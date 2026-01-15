Where Nick Reiner's case stands as lawyer Alan Jackson details exit

Nick Reiner's former lawyer is giving insight into his decision to step away from the case.

Earlier this month, the lawyer representing Rob and Michele Reiner's son, Alan Jackson, withdrew from the case, just as he was set to be arraigned on murder charges connected to the stabbing deaths of his parents.

It was on Sunday, December 14, that the beloved Hollywood power couple was found dead at their Brentwood, Los Angeles home, reportedly by their daughter Romy Reiner, with apparent knife wounds. Nick was subsequently arrested for the crime, then charged with two counts of first-degree murder, and is currently being held in jail without bail.

Here's what to know about where the case stands.

© Getty Images Ala has stpped down as Nick's counsel

Attorney speaks out

This week, Nick's former attorney, speaking on Kelly Ripa's podcast Let's Talk Off Camera, gave insight into his decision to withdraw from the case, noting: "Everybody's got that same looming question, and I am compelled because of legal standards and ethical obligations — there's certain things I simply can't divulge."

However, he maintained that he and his team "remain completely and utterly committed" to the "best interests" of Nick, who will now be represented by a public defender.

"I want him to get the most robust defense that he possibly can get. I know he will, in the hands of the public defender's office," he emphasized.

© Variety via Getty Images The Reiner family in September 2025

Maintaining his innocence

Despite withdrawing from the case, Alan, who has previously defended the likes of Harvey Weinstein, Kevin Spacey, and Karen Read, maintained his belief that Nick is innocent, telling reporters when announcing his withdrawal: "What we've learned, and you can take this to the bank, is that, pursuant to the laws of this state, pursuant to the law in California, Nick Reiner is not guilty of murder."

Further speaking about his decision to represent Nick, albeit briefly, on the Hot Mics with Billy Bush podcast, he said: "I was doing a favor to the truth," explaining: "It was important for me to write some wrongs that had been printed, lots of speculation, lots of people who want to believe certain things."

"Obviously, something happened with my ability, and my team's ability, to continue the representation, but I don't want you, your audience, or anybody else to start speculating as to what that might be. I have not said a word about it," he added.

© Getty Images A public defender is now representing Nick

Where the case stands now

Nick will now be represented by Kimberly Greene, Los Angeles-based attorney, who's served as a public defender in Southern California for nearly two decades.

Nick's arraignment has now been set to February 23.