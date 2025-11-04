HBO Max comedy series hailed as 'Girls' mixed with 'Entourage' divides fans with premiere episode

Rachel Sennot's highly-anticipated TV debut as a creator has finally arrived, and strong opinions are already abound online. In addition to the Bottoms actress herself, the HBO Max series also stars Josh Hutcherson as well as Gen-Z favorite Jordan Firstman, plus Odessa A'zion and True Whitaker. The comedy, which released its first episode November 2 and the second will follow November 9, follows a tight-knit friend group getting together after years apart, subsequently navigating the complexities of ambition, relationships, and how time has changed them.

Across social media, fans likened I Love LA to some beloved ensemble TV shows from the early aughts, with one viewer suggesting on Reddit that "it's giving female Entourage," which aired from 2004 to 2011, and starred Adrian Grenier, Kevon Connolly, Kevin Dillon, Jerry Ferrara and Jeremy Piven.

Rachel herself confirmed Entourage was a big reference" when writing the show, telling The Hollywood Reporter: "We were talking about this show as Entourage for internet it girls," as her co-star Josh added that the Emmy-winning series "captured a side of L.A. in a very authentic way, and I think there's some echoes of that in our world as well."

Still, reaction to the show, which has also drawn comparisons to the New York City-based comedy Girls by Lena Dunham, hasn't all been positive. "Premiere was solid. I didn't really laugh but it was somewhat entertaining. I hope it becomes more intriguing," one viewer wrote on Reddit, while another argued: "Why does every piece of media on L.A. have to show only the transplant/industry side of L.A. and not the real people that live here???? It's so weird."