led the team to the 2023 NBA championship, the franchise's first NBA championship.
Jokić and his wife Natalija are both from the tiny town of Sombor, Serbia, where they have been dating since high school, and she’s been by his side ever since their move to the US. The couple returned to their hometown to get married in October 2020, and share one daughter, Ognjena, who was born in 2021.
Nikola is not the only sports prodigy in the relationship – Natalija first moved to the US in 2013 to play volleyball at Seminole State College in Oklahoma, which is what prompted Nikola to make the move too. While she has since retired, she’s has become a popular fixture on the court sidelines who we can expect to catch as Nikola enters his 11th season.
Amelia is a former beauty queen and singer
Al Horford and Amelia Vega
Golden State Warriors (and former Boston Celtics) player Al Horford married Former Miss Universe winner Amelia Vega in 2011, and the couple now share five children – Ean (born 2015), Alía (born 2016), Ava (born 2018), Nova (born 2021), and Mila (born 2022).
The model was the first Dominican winner of Miss Universe, winning the pageant at just age 18, and she’s also the tallest winner in history at 6 ft 2. Also a well-known singer across Latin America, Amelia’s first single, “Pasa un Segundito”, topped the Latin charts, and she later released her album, Agua Dulce.
The NBA star’s recent signing to the San Francisco-based team is not the only new excitement in the couple’s life – they’re also expecting their sixth baby, due in December 2025.
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger
Known as the “Greek Freak”, Milwaukee Bucks player Giannis Antetokounmpo married his wife Mariah Riddlesprigger in a stunning Greek ceremony in 2024. Prior to this, the couple welcomed three children into their lives – Liam (born 2020), Maverick (born 2021), and Eva (born 2023) – and recently welcomed their fourth daughter, Aria, in May 2025.
A fashion entrepreneur, Mariah founded the loungewear brand Sincerely, Mariah in 2021, and was also a former collegiate volleyball player at Rice University in Texas.
Giannis and Mariah also founded the Charles Antetokounmpo Family Foundation in 2022, which supports local nonprofits in countries like Nigeria, Greece, and the US.
With Giannis putting trade rumours to rest and reaffirming his commitment to the Milwaukee team, all eyes will be on the franchise’s star player and his wife as they take on the 2025-26 season.
Ella is a Grammy-award winning singer and songwriter
Jayson Tatum and Ella Mai
Boston Celtics player Jayson Tatum – aka “The Anomaly” – and his Grammy-winning girlfriend Ella Mai are a notoriously private couple, with extra buzz surrounding the pair since Jayson’s Achilles injury earlier in 2025.
The pair reportedly began dating in 2020, and welcomed their son Dylan in 2024; Jayson also shares a son, Jayson “Deuce” (born 2017), with his high school girlfriend Toriah Lachell.
English R&B singer-songwriter Mai won the Grammy Award for Best R&B Song at the prestigious awards in 2019 for her track “Boo’d Up”, and also previously auditioned for The X Factor as a trio before making her solo debut. Her latest EP, Little Things (2024), is packed full of heartfelt lyrics believed to be about her loving NBA star boyfriend.
It’s shaping up to be an exciting season for the couple, with Ella having released her new track “Tell Her”, and Jayson making a return to the courts as part of his rehab plan – and no doubt fans are speculating whether an engagement might be next.