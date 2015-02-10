Johnny Depp and Amber Heard: Inside their beautiful beach wedding

As stars gathered ahead of the BAFTA and Grammy awards, Johnny Depp and Amber Heard were busy holding their own private celebrations on Saturday. Days after legally tying the knot at their LA home, the newlyweds headed to Johnny’s private island in the Bahamas for a second wedding ceremony.



Johnny, 51, and Amber, 28, were joined by just a handful of their closest friends and family for the beautiful beach wedding, which took place on the picturesque Little Hall's Pond Cay island.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard held a second wedding ceremony on his island





The couple exchanged vows under a white marquee decorated with white flowers, smiling and gazing into each other's eyes as guests looked on.



Amber wore a long-sleeved white vintage wedding gown and veil that fell to the floor. Johnny was dressed in a white tuxedo jacket and black trousers, as was his 12-year-old son Jack, who was reportedly his best man. The star's 15-year-old daughter Lily Rose was also in attendance.



The bride was flanked by a number of bridesmaids, who wore blush-coloured gowns and white heels, which they kicked off to walk in the sand, E! Online reports.



After the ceremony, which lasted around 30 minutes, guests gathered in a pavilion set back from the beach for drinks with the happy couple.

The happy couple exchanged vows on the beach infront of a handful of guests





"The weather was perfect and the beach setting was gorgeous," a source told People of Johnny and Amber's special day. "The ceremony was beach casual and intimate, yet very romantic."



The couple, who met of the set of the 2011 film The Rum Diary, got legally married at their home in LA on Tuesday. The ceremony came a little over a year after they revealed their engagement, in January 2014.



One long-time friend of the actor described Amber as "a female version of Johnny". "She's sort of kooky and outspoken, and while that would intimidate many guys, it is a turn-on for Johnny," the insider told People, shortly after the couple's engagement.



Another friend confirmed this week that Johnny is "madly in love" with his new bride. "She is a free-thinker and an independent woman who makes her own decisions. Her presence has changed his life."