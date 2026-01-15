Guy Fieri shares health update after accident left him unable to walk: 'Worst thing I've been through'

Guy Fieri has an update on his health.

The Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives host, 57, is on the mend, after taking a nasty fall down a flight of stairs while filming his new series, Flavor Town Food Fight.

He suffered from a torn quad muscle that left him beholden to a wheelchair for eight weeks following a November surgery, and is now giving insight into his recovery.

© Getty Images Guy in 2024

Speaking with People about the accident, Guy said: "I'm a big CrossFit and hiking guy, so eight weeks of no hiking has driven me kind of crazy. But I'm looking forward to it, trying to take it easy," noting that he is "doing better."

"It was definitely a trying holiday, but you know what, you get some real appreciation for having the ability to just get up and walk around and do everything you used to," he added.

"My doctors are all like, 'We know you want to get after it, but let's not go back to where we were.' And I'm like, 'We are never going back to that!' That was the worst thing I've been through in the last 20 years," he continued.

© Getty Images With his son Hunter and nephew Jules in 2023

"But now I'll be up and ready and healthy and rolling by the time we hit the Super Bowl for sure," he further shared, referring to his upcoming Super Bowl tailgate, Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Tailgate Presented by SpotOn.

Though he is finally on the mend, having had surgery in November and requiring a wheelchair meant that the celebrity chef's Thanksgiving looked quite different than he'd anticipated.

Speaking with Fox News Digital ahead of the holiday, Guy said his son was stepping in, revealing: "My son, Ryder, texted me from school and he said, 'Well, I guess all the training you've given me and all the cooking I've been doing while I was at school, it was going to be my time to shine."

© Getty Images With his wife Lori in 2019

"And I said, 'I am so happy you're asking me about this versus me telling you [that] you have to do it,'" he added.

© Getty Images Hunter married his wife Tara in August 2025

Guy shares Ryder, 20, with wife Lori Fieri, who he married in 1995, and with whom he also shares son Hunter, 29.

Ryder is currently a student at San Diego State University, while his older brother Hunter works with his dad, and in August 2025 he married pickleball pro Tara Bernstein.