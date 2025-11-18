Luke Grimes' Yellowstone spin-off Y: Marshals gets official release date

Fans still have to wait a little while longer to watch the next Yellowstone spin-off — but not much longer.

Y: Marshals, which will star Luke Grimes, reprising his role as Kayce Dutton, and will follow his life after the events of Yellowstone and away from his family ranch, has officially gotten a premiere slot at CBS.

The forthcoming season is one of several Yellowstone spin-offs Taylor Sheridan has in the works following the mothership show's end last year, among them the tentatively titled The Dutton Ranch, starring Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser as Beth and Rip.

Luke alongside onscreen father Kevin Costner on Yellowstone

Y: Marshals is now confirmed to be part of CBS' midseason premiere slate, and will debut on Sunday, March 1 at 8pm EST, after 60 Minutes and before another episode of the third season of Tracker, and the season two finale of Watson after that.

Back in August, Y: Marshals, which will see Kayce join an elite unit of U.S. Marshals tasked with protecting Montana, rounded out its main cast. Logan Marshall-Green, who was cast as Pete Calvin, a friend from Kayce's time in the military, was the first cast announcement.

The series has since welcomed seven other cast members, including three from the original show, Gil Birmingham, Brecken Merrill and Mo Brings Plenty, as series regulars.

The actor at the Eddington premiere

Also joining the spin-off are Arielle Kebbel, known for Rescue: HI-Surf, Ash Santos, known for Pulse, and Tatanka Means, known for Reservation Dogs, also as series regulars, plus Brett Cullen, who was most recently on Ransom Canyon, under a recurring role.

Brecken will reprise his role as Kayce's son, Tate Dutton, while Gil and Mo Brings Plenty are reprising their original Yellowstone characters as Thomas Rainwater and Mo, respectively. However, missing from the cast additions is Kelsey Asbille, who played Kayce's wife and Tate's mom Monica in the original show, though it's been reported her absence will likely be explained.

Luke, in an August Instagram post marking his last concert of the year (he is a musician in addition to an actor) hinted that they would be going into production soon.

Luke, Kevin and Kelly in 2019

After sharing a slew of photos of him on stage, he wrote: "Thanks @underthebigskyfestival for having us back for our last show of the year (gotta go do my other job for a while). This festival feels like home. Thanks to my band for believing in this music we make. Thanks to the music lovers who come out and bring out the energy in us. I can’t believe I get to experience all of this."

As for news on the other forthcoming spin-off, with Kelly and Cole, that has also rounded out its cast, which will feature mothership series star Finn Little as Carter, as well as Annette Bening as Beulah Jackson, Ed Harris as Everett McKinney, and Jai Courtney as Rob-Will.

Kelly and Cole are also reprising their Yellowstone roles

The Dutton Ranch will remain on the same present-day timeline as the original series, and share much of its DNA. Its logline reads: "The Dutton Ranch, home to Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler, is a testament to the peace they sought, fought for, and nearly died for, as they've come to cherish their 7,000-acre land. With tough times and stiff competition, Beth and Rip do what they must to survive, all while ensuring Carter becomes the man he's supposed to be."