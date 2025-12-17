Nick Reiner latest: son of Rob Reiner makes first court appearance, lawyer speaks out, described as 'pure and gentle' by colleague

More heartbreaking details continue to unfold about Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner's devastating deaths over the weekend.

On Sunday, December 14, the beloved Hollywood power couple was found dead at their Brentwood, Los Angeles home, reportedly by their daughter Romy Reiner, with apparent knife wounds.

Their son Nick Reiner was subsequently arrested for the crime, then charged with two counts of first-degree murder, and is currently being held in jail without bail. He made a brief appearance in court today, Wednesday, December 17, after failing to be medically cleared for his court appearance the day prior.

Multiple outlets have since also reported that Nick was living in his parents' guest house, and, as they were worried for his wellbeing, they had him join them in their attendance to a holiday party hosted by Conan O'Brien, also attended by Jane Fonda and Bill Hader, during which he was acting strangely, and left after getting into an argument with his father.

© Getty Images Nick made his first court appearance December 17, though he was shielded from the cameras, reportedly for medical reasons

Nick's first court appearance

Speaking outside the court house, Nick's lawyer Alan Jackson, who has previously represented accused sex offenders Harvey Weinstein and Kevin Spacey, as well as Karen Read, asked the public to treat the matter with respect. Nick appeared in court sitting down, and was not captured by the courtroom cameras.

"Not with rushed judgment, not with jumping to conclusions, but with restraint, and with dignity, and with the respect that this system and this process deserves and the family deserves," the attorney marinated. He added that they are now set for a January 7, 2026 arraignment, the next court date for Nick.

© Getty Images Michele and Rob were murdered over the weekend

Nick's past

In the wake of his parents gruesome deaths, details have resurfaced about Nick's troubled life, marred with multiple rehab stints starting as early as when he was 15 years old, and several instances of homelessness across the country, far from his native Los Angeles.

In 2016, he appeared to be in recovery from his struggles with substance abuse, and wrote a screenplay partly inspired by them, about a man named Charlie, his own struggles with drug abuse, and his difficult relationship with his successful, famous father. Rob directed the film.

© Getty Images The beloved director previously worked with Nick on a movie inspired by his struggles with substance abuse

Speaking with NPR, Barry Markowitz, who shot Being Charlie, among other Reiner films said he is "devasted" by Michele and Rob's deaths, and described the Reiners — the couple were also parents to Tracy, Rob's adoptive daughter, Jake, and Romy — as a "stronger than strong" close-knit family.

Recalling the time he spent with Nick, he remembers a young man who loved basketball and had traveled to Europe to learn more about his family's Jewish roots, and revealed that he saw Nick and the rest of the family in L.A. just 10 days ago.

© Getty Images The couple's youngest daughter Romy, who lives across the street from the Reiners, reportedly discovered her parents' bodies

He moreover shared that Nick "was going through some rough times for many years, but his soul was so pure and gentle."

"He was on the upswing. Looked like a GQ model. I wish I could give you a tidbit or something, like, 'Oh, he looked bad and this and that' — he didn't. That's what's so spooky about mental illness," he added.