Shows and movies premiering or returning this week: from Vanderpump Rules to Hallmark Christmas movies

With Thanksgiving come and gone, it is time to recover from all the cooking, eating, hosting and partying with some good TV.

This week will serve up plenty of opportunities to do so, with the return of reality TV like Vanderpump Rules and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, plus a documentary of Paul Anka and the televised Rockefeller Christmas Tree Lighting.

Plus, the holiday season means there's a new Christmas movie to watch almost every week. Here's what you can watch this week.

1/ 10 © Getty Images The Christmas Cup & Christmas at the Catnip Cafe On Sunday, November 30, Hallmark will be premiering two new Christmas movies. The first, The Christmas Cup, follows Marine Kelly, who leads her hometown team in the Christmas Cup against the neighboring town with help from fireman Quinn, until he becomes the competition. The second, Christmas at the Catnip Cafe, sees sparks fly between a marketing executive and a veterinarian as they work together to plan a fundraising event to help stray cats find homes during the holidays.



2/ 10 © Getty Images Paul Anka: His Way A documentary on the beloved "Put Your Head on My Shoulder" singer that premiered last year will have its streaming debut on HBO Max Monday, December 1.



3/ 10 © Getty Images Vanderpump Rules Vanderpump Rules is back with a revamped cast for season 12, out on Bravo Tuesday, December 2.



4/ 10 © Getty Images CMA Country Christmas Some of your favorite country stars like Riley Green, Lady A, Little Big Town, Megan Moroney and more will come together for a Christmas country special that will air on ABC Tuesday, December 2.



5/ 10 © Getty Images Fixer to Fabulous The beloved Dave and Jenny Marrs show returns to HGTV for an eighth season Tuesday, December 2.



6/ 10 © Getty Images Rockefeller Tree Lighting The annual New York City tree lighting will air on NBC Wednesday, December 3.



7/ 10 © Getty Images The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills The OG housewives return for a milestone 15th season on Bravo Thursday, December 4.



8/ 10 © FilmMagic Oh. What. Fun. A new Christmas comedy starring Michelle Pfeiffer, Eva Longoria, Chloë Grace Moretz and Felicity Jones is out on Prime Video Wednesday, December 3.



9/ 10 © Dave Benett The Abandons A new Western action series set in the 1850s about several outlaw groups during the Old West, and starring Lena Headey, Gillian Anderson, and Lucas Till, among others, arrives on Netflix Thursday, December 4.

