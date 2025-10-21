Meet NBA players’ gorgeous wives and girlfriends: From LeBron James to Luka Dončić

Savannah manages a family full of basketball pros

Amidst rumours of his potential retirement, one thing is certain about this Los Angeles Lakers star: him and his long-term wife, Savannah James, are still the ultimate couple goals. The high school sweethearts married in September 2013; by then, they were already parents to sons Bronny and Bryce, and welcomed their daughter, Zhuri, the following year.

Savannah will be cheering on both LeBron and son Bronny this season, as the couple’s son also plays for the Lakers – despite an ankle injury, it’s believed Bronny will be back on the court ready for the team’s opener. The couple’s youngest, Bryce, is also a basketball player.

Savannah herself is also a force to be reckoned with – in addition to managing the busy household, she’s also a dedicated philanthropist. She’s the leader of the Women of Our Future, a mentorship program in her hometown of Akron, Ohio, that provides counselling to young girls, and she’s also the co-founder of the LeBron James Family Foundation.