Take That's Howard Donald secretly marries girlfriend Katie Halil

Take That star Howard Donald has secretly married his girlfriend Katie Halil, It has been revealed. The singer and his illustrator bride were joined by family and friends, including his former bandmate Jason Orange, in the two day celebrations.



Howard and Katie tied the knot in an intimate ceremony with close friends and family on Friday. They continued the celebrations with a party at stately home Anyhoe Park in the Cotswolds on Saturday, where guests are said to have sipped champagne and enjoyed pizza and fish and chips.



Gary Barlow and Mark Owen also attended the party, in one of the first times the whole band have been together since Jason announced he was leaving last year.

Howard Donald married his girlfriend Katie Halil on Friday





A source told The Mirror: "Jason and Howard have always been the very best of friends and extremely tight. It was like the old days again being together.



"Everyone is so chuffed for Howard and Katie – they make a gorgeous couple."



Howard and Katie met in 2008 when Take That filmed the Marks & Spencer Christmas TV advert, and started dating two years later. The 46-year-old has two daughters Lola and Grace from previous relationships.

Howard was joined by his Take That band mates at the celebrations





The wedding marks the start of a busy year for Howard, who will be heading on the road with Take That on a UK tour in April, their first as a trio.



The band said they're "very excited" to be touring again in a statement announcing the shows.



"Playing live is something we love the most about what we do and we're looking forward to putting on the most amazing show we can."



"It will have been four years since our last tour so we're really keen to get back out on the road to play some of our biggest songs from the last twenty years alongside our new ones."