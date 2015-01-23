Lauren Conrad shares a Throwback Thursday wedding photo

After sharing her beautiful wedding album with HELLO! last October, Lauren Conrad has given fans another glimpse at her nuptials with lawyer William Tell in the form of a Throwback Thursday post on Instagram. The star posted a full-length picture of herself and the groom taken after they had said their vows, with a pretty flower-adorned arch in the background.

"#tbt to this special moment {photo by @elizabethmessina}" wrote Lauren, with a heart emoticon.

Lauren looks stunning in the picture wearing a custom-made Badgley Mischka wedding dress and long veil, while William is smart in a classic black tuxedo and bow tie.

Lauren Conrad shared a Throwback Thursday photo from her wedding

The couple married in Santa Ynez, California on 13 September. Until now Lauren has only shared a couple of pictures from the nuptials on social media, including one of the happy couple kissing, which she posted on New Year's Eve.

"Dear 2015, 2014 is going to be pretty hard to top…" wrote the 28-year-old.

Lauren told HELLO! that her big day was "so much fun to plan". She added: "We were so lucky to besurrounded by our families and best friends on this day. We wanted it to be romantic and beautiful, but not overdone. We wanted it to be true to us."

The designer previously said her wedding is going to be "hard to top"

Lauren and William were introduced by friends on Valentine's Day 2012 and started dating soon after, before getting engaged in October 2013. The fashion designer says they're a great match because they "challenge each other".

"We're very good partners. We challenge each other, in a good way. And we both think we’re hilarious, so we spend a lot of time laughing. Mostly at each other!"