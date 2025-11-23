NCIS: New Orleans alum joins FBI spin-off CIA in recasting amid production shake-ups

The shake-ups continue over at the FBI spin-off CIA, but it is finally finding its footing again.

Following its 2018 release, the FBI universe first expanded with FBI: Most Wanted, which aired from 2020 to 2025, and later with FBI: International, which also came to an end in 2025 after a four season run.

Earlier this year, the next spin-off, CIA, starring Tom Ellis and Nick Gehlfuss, was confirmed to be in the works, however it has been marred with a series of exits, from both talent and the production team.

Recasting confirmed

Among the exits that impacted the series was that of Michael Michele, who had been cast as the head of CIA's New York station, but whose exit was later announced almost two months after production on the show started.

Necar Zadegan has since replaced her, Deadline confirmed over the weekend. Though details on the character aside from it being the Chief of Station role have not yet been released, the NCIS: New Orleans alum has joined as a series regular.

Premiering on...

Earlier this week, the official FBI Instagram account shared a promotional image of lead stars Tom, most recently of Tell Me Lies, and Nick, most recently of Chicago Med, shaking hands, and confirmed that CIA is officially premiering on Monday, February 23, 2026.

The CIA plot

Per a logline, the show follows "two unlikely partners, a fast-talking, rule-breaking loose cannon CIA case officer (Tom), and a by-the-book, seasoned and smart FBI agent (Nick) who believes in the rule of law. When this odd couple are assigned to work out of the CIA's New York Station, they must learn to work together to investigate cases and criminals posing threats on U.S. soil, finding that their differences may actually be their strength."

Also cast in the show so far is Natalee Linez (who also recently starred on Tell Me Lies) as Gina Rojas, a trusted CIA analyst on the team.

The shake-ups

CIA has been plagued with quite a few shake-ups in its road to a release date, two in just the first week of November alone. Initially, the spin-off was slated for a fall 2025 premiere, however it was later pushed to a 2026 midseason premiere after over the summer, David Hudgins, FBI: Most Wanted's showrunner, who was originally set to lead the series and co-write the pilot script with franchise boss Dick Wolf, was replaced by Warren Leight, who was the showrunner for Law & Order: Special Victims Unit for several seasons until his departure in 2022.

Just a few months later, the show was hit with not one but three more changes, including Michael's departure.

Just as Michael's exit was announced, the series also saw the departure of Eriq La Salle, an executive producer on the show, who had been attached since before the switch in showrunners to direct and executive produce the opening episode, which he did direct as planned before exiting.

Just days later, Warren also exited the series, forcing a two week pause on production. Mike Weiss, who is the current showrunner of the flagship FBI series, is reportedly in talks to take over.