Meet NBA players’ gorgeous wives and girlfriends: From LeBron James to Luka Dončić
As the NBA season kicks off, here are the must-know wives and girlfriends of this season’s biggest stars

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 08: Steph and Ayesha Curry arrive at 2022 Sports Illustrated Sportsperson Of The Year Awards at The Regency Ballroom on December 08, 2022 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Miikka Skaffari/Getty Images)© Getty Images
Romy Journee
Romy JourneeAudience Writer
2 minutes ago
As the most-anticipated season in basketball starts up again this week, fans are not only excited for the on-court action, but also eager to catch a glimpse of the stylish and influential partners of the sport’s biggest stars. Whether you’re a die-hard Lakers fan who never misses a game or an avid watcher who secretly prefers celeb-watching courtside, there’s something undeniably captivating about the power couples who shine both on and off the court.

As big-name veterans like Steph Curry and LeBron James return to the court, as well as newer stars like Cooper Flagg, we’re looking at the wives and girlfriends of these NBA legends who’ll be supporting them throughout the season.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 17: (L-R) LeBron James and Savannah James, Hammer Gala Co-Chair, attend the 20th Annual Hammer Museum Gala In The Garden at Hammer Museum on May 17, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for the Hammer Museum)© Getty Images for the Hammer Museum

Savannah manages a family full of basketball pros

LeBron James and Savannah James

Amidst rumours of his potential retirement, one thing is certain about this Los Angeles Lakers star: him and his long-term wife, Savannah James, are still the ultimate couple goals. The high school sweethearts married in September 2013; by then, they were already parents to sons Bronny and Bryce, and welcomed their daughter, Zhuri, the following year. 

Savannah will be cheering on both LeBron and son Bronny this season, as the couple’s son also plays for the Lakers – despite an ankle injury, it’s believed Bronny will be back on the court ready for the team’s opener. The couple’s youngest, Bryce, is also a basketball player.

Savannah herself is also a force to be reckoned with – in addition to managing the busy household, she’s also a dedicated philanthropist. She’s the leader of the Women of Our Future, a mentorship program in her hometown of Akron, Ohio, that provides counselling to young girls, and she’s also the co-founder of the LeBron James Family Foundation.

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 07: Steph Curry and Ayesha Curry attend Day 15 of the 2025 US Open Tennis Championships at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 07, 2025 in Flushing Meadows, Queens, New York City. (Photo by XNY/Star Max/GC Images)© GC Images

Ayesha is one of the most popular NBA wives of all time

Stephen Curry and Ayesha Curry

The 7th overall pick in the 2009 NBA draft, Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry is undoubtedly a basketball legend, and his glamorous wife Ayesha has been by his side for every moment. The couple first met at church in North Carolina in 2003, but didn’t start dating until 2008 after reconnecting in Los Angeles. A show-stopping wedding followed three years later, and the pair have been one of the most iconic NBA couples since.

As well as parenting four kids – Riley (born 2012), Ryan (born 2015), Canon (born 2018), and Caius (born 2024) – the couple are also co-founders of Eat. Learn. Play, an initiative that provides children in Oakland, California, with access to nutritious food, reading material, and playtime. Having previously hosted Ayesha’s Homemade on the Food Network and authoring two cookbooks, Ayesha has brought that same passion for nourishment to her new skincare line, Sweet July, which is powered by Caribbean superfoods.

Anamaria Goltes and Luka Dončić© Anamaria Goltes, Instagram

Anamaria is a popular model and influencer

Luka Dončić and Anamaria Goltes

The Slovenian-born Lakers player is often considered the future face of the franchise, and no doubt this will propel him and his long-time partner Anamaria Goltes further into sports stardom. 

The couple first began dating in 2016 and got engaged in 2023, the same year their daughter Gabriela was born.

Anamaria is a graduate of the University of Ljubljana, having continued studying virtually after Luka signed with the Dallas Mavericks in 2018, and has since worked as a model, gracing the cover of Cosmopolitan Slovenia and other ad campaigns. The 27-year-old is steadily building her influencing career, often sharing the sweetest snaps with Gabriela at Luka’s games. As Luka’s popularity continues to soar, we’ll no doubt be seeing more of Anamaria in the coming years.

Natalija Jokić and Nikola Jokić© Natalija Jokić, Instagram

Natalija was previously a professional volleyball player

Nikola Jokić and Natalija Jokić

Nicknamed “Joker”, Serbian-born Nikola Jokić plays for the Denver Nuggets and led the team to the 2023 NBA championship, the franchise's first NBA championship. 

Jokić and his wife Natalija are both from the tiny town of Sombor, Serbia, where they have been dating since high school, and she’s been by his side ever since their move to the US. The couple returned to their hometown to get married in October 2020, and share one daughter, Ognjena, who was born in 2021.

Nikola is not the only sports prodigy in the relationship – Natalija first moved to the US in 2013 to play volleyball at Seminole State College in Oklahoma, which is what prompted Nikola to make the move too. While she has since retired, she’s has become a popular fixture on the court sidelines who we can expect to catch as Nikola enters his 11th season.

LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 04: Actress Amelia Vega (L) and NBA player Al Horford attend the Mercedes-Benz 2015 Evolution Tour on August 4, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Chelsea Lauren/Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz)© Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz

Amelia is a former beauty queen and singer

Al Horford and Amelia Vega

Golden State Warriors (and former Boston Celtics) player Al Horford married Former Miss Universe winner Amelia Vega in 2011, and the couple now share five children – Ean (born 2015), Alía (born 2016), Ava (born 2018), Nova (born 2021), and Mila (born 2022).

The model was the first Dominican winner of Miss Universe, winning the pageant at just age 18, and she’s also the tallest winner in history at 6 ft 2. Also a well-known singer across Latin America, Amelia’s first single, “Pasa un Segundito”, topped the Latin charts, and she later released her album, Agua Dulce.

The NBA star’s recent signing to the San Francisco-based team is not the only new excitement in the couple’s life – they’re also expecting their sixth baby, due in December 2025.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 20: Mariah Riddlesprigger and Giannis Antetokounmpo attend the New York premiere of WhatsApp's "Naija Odyssey" at Metrograph on September 20, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)© Getty Images

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger

Known as the “Greek Freak”, Milwaukee Bucks player Giannis Antetokounmpo married his wife Mariah Riddlesprigger in a stunning Greek ceremony in 2024. Prior to this, the couple welcomed three children into their lives – Liam (born 2020), Maverick (born 2021), and Eva (born 2023) – and recently welcomed their fourth daughter, Aria, in May 2025.

A fashion entrepreneur, Mariah founded the loungewear brand Sincerely, Mariah in 2021, and was also a former collegiate volleyball player at Rice University in Texas. 

Giannis and Mariah also founded the Charles Antetokounmpo Family Foundation in 2022, which supports local nonprofits in countries like Nigeria, Greece, and the US. 

With Giannis putting trade rumours to rest and reaffirming his commitment to the Milwaukee team, all eyes will be on the franchise’s star player and his wife as they take on the 2025-26 season.

Jayson Tatum and Ella Mai© Getty Images,Getty Images for dcp

Ella is a Grammy-award winning singer and songwriter

Jayson Tatum and Ella Mai

Boston Celtics player Jayson Tatum – aka “The Anomaly” – and his Grammy-winning girlfriend Ella Mai are a notoriously private couple, with extra buzz surrounding the pair since Jayson’s Achilles injury earlier in 2025. 

The pair reportedly began dating in 2020, and welcomed their son Dylan in 2024; Jayson also shares a son, Jayson “Deuce” (born 2017), with his high school girlfriend Toriah Lachell.

English R&B singer-songwriter Mai won the Grammy Award for Best R&B Song at the prestigious awards in 2019 for her track “Boo’d Up”, and also previously auditioned for The X Factor as a trio before making her solo debut. Her latest EP, Little Things (2024), is packed full of heartfelt lyrics believed to be about her loving NBA star boyfriend. 

It’s shaping up to be an exciting season for the couple, with Ella having released her new track “Tell Her”, and Jayson making a return to the courts as part of his rehab plan – and no doubt fans are speculating whether an engagement might be next. 

