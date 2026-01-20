LeAnn Rimes shares glimpse into latest medical procedure as she admits, 'I demand so much from my body'

Leann Rimes just got "a little tune up."

The 9-1-1: Nashville actress, in a post on Instagram last week, shared a glimpse inside the latest health treatment she tried out at Next Health Nashville, where she said fans can find her on most of her days off from filming.

Her latest procedure was a plasma exchange, her second round, "to help clear micro-toxins, such as mold and microplastics," she said.

© Getty Images LeAnn at the CMA Awards in November 2025

She documented the process in a video montage, and explained in her lengthy caption: "Listening to my body and choosing what feels supportive for this season of healing, especially after a very busy year of filming and touring. I demand so much from my body and it's incredibly important to me to take the best care of it I possibly can."

"I've always been passionate about health and open conversations around it, and I know when I share these experiences it often sparks a lot of curiosity and thoughtful questions. My hope is simply to inform and continue the dialogue around what healing can look like," she went on, noting: "I also want to say this with care. I'm very aware that access to treatments like this isn't universal. I share with sensitivity and humility, not as a prescription, but as information about what’s been working for me."

LeAnn is currently starring on 9-1-1: Nashville as Dixie Bennings, alongside Jessica Capshaw, Chris O'Donnell, Tim Matheson, Kimberly Williams Paisley, and Michael Provost, among others.