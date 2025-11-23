All the outfits Julianne Hough stunned in for every Dancing with the Stars episode

Dancing is, naturally, the main draw for viewers of Dancing with the Stars, but the show serves up so much more.

Currently in its 34th season and 20th year on the air, the beloved dancing competition has over the years also offered plenty of drama, emotion, quite a few romances, and much more.

Plus, we'd be remiss if we didn't point out all the glitzy fashion the show also serves up, both from the dancers and its hosts through the years.

This year, Julianne Hough, who co-hosts alongside Alfonso Ribeiro, has not failed to step it up. In honor of her very final season 34 look coming up on Tuesday, November 25, when a new Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy recipient will officially be announced, take a look at all of her looks from this season below.

1/ 10 © Disney via Getty Images Premiere Night For the September 16 episode, Julianne wore a black dress with a high-low hem.

2/ 10 © Getty Images One-Hit Wonders Night On September 23, she brought out some color and volume in another high-low look.

3/ 10 © Getty Images TikTok Night On September 30, Julianne kept it simple with a sheer number.

4/ 10 © Getty Images Disney Night She looked like the Little Mermaid come to life for the Disney night on October 7.

5/ 10 © Getty Images Dedication Night For the emotional October 14 episode, she kept it simple with a striking white gown.

6/ 10 © Getty Images Wicked Night Julianne channeled her best Glinda in a baby pink gown for the October 21 episode paying homage to the beloved Wizard of Oz prequel.

7/ 10 © Getty Images Halloween Night For the October 28 episode, Julianne went back to black and to the high-low look yet again.

8/ 10 © Getty Images Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Julianne meant serious business and suited up for the November 4 episode.

9/ 10 © Getty Images 20th Birthday Party Julianne celebrated the show's 20th anniversary on November 11 in a pretty color-block moment.