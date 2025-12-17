TV reporter and husband found dead in home in apparent 'murder/suicide,' toddler son found alive

Tragedy has hit an Alabama newsroom and a local family.

An Alabama sports reporter and her husband were found dead inside her home on Tuesday, December 16, in an apparent murder-suicide, according to WBRC, one of her former employers.

The wife was identified as sports reporter Christina Chambers, and a three-year-old child was also found at the home, unharmed.

© Facebook Christina was an Alabama-based reporter

Per a statement from the Hoover, Alabama police department, at 9:03a.m, the Hoover 911 center received a call that a husband and wife were unresponsive at their residence after being discovered by a family member.

"Hoover Fire-Medics responded to the residence and pronounced a male and a female deceased from gunshot wounds," the statement further detailed, adding: "Although the investigation is in its early stages, it appears these deaths are the result of a murder/suicide and there is no threat to the public related to this case."

Though the identities of the wife and husband were not released, local outlet WBRC, which previously employed Christina, identified one of the two people found in the home as the reporter, adding that she was a mother to a son "who she adored."

The outlet reports that Christina joined their team in 2015, and "quickly became a key part of WBRC's sports coverage." They added: "She appeared on Sideline every Friday night and frequently stepped in to help anchor coverage of the Mercedes Marathon, even while running the race herself. After leaving her full-time role in July 2021, she continued to freelance for WBRC's Sideline during the 2025 football season."

© Facebook The late anchor at her 2021 wedding

WBRC 6 News anchor Jeh Jeh Pruitt, remembering Christina, shared: "She was one of the sweetest, most loving people that I know. She was relentless with running, loving her son, and loving life. I am glad I got a chance to hug and tell her I love her a week ago at the Super 7. I am so sorry for her family, the Chambers and Thompson Families, and her WBRC Family."

The outlet further shared that prior to joining the WBRC 6 News sports team, Christina served as a sports reporter and anchor at WAKA in Montgomery, Alabama, and that she began her broadcast career as a sports and news reporter at WLTZ NBC38 in Columbus, Georgia, before joining the regional sports network Comcast Sports Southeast in Atlanta.

She had most recently worked in the Corporate Communications department at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama, which said in a statement to WBRC: "We are deeply saddened by this horrific tragedy, and we extend our heartfelt condolences to Christina's family during this extremely difficult time. She was a cherished colleague whose warmth and loving personality touched everyone she worked with. Christina was a source of joy and inspiration to our team and company — she will be greatly missed."

Though the identity of her husband has yet to be disclosed, per AL.com, the couple married in 2021, and Facebook posts of the couple's wedding appear to indicate she is married to Johnny Rimes.