Shows and movies premiering or returning this week: from Landman to a Selena documentary
The week of November 16-22 is bringing the return of Landman, A Man on the Inside, plus new Christmas movies

Ali Larter, Billy Bob Thornton and Demi Moore attend the "Landman" Season Two UK Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on November 16, 2025 in London, England© WireImage
Beatriz Colon
Beatriz ColonNew York Writer - New York
2 minutes ago
With the weather getting colder and colder, it is high time for back-to-back nights of staying in, cozying up, and having something fun to watch. This week will serve up plenty of opportunities to do so, between the return of series like Landman and A Man on the Inside for its respective second seasons, reality television like Southern Charm, and some documentaries as well. Plus, the holiday season means there's a new Christmas movie to watch almost every week.

Here's what you can watch this week.

Ali Larter with her Landman co-stars, Billy Bob Thornton, Demi Moore and Jon Hamm© Getty Images

Landman

Yet another Taylor Sheridan show, season two of this Billy Bob Thornton, Ali Larter, and Demi Moore led drama premieres on Paramount+ Sunday, November 16.

Filmmaker Ken Burns speaks during a press conference ahead of the celebration of the 250th anniversary of The Battle of Lexington in front of the Minuteman Statue© Getty Images

The American Revolution

The American Revolution, a six-part, 12-hour documentary by Ken Burns, Sarah Botstein, and David Schmidt premieres on PBS Sunday, November 16.

Selena in the press room at the 1994 Grammy Awards in New York City, New York© Getty Images

Selena y Los Dinos

A documentary about the late, beloved "Como la flor" singer Selena Quintanilla-Pérez featuring intimate interviews and never-before-seen footage arrives on Netflix Monday, November 17.

Lainey Wilson amas carpet© Penske Media via Getty Images

CMA Awards

The 59th Annual Country Music Association Awards, hosted this year by Lainey Wilson, will air on ABC Wednesday, November 19.

odrigo Reyes, Austen Kroll, Olivia Flowers, Leva Bonaparte, Jarrett Thomas, Shep Rose, Rod Razavi, Craig Conover, Venita Aspen, Madison LeCroy, Taylor Ann Green of Southern Charm, 2021© Getty Images

Southern Charm

Season 11 of the Charleston-based reality show will air on Bravo Wednesday, November 19.

Minka Kelly and Tom Wozniczka attend Netflix's "Champagne Problems" LA screening at Netflix Roma Theater on November 05, 2025 in Los Angeles, California© Getty Images

Champagne Problems

A new Christmas romantic comedy about  an American exec who heads to Paris determined to acquire a champagne brand by Christmas, and accidentally falls for the heir to the bubbly empire, starring Minka Kelly and Tom Wozniczka, is out on Netflix Wednesday, November 19.

Ted Danson attends the NBCU Emmy Kick-Off Luncheon at SLS Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Beverly Hills on April 11, 2025 in Los Angeles, California© Getty Images

A Man on the Inside

Season two of the Ted Danson led comedy mystery series is out on Netflix Thursday, November 20.

Mark Wahlberg at the world premiere of "The Family Plan" held at The Chelsea Theater at The Cosmopolitan on December 13, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.© Getty Images

The Family Plan 2

The Family Plan sequel, starring Mark Wahlberg, Kit Harrington, and Michelle Monaghan, among others, is available on AppleTV Friday, November 21.

