Jessica Simpson shares update on relationship with ex Eric Johnson after spending Thanksgiving together

Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson will always be family — and prioritize it — no matter how their relationship has changed.

The former couple tied the knot in 2014, however earlier this year, the former reality star and former NFL player, who are parents to Maxwell, 13, Ace, 12, and Birdie, six, confirmed they had separated.

Still, going into their first holiday season as co-parents rather than a couple, the two are keeping change to a minimum.

© Getty Images Jessica and Eric in 2023

Following Thanksgiving weekend, Jessica, who was caught by TMZ at the airport, confirmed that she, Eric and the kids all spent Thanksgiving together at her mom's house.

Maintaining that "of course" they would celebrate it together, she emphasized: "It's my kids' father," adding that all their grandparents were also in attendance. "They have a lot of them. Family first."

"No matter what your kid is half the other person. Always have respect for what you say around so they can always have a good perspective on it," Jessica further shared, and maintained that "unconditional love is important."

© Instagram The former couple at their son's 12th birthday in July

Though Jessica, Eric and the kids have been based in Los Angeles for over a decade, she has recently also been living in Nashville, as she works on her musical comeback.

Earlier this year, Jessica proved her commitment to co-parenting and to having an amicable relationship with her ex when they came together to celebrate their son Ace's 12th birthday in July. In honor of his special day, the doting mom took to Instagram and shared a round of photos from the celebrations, starting off with a black and white shot of the two posing next to each other with a six flags sign behind them.

She also included a photo that featured all three of her kids and Eric himself, gathered around a picnic table having lunch at the amusement park. "Happy 12th Birthday Ace!!! You are the sun. You are the moon. You are the wishes of every shooting star. You are the light," she then gushed in her caption.

© ` The Johnson-Simpson family in 2020

"You are the way. You are the love that makes your Mama's heart glow!" she continued, adding: "There's absolutely nothing you can't do. You excel in every single thing without even tryin'. You're just that kid with a heart of gold that can do it ALL."

"Everything you do and all that you are makes me so very proud. I love you ACE the GREAT!" she concluded.

© Getty Images Jessica has been working on her music comeback

Jessica announced her divorce from Eric after ten years of marriage in a statement to People in January. "Eric and I have been living separately navigating a painful situation in our marriage," she said at the time.

"Our children come first, and we are focusing on what is best for them. We are grateful for all of the love and support that has been coming our way, and appreciate privacy right now as we work through this as a family."