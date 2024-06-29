Meet Cyndi Lauper's famous musician son — Dex Lauper

Cyndi Lauper may be a universally loved singer, best known for her hit single "Girls Just Wanna Have Fun", but she's also a doting mother. With her longtime husband, actor David Thornton, Cyndi shares son Declyn Wallace Lauper Thornton.

Declyn was born on November 19, 1997, just days before Cyndi's sixth wedding anniversary with David. While the singer spent a lot of time on the road while Declyn was growing up, she did her best to provide for him.

"My son went to good schools, but I missed out on a few things when I was on the road," she told Vanity Fair.

© Santiago Felipe Cyndi with her son

"People said I was so career-driven, but once the kid came, I looked at how I can support everything: make a record, tour—and my husband would say, 'Go to Europe, I’ve got him.' I took my son on tour sometimes, but he needed his own space."

As the star heads to Glastonbury, here's everything you need to know about Cyndi's son Declyn.

He's a musician like his mom

© Kevin Mazur Dex Lauper is a rapper

Declyn has followed in his mom's footsteps as a musician under the name Dex Lauper. He's a rapper, with music on SoundCloud. He shared music videos for tracks "Wavy", "Special Vibe", "LOYALTY", and "Moods" in 2017, and last shared music on SoundCloud in 2023. He has collaborated with the likes of G-Eazy.

Cyndi described her son's work as "more underground", adding: "He’s on SoundCloud and he’s a terrific artist."

Legal issues

© Bruce Glikas Dex has found himself in trouble with the law

Cyndi's son has found himself in trouble with the law on multiple occasions. Back in July 2022, he was arrested in New York after police allegedly found him sitting in a stolen 2014 Mercedes Benz C350. He was taken into custody and charged with the felony of unauthorized use of a vehicle at 24-years-old.

He would plead guilty in the Manhattan Criminal Court later that year, and he was ordered to complete five days of private community service and "stay out of trouble for one year".

In February 2024 he was arrested in connection with criminal possession of a weapon and drugs. He was taken into custody after a shooting occurred in Harlem, New York, according to the New York Post, after a 24-year-old man was found shot in his leg.

It was unclear whether Declyn's arrest was to do with the shooting, but the gun he had in his possession at the time of his arrest was loaded.