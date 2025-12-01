Inside Touched by an Angel star Roma Downey's marriage to prominent Survivor EP Mark Burnett

The third time was the charm for both Roma Downey and Mark Burnett.

The Touched by an Angel star and the veteran TV producer tied the knot in 2007, making it the third time they walked down the aisle for both of them.

See below for what to know about their personal lives and nearly 20-year marriage.

A little background

Roma, 65, was born in Derry in Northern England, and began her career with Abbey Theatre's in Dublin, before moving to New York City to pursue a Broadway career.

She played the role of Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis in the 1991 miniseries A Woman Named Jackie, which won the Emmy Award for Outstanding Miniseries the following year, and led to her casting as the angel Monica on the CBS series Touched by an Angel, opposite Della Reese and John Dye; the series ran from 1994 to 2003.

Mark, also 65, was born in London, and immigrated to the United States in 1982. He first worked as a nanny and security guard, but after participating in the French adventure competition the Raid Gauloises, he purchased the format rights and brought a similar competition, Eco-Challenge, to America, launching his career as a television producer. He is now best known for his work on Survivor, The Apprentice, Are You Smarter than a 5th Grader?, Shark Tank, and The Voice.

Roma and Mark's previous marriages

Roma was married to fellow actor Leland Orser from 1987 to 1989, and later to director David Anspaugh, with whom she shares daughter Reilly Marie Downey Anspaugh, 29, a film producer, from 1995 to 1998.

Mark was married to fashion executive Kym Gold from 1988 to 1989, divorcing shortly after he received his green card, and then to actress and talent agent Dianne Minerva, with whom he shares sons James, 32, a musician, and Cameron, 29, a filmmaker from 1992 to 2006. They separated in 2003, and Dianne famously learned he was planning on filing for divorce when he declared himself a single man during an interview on The Howard Stern Show.

Roma and Mark's love story

Roma and Mark met in 2004 when he was getting a haircut at a salon in Malibu, and tied the knot three years later at their home there.

According to a 2018 New Yorker profile on the producer, Roma is deeply religious, and once Mark married her, he "reoriented" his life around Christianity, after previously largely denouncing religion (and taking a six-week course on Judaism before marrying his first wife). They have since launched a production company that has specialized in Christian-themed programming, LightWorkers Media, and describe themselves as "the noisiest Christians in Hollywood."

Mark's controversies

Among the many shows Mark has been behind is The Apprentice, arguably a core tener of the public persona that later became an appeal for millions to vote Donald Trump into office. Mark has flipped-flopped on his public association with Trump over the years, who he disavowed in 2016, though he was later credited for helping produce his inauguration (he denied these claims), and is now the Special Envoy to the UK under his administration.

He has been accused across his several shows of interfering with results and compromising the shows' integrity, and was investigated over it in 2010 by the FCC. In 2016, he was also accused of withholding tapes that would prove allegations from former The Apprentice contestants that Trump had made derogatory statements, used racial slurs, and sexually harassed contestants while on set, though he maintained he did not have the rights to release them.