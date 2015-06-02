Michelle Keegan's special bridesmaid gifts revealed

Michelle Keegan always knew she could depend on her close friends in the lead-up to her wedding to Mark Wright – and as a thank you for their support on the big day, the actress gave her seven bridesmaids a sweet and traditional gift.

Michelle presented her gorgeous friends with cute matching "Bridesmaid" pink silk robes designed by Boux Avenue.

Michelle Keegan had seven beautiful bridesmaids at her wedding to Mark Wright

The girls donned the robes on the morning of the ceremony, while they were having their hair and make-up done and also tending to Michelle, who matched the girls in her ivory 'Mrs' gown.

For the nuptials, the bridesmaids changed into their bespoke eau-de-nil dresses by Mark Melia. Michelle and her friends had worked together with the designer for months in creating their beautiful gowns, which featured swathes of silk, georgette trim and a delicate pearl and diamante detail on the shoulder.

The former Coronation Street star, who looked exquisite in a Galia Lahav wedding dress, had called on her childhood friend Beckie Hatch to be her maid of honour.

She also asked her stepsister Nichola Norman and her cousins Gemma Smith, Katie Fearnehough and Lauren Bell to act as bridesmaids, while Mark's siblings Jessica Wright from TOWIE and teenager Natalya completed the group.

The silk robes weren't the only gifts the bridesmaids received on the day. They were each presented with Tiffany & Co necklaces engraved with their initials by Kendrick & Sons, while Mark and Michelle's mums were given bracelets inscribed with their initials and the date of the wedding.

From day one, the girls were on hand to support Michelle. The 27-year-old had chosen to celebrate her hen do in Dubai – the exotic location where she first met Mark and he later proposed in 2013.

With help from her maid of honour and her seven bridesmaids, Michelle managed to gather 29 of her closest friends and family members, including her mum Jackie and her mother-in-law Carol, to fly out to Dubai one month before her wedding.

