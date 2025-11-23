Skip to main contentSkip to footer
All the outfits Julianne Hough stunned in for every Dancing with the Stars episode
Ahead of the season 34 finale of Dancing with the Stars, take a look at all of the outfits the co-host wore throughout the season

julianne hough tony awards 2024© Getty Images
Beatriz Colon
Beatriz ColonNew York Writer - New York
2 minutes ago
Dancing is, naturally, the main draw for viewers of Dancing with the Stars, but the show serves up so much more.

Currently in its 34th season and 20th year on the air, the beloved dancing competition has over the years also offered plenty of drama, emotion, quite a few romances, and much more.

Plus, we'd be remiss if we didn't point out all the glitzy fashion the show also serves up, both from the dancers and its hosts through the years.

This year, Julianne Hough, who co-hosts alongside Alfonso Ribeiro, has not failed to step it up. In honor of her very final season 34 look coming up on Tuesday, November 25, when a new Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy recipient will officially be announced, take a look at all of her looks from this season below.

1/10

Premiere Night© Disney via Getty Images

Premiere Night

For the September 16 episode, Julianne wore a black dress with a high-low hem.

2/10

ALFONSO RIBEIRO, JULIANNE HOUGH on DANCING WITH THE STARS - "One-Hit Wonders Night" - TUESDAY, SEPT. 23 © Getty Images

One-Hit Wonders Night

On September 23, she brought out some color and volume in another high-low look.

3/10

ALFONSO RIBEIRO, JULIANNE HOUGH, DANCING WITH THE STARS - "TikTok Night" - TUESDAY, SEPT. 30 2025© Getty Images

TikTok Night

On September 30, Julianne kept it simple with a sheer number. 

4/10

JULIANNE HOUGH - DANCING WITH THE STARS - "Disney Night" - TUESDAY, OCT. 7 2025© Getty Images

Disney Night

She looked like the Little Mermaid come to life for the Disney night on October 7.

5/10

ALFONSO RIBEIRO, JULIANNE HOUGH - DANCING WITH THE STARS - "Dedication Night" - TUESDAY, OCT. 14 2025© Getty Images

Dedication Night

For the emotional October 14 episode, she kept it simple with a striking white gown.

6/10

ALFONSO RIBEIRO, JULIANNE HOUGH - DANCING WITH THE STARS - "Wicked Night" - TUESDAY, OCT. 21 2025© Getty Images

Wicked Night

Julianne channeled her best Glinda in a baby pink gown for the October 21 episode paying homage to the beloved Wizard of Oz prequel. 

7/10

JULIANNE HOUGH, ROBERT IRWIN, WITNEY CARSON - DANCING WITH THE STARS - "Halloween Night" - TUESDAY, OCT. 28 2025© Getty Images

Halloween Night

For the October 28 episode, Julianne went back to black and to the high-low look yet again.

8/10

ALFONSO RIBEIRO, JULIANNE HOUGH, DEREK HOUGH - DANCING WITH THE STARS - "Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Night" - TUESDAY, NOV. 4 2025© Getty Images

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Julianne meant serious business and suited up for the November 4 episode.

9/10

ALFONSO RIBEIRO, JULIANNE HOUGH - DANCING WITH THE STARS - "20th Birthday Party" - TUESDAY, NOV. 11 2025© Getty Images

20th Birthday Party

Julianne celebrated the show's 20th anniversary on November 11 in a pretty color-block moment. 

10/10

ALFONSO RIBEIRO, JULIANNE HOUGH - DANCING WITH THE STARS - "Prince Night (Semi-Finals)" - TUESDAY, NOV. 18 2025© Getty Images

Prince Night

She celebrated the semi-finals on November 18 with a stunning Schiaparelli beige gown.

