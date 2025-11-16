Shows and movies premiering or returning this week: from Landman to a Selena documentary

With the weather getting colder and colder, it is high time for back-to-back nights of staying in, cozying up, and having something fun to watch. This week will serve up plenty of opportunities to do so, between the return of series like Landman and A Man on the Inside for its respective second seasons, reality television like Southern Charm, and some documentaries as well. Plus, the holiday season means there's a new Christmas movie to watch almost every week.

Here's what you can watch this week.

1/ 8 © Getty Images Landman Yet another Taylor Sheridan show, season two of this Billy Bob Thornton, Ali Larter, and Demi Moore led drama premieres on Paramount+ Sunday, November 16.



2/ 8 © Getty Images The American Revolution The American Revolution, a six-part, 12-hour documentary by Ken Burns, Sarah Botstein, and David Schmidt premieres on PBS Sunday, November 16.



3/ 8 © Getty Images Selena y Los Dinos A documentary about the late, beloved "Como la flor" singer Selena Quintanilla-Pérez featuring intimate interviews and never-before-seen footage arrives on Netflix Monday, November 17.



4/ 8 © Penske Media via Getty Images CMA Awards The 59th Annual Country Music Association Awards, hosted this year by Lainey Wilson, will air on ABC Wednesday, November 19.



5/ 8 © Getty Images Southern Charm Season 11 of the Charleston-based reality show will air on Bravo Wednesday, November 19.



6/ 8 © Getty Images Champagne Problems A new Christmas romantic comedy about an American exec who heads to Paris determined to acquire a champagne brand by Christmas, and accidentally falls for the heir to the bubbly empire, starring Minka Kelly and Tom Wozniczka, is out on Netflix Wednesday, November 19.



7/ 8 © Getty Images A Man on the Inside Season two of the Ted Danson led comedy mystery series is out on Netflix Thursday, November 20.

