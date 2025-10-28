Skip to main contentSkip to footer
CBS News anchors react to 'sad' John Dickerson exit amid Bari Weiss take-over
The CBS Evening News co-anchor announced his departure from the network 16 years after first joining, and three weeks into The Free Press founder's new leadership

CBS News Prime Time with John Dickerson. Pictured: John Dickerson in 2022© Getty Images
Beatriz Colon
Beatriz ColonNew York Writer - New York
2 minutes ago
The aftershock of Bari Weiss takeover of CBS News is beginning to reverberate. Just over three weeks after the conservative opinion journalist was appointed by Donald Trump ally and Paramount Skydance owner David Ellison as editor-in-chief of CBS News, veteran political correspondent John Dickerson, who joined CBS 16 years ago, announced his departure from the network.

The longtime anchor, who was most recently a co-anchor of the network's flagship news program CBS Evening News, announced the news in a statement on Instagram, writing: "At the end of this year, I will leave CBS, sixteen years after I sat in as Face the Nation anchor for the first time. I am extremely grateful for all that CBS gave me — the work, the audience's attention and the honor of being a part of the network's history — and I am grateful for my dear colleagues who've made me a better journalist and a better human. I will miss you."

Dickerson co-anchors CBS Evening News with Maurice DuBois, though the New York Times reports the program is expected to be reimagined in coming months, amid Dickerson's departure and a sharp ratings decline, plus Weiss' revamping of the network's news division. Layoffs at Paramount Skydance, including at CBS News, are also expected to occur this week. 

His Instagram post was quickly flooded with supportive messages from fans and colleagues alike. From Margaret Brennan to Robert Costa and Norah O'Donnell, see some of them below.

1/7

Journalist Vladimir Duthiers attends CBS Atlanta Fest at RETREAT by The Gathering Spot on September 16, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia© Getty Images

Vladimir Duthiers

"You will be missed, John. You are an incredible journalist, phenomenal writer and more importantly, a good friend. You elevated our newsroom in ways that will long be remembered."

2/7

Norah O'Donnell from CBS News' "AMERICA DECIDES: ELECTION '24" Coverage Headquarters in New York City© Getty Images

Norah O'Donnell

"A great friend and co-anchor in the mornings, primetime and on many election nights. Adore you and grateful for you."

3/7

Face the Nation moderator and CBS News chief foreign affairs correspondent Margaret Brennan interviews Speaker of the House Mike Johnson in Eagle Pass, Texas© Getty Images

Margaret Brennan

"I will miss you so much. Your integrity and your intelligence made us all so much better."

4/7

CBS This Morning: Saturday co-host Dana Jacobson in 2021© Getty Images

Dana Jacobson

"You will be missed John by me, by all of us at CBS, by all who watched. I learned from you and laughed with you. Whether next to you or in the field it was always my privilege to share screen time with you. Thank you for knowingly or not pushing me to be better and elevating all of us."

5/7

David Axelrod speaks on stage during the "Election 2024" panel for The Atlantic Festival 2024 on September 20, 2024 in Washington, DC© Getty Images

David Axelrod

"John, you're the model of what a great journalist and masterful storyteller should be: curious; thoughtful; respectful; and probing. As a listener, a subject and a friend, I value you for that and all you continue to do to shed light in an era when heat is the more valued mode of communication. Looking forward to your next chapter!"

6/7

Robert Costa from CBS News' "AMERICA DECIDES: ELECTION '24" Coverage Headquarters in New York City© Robert Costa

Robert Costa

"John, you are the best. A class act. Very sad to hear this, but your work and excellence as a journalist and historian will continue to guide and inspire wherever you might hang your hat."

7/7

Tony Dokoupil, Gayle King and Nate Burleson

Nate Burleson

"Albeit short, I am incredibly grateful for the time I spent with you!"

