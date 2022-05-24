'I was Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright's wedding guest – and it was as spectacular as it looked' The couple shared their wedding album exclusively with HELLO!

Ever wondered what it's really like to attend a show-stopping celebrity wedding such as Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright's?

PHOTOS: 11 Coronation Street stars with jaw-dropping engagement rings

One HELLO! insider was among the lucky guests invited to Bury St. Edmunds on 24 May 2015 – and she's given an insight into the incredible celebrations. From the 12ft trees decorating the church to the bride's ivory gown, look back at Mark and Michelle's big day on their seventh wedding anniversary.

Loading the player...

WATCH: 10 of the most incredible HELLO! exclusive weddings

"Mark and Michelle are such a warm and down-to-earth couple, and made us feel like part of the family on their wedding day," recalls commissioning editor Jane Dowdeswell.

"We were there for every moment from the excitement building before the wedding day as all the plans were finalised at St Mary's Church in Bury St Edmonds, as the flowers and more than 20 trees, each 12 ft high that decorated the aisle, began to arrive, and as the marquee began to take shape in the glorious grounds of the Tudor mansion Hengrave Hall in Suffolk where the reception was held."

The couple got married on 24 May 2015

The couple's wedding album, which they shared exclusively with HELLO!, captured all the emotion of their big day.

"On the morning of the wedding, so many people were lining the streets as famous faces began to arrive at the church. Everyone was buzzing with excitement and people were calling out their names and cheering. It was such a fantastic atmosphere," says Jane.

RELATED: 12 best ruby engagement rings - and why they hold a special meaning

MORE: Michelle Keegan's glamorous wedding inspired by Kate Middleton?

"Inside the church everyone was waiting for that first glimpse of Michelle's wedding dress, and she certainly didn't disappoint in a bespoke ivory gown by Galia Lahav and a long Italian lace veil," she adds.

The bride looked beautiful in a bespoke wedding dress by Galia Lahav

Michelle's dress was adorned with French lace and Swarovski crystals. It featured a cascading silk tulle fishtail and a plunging lace-trimmed deep-V back, which she teamed with a delicate veil from Peter Langner.

"It was hard to choose between watching Michelle or looking at Mark, as he had told us he would be fighting back the tears at that moment. One of my favourite photographs is of Mark with his head turned to look at Michelle as she walks towards him. He told me, 'I didn't know if I'd be able to keep looking at her. But then I thought, 'You know what? I'm not going to miss this.'"

SHOP: Amazing wedding dress websites: ASOS, Net-A-Porter, Revolve, eBay and more

View this post on Instagram 4 years ago today !! How time flies when you’re having fun. You make me so happy and I’m so proud of you. You complete me. Happy anniversary my love @michkeegan 💙💙💙💙 A post shared by Mark Wright (@wrighty_) on May 24, 2019 at 4:37am PDT

Mark Wright shared the above montage on his 4th wedding anniversary

Jane adds: "I also remember how the applause when they walked up the aisle together as newlyweds was so loud that it almost drowned out Mendelssohn's Wedding March."

View this post on Instagram Happy birthday to my other half. ❤️ @wrighty_ xxx A post shared by michkeegan (@michkeegan) on Jan 20, 2016 at 4:15am PST

Michelle Keegan shared this beautiful photo on Mark's birthday

"Back at Hengrave Hall, the couple wanted a confetti shot with family and friends but the weather wasn't being kind," says Jane. "Suddenly there was a break in the clouds and we got everyone outside quickly to capture that moment. That photograph completely summed up their happiness."

Michelle's wedding dress featured a deep-V back

"On their first morning as newlyweds I met up with them in their honeymoon suite where they were so happy to talk through the highlights of their day. I remember one quote in particular when they said how the moment of 'waking up to see wedding rings on our fingers was the nicest feeling. It was the day our dreams came true.'"

READ: Mark Wright reveals wedding day disaster he kept secret from Michelle Keegan

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s brand new Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.