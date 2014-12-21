Ben Ainslie and Georgie Thompson marry at Hampton Court Palace

December 21, 2014 - 17:20 GMT hellomagazine.com Ben Ainslie and Georgie Thompson tied the knot at Hampton Court Palace on 20 December 2014 Sir Ben Ainslie and Georgie Thompson became husband and wife on Saturday 20 December. The couple said "I do" at Hampton Court Palace surrounded by family and friends. Ben and Georgie first met in 2013 © REX/Lyndsey Goddard The couple announced their engagement in October, with Olympic sailing champion Ben taking to Twitter to reveal the news. "Picture says it all," he wrote next to a photo of the beaming duo and their dog. "So happy to be engaged to the loveliest woman in the World. Biggles is pretty excited too!" Georgie also tweeted their news on Twitter, adding a joke about Ben's career: "This just in… @AinslieBen and I are getting married! Couldn't be happier. Suspect the honeymoon may involve a boat..:)" Ben and Georgie, who is a sports presenter for Fox and BBC, first met in 2013 and went public with their romance in New York City. "We met through friends at an event and I don’t really know how to describe it. It was a bit of a thunderbolt moment but a thunderbolt that took years before it became anything real." Georgie told the Daily Mail in 2013. "We were in different places, but then in April the stars aligned and it made sense to be together and we haven’t looked back since. It’s very special… he makes me very happy."