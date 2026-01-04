Paris Jackson gets real about struggles with sobriety as she marks poignant anniversary

Paris Jackson is getting candid about her journey to and with sobriety.

The singer, daughter of the late Michael Jackson has previously opened up about her struggles with substance and alcohol abuse, and confirmed last January that she was officially five years sober from both cocaine and heroin.

Now, as she nears her sixth sobriety anniversary, she is reflecting on the journey, particularly the struggles that can come even while in sobriety.

In a new video on Instagram, Paris, 27, included several clips of her throughout the years, and then wrote: "Getting sober ain't always the indication that life is perfect. A few years in it all got very very hard. For what felt like an eternity. And I didn't have the same survival skills I was used to having to cope. I had to learn to live life on life's terms."

"Treatment resistant major depressive disorder is a [expletive]. So is CPSTD. and OCD," seemingly referring to Complex post-traumatic stress disorder, which can result from experiencing chronic trauma, such as prolonged child abuse or domestic violence, per the Cleveland Clinic.

"If you've got this shit, or anything of the sort, you're not alone. Hang in there and if no one's told you they love you today, I love you," Paris concluded.