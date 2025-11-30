Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Shows and movies premiering or returning this week: from Vanderpump Rules to Hallmark Christmas movies
The week of November 30 to December 6 is bringing the return of Vanderpump Rules, plus a new Netflix Western and a Paul Anka documentary

Natalie Maguire, Shayne Davis, Marcus Johnson, Audrey Lingle, Demy Selem, Lisa Vanderpump, Angelica Jensen, Kim Suarez, Venus Binkley, Jason Cohen, Chris Hahn for Vanderpump Rules season 12© Getty Images
Beatriz Colon
Beatriz ColonNew York Writer - New York
2 minutes ago
With Thanksgiving come and gone, it is time to recover from all the cooking, eating, hosting and partying with some good TV.

This week will serve up plenty of opportunities to do so, with the return of reality TV like Vanderpump Rules and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, plus a documentary of Paul Anka and the televised Rockefeller Christmas Tree Lighting. 

Plus, the holiday season means there's a new Christmas movie to watch almost every week. Here's what you can watch this week.

1/10

Tyler Hynes, James Denton, Sharon Lawrence, Hunter King, Paul Campbell, Erin Cahill, Autumn Reeser, B.J. Britt, Erin Cahill, Brooke DâOrsay, Ashley Williams, Luke Benward, Lacey Chabert, Rachel Boston, Kimberley Sustad, Wes Brown, Jonathan Bennett , Rob Mayes, Eliza Maher, Nikki DeLoach, Benjamin Ayres, Sarah Drew, and Peter Mooney attend Hallmark Channel's "Countdown To Christmas" Kick-Off Event at Category 10 on October 16, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee© Getty Images

The Christmas Cup & Christmas at the Catnip Cafe

On Sunday, November 30, Hallmark will be premiering two new Christmas movies. The first, The Christmas Cup, follows Marine Kelly, who leads her hometown team in the Christmas Cup against the neighboring town with help from fireman Quinn, until he becomes the competition. The second, Christmas at the Catnip Cafe, sees sparks fly between a marketing executive and a veterinarian as they work together to plan a fundraising event to help stray cats find homes during the holidays.

2/10

Canadian-American singer, songwriter, and actor Paul Anka, UK, 28th August 1968. © Getty Images

Paul Anka: His Way

A documentary on the beloved "Put Your Head on My Shoulder" singer that premiered last year will have its streaming debut on HBO Max Monday, December 1.

3/10

Natalie Maguire, Shayne Davis, Marcus Johnson, Audrey Lingle, Demy Selem, Lisa Vanderpump, Angelica Jensen, Kim Suarez, Venus Binkley, Jason Cohen, Chris Hahn for Vanderpump Rules season 12© Getty Images

Vanderpump Rules

Vanderpump Rules is back with a revamped cast for season 12, out on Bravo Tuesday, December 2.

4/10

Carly Pearce on ABC's "CMA Country Christmas" 2022© Getty Images

CMA Country Christmas

Some of your favorite country stars like Riley Green, Lady A, Little Big Town, Megan Moroney and more will come together for a Christmas country special that will air on ABC Tuesday, December 2.

5/10

Jenny Marrs and Dave Marrsattends the 51st Annual Daytime Emmy Creative Arts & Lifestyle Awards at The Westin Bonaventure Hotel & Suites, Los Angeles on June 08, 2024 in Los Angeles, California© Getty Images

Fixer to Fabulous

The beloved Dave and Jenny Marrs show returns to HGTV for an eighth season Tuesday, December 2.

6/10

The 2024 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree© Getty Images

Rockefeller Tree Lighting

The annual New York City tree lighting will air on NBC Wednesday, December 3.

7/10

Sutton Stracke, Rachel Zoe, Bozoma Saint John, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Kyle Richards, Amanda Frances for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills - Season 15© Getty Images

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

The OG housewives return for a milestone 15th season on Bravo Thursday, December 4.

8/10

Michelle Pfeiffer arrives at the 2024 Environmental Media Association Awards Gala at Sunset Las Palmas Studios on January 27, 2024 in Los Angeles, California© FilmMagic

Oh. What. Fun.

A new Christmas comedy starring Michelle Pfeiffer, Eva Longoria, Chloë Grace Moretz and Felicity Jones is out on Prime Video Wednesday, December 3.

9/10

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 27: Gillian Anderson attends the World Premiere of "Scoop" at The Curzon Mayfair on March 27, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/WireImage)© Dave Benett

The Abandons

A new Western action series set in the 1850s about several outlaw groups during the Old West, and starring Lena Headey, Gillian Anderson, and Lucas Till, among others, arrives on Netflix Thursday, December 4.

10/10

Ryan Serhant on WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN, 2024© Getty Images

Owning Manhattan

The Netflix reality show starring real estate mogul Ryan Serhant returns for a second season Friday, December 5.

