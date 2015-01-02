Jenson Button marries Jessica Michibata in Hawaii

Formula One champion Jenson Button married long-term girlfriend Jessica Michibata in Hawaii over Christmas, it has been confirmed. The 34-year-old took to Twitter to confirm the news on New Year's Eve as he wished his followers a "Happy New Year from Mr & Mrs Button!!!"



The newlyweds, who had been dating since 2008, were joined by their friends and family as they tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in Maui, Hawaii.



"Happy New Year from Mr & Mrs Button!! We're excited to see in the New year with family and loved ones, we hope you're too!" Jenson tweeted.



A source told The Mirror: "Jenson and Jessica had a day they will never forget – they couldn't stop smiling or kissing. It was the perfect end to 2014 and now they will start 2015 as man and wife.



"They have had so many happy holidays in Maui so it was the perfect place for them to get married."



Jenson and Jessica got engaged on Valentine's Day 2014 after a five year relationship. In May he said of the wedding: "I don't know where it will be yet – it's not a secret I just don't know. And I don’t know when either.

"It's a lot of planning and I want to be involved so it will be a little while yet."



While the couple are now happily married, it may be a little longer before they welcome any new arrivals as Jenson says he feels it would be unfair to start a family as a racer.



"I love racing but there will come a time when I think, 'I don't want to do this anymore.' It's difficult to start a family when you're always away. I want to see my kids grow up."