CBS News anchors react to 'sad' John Dickerson exit amid Bari Weiss take-over

The aftershock of Bari Weiss takeover of CBS News is beginning to reverberate. Just over three weeks after the conservative opinion journalist was appointed by Donald Trump ally and Paramount Skydance owner David Ellison as editor-in-chief of CBS News, veteran political correspondent John Dickerson, who joined CBS 16 years ago, announced his departure from the network.

The longtime anchor, who was most recently a co-anchor of the network's flagship news program CBS Evening News, announced the news in a statement on Instagram, writing: "At the end of this year, I will leave CBS, sixteen years after I sat in as Face the Nation anchor for the first time. I am extremely grateful for all that CBS gave me — the work, the audience's attention and the honor of being a part of the network's history — and I am grateful for my dear colleagues who've made me a better journalist and a better human. I will miss you."

Dickerson co-anchors CBS Evening News with Maurice DuBois, though the New York Times reports the program is expected to be reimagined in coming months, amid Dickerson's departure and a sharp ratings decline, plus Weiss' revamping of the network's news division. Layoffs at Paramount Skydance, including at CBS News, are also expected to occur this week.

His Instagram post was quickly flooded with supportive messages from fans and colleagues alike. From Margaret Brennan to Robert Costa and Norah O'Donnell, see some of them below.

Vladimir Duthiers "You will be missed, John. You are an incredible journalist, phenomenal writer and more importantly, a good friend. You elevated our newsroom in ways that will long be remembered."



Norah O'Donnell "A great friend and co-anchor in the mornings, primetime and on many election nights. Adore you and grateful for you."



Margaret Brennan "I will miss you so much. Your integrity and your intelligence made us all so much better."



Dana Jacobson "You will be missed John by me, by all of us at CBS, by all who watched. I learned from you and laughed with you. Whether next to you or in the field it was always my privilege to share screen time with you. Thank you for knowingly or not pushing me to be better and elevating all of us."



David Axelrod "John, you're the model of what a great journalist and masterful storyteller should be: curious; thoughtful; respectful; and probing. As a listener, a subject and a friend, I value you for that and all you continue to do to shed light in an era when heat is the more valued mode of communication. Looking forward to your next chapter!"



Robert Costa "John, you are the best. A class act. Very sad to hear this, but your work and excellence as a journalist and historian will continue to guide and inspire wherever you might hang your hat."


